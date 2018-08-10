HEALTH & FITNESS

Houston mom sounds alarm after son born with birth defects from Zika virus

A Houston mom says pregnant women and those who may become pregnant should do everything they can to fight against mosquito bites.

HOUSTON, Texas --
A young Houston mom is sharing her family's heartbreak after her 2-year-old son was born with defects caused by the Zika virus.

She traveled to Latin America and South Florida while she was pregnant, but didn't know she was infected until baby Jacob was born.

The mother, who is not being identified by name, wants to warn pregnant women or women who may become pregnant to be extra vigilant about preventing mosquito bites.

Jacob's vision is impaired, he is deaf in one ear, and he can't walk or talk.

Officials are noting that there hasn't been any local transmission of Zika nor have mosquitoes tested positive for it in Harris County or in the city of Houston.

What you should know about Zika virus
