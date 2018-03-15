HEALTH & FITNESS

How to get a great night's sleep

Tips for a great night's sleep (CNN)

As we inch closer toward the weekend, a good night's sleep is vital for a fun Friday night.

Here are some tips from the National Sleep Foundation that might help make that happen.

Avoid naps

If you struggle to sleep, napping may be the enemy.

If you must nap, keep it cat nap style.

Exercise

Vigorous exercise is preferred, according to the National Sleep Foundation, but light exercise beats none at all.

Evaluate your bedroom

Rooms should be free of noise and light and kept between 60-67 degrees.
