How to watch Eyewitness News Investigates: The Silent Struggle

The half-hour of special coverage will explore loss to loneliness and repeated racial trauma.
After the special, ABC11 will stream "Silent Struggle," a town hall, on the ABC11 North Carolina App and on ABC11.com.
Panelists include:
- Dr. Mehul Mankad: Chief Medical Officer with Alliance Health
- Dr. Nerissa Price: Medical Director of WakeMed's Behavioral Community Case Management
- Dr. Ashly Gaskin-Wasson: Owner of PACT in Durham and a Racial Trauma Therapist
- Dr. Katherine Knutson: United Healthcare
