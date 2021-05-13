NCDHHS launches new tool to help homebound residents find COVID-19 vaccines

Last month, the ABC11 I-Team uncovered how difficult it was for many homebound residents to get vaccinated--like Roger Edwards' mother in Goldsboro.
"I was thinking, 'wow, that is weird, it's crazy, it doesn't seem fair,'" Edwards said last month. "And it became clear that the CDC's rollout strategy had a hole in it and there was a subpopulation that was being overlooked."
Edwards tried for months without luck to find his homebound mother in Wayne County a COVID-19 vaccine.
"I felt like my mom was being abandoned through no fault of her own," Edwards said. "And not just her, all the others like her. Because they were immobile, because they're bed-confined, and because they can't wait and lie in a stretcher at one of these vaccine sites, that they were being left behind."
After ABC11 got involved, Edwards was able to finally track down a provider to vaccinate his mother.
Locating a provider will now be easier with the state's list of locations. However, not every county has a provider listed so gaps could still exist.