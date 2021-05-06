Health & Fitness

How to watch Eyewitness News Investigates: The Silent Struggle

ABC11 is kicking off Mental Health Awareness Month with Eyewitness News Investigates:The Silent Struggle.

The half-hour of special coverage will explore loss to loneliness and repeated racial trauma.

After the special, ABC11 will stream "Silent Struggle," a town hall, on the ABC11 North Carolina App and on ABC11.com.

Panelists include:

  • Dr. Mehul Mankad: Chief Medical Officer with Alliance Health
  • Dr. Nerissa Price: Medical Director of WakeMed's Behavioral Community Case Management
  • Dr. Ashly Gaskin-Wasson: Owner of PACT in Durham and a Racial Trauma Therapist
  • Dr. Katherine Knutson: United Healthcare


Mental Health Awareness: How a guided meditation works
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Mehul Mankad, Chief Medical Officer with Alliance Health, leads a guided meditation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncabc11 togethermental healthcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged with murder in shooting of man, 45, in Brier Creek
Ex-Chatham deputies charged after shots fired while they were drinking
New details in case of 2-year-old lured from Virginia church
Sheriff: Army trainee hijacks SC school bus with gun; 18 kids, driver safe
Amazon to open delivery station in Cumberland County
Raleigh balloon business 'blowing up' as events get rescheduled
Freebies, deals offered for National Nurses Day
Show More
North Carolina moratorium remains in place despite federal ruling
LATEST: 50% of adults in NC have received at least one vaccine dose
Husband of missing Colorado woman charged with murder
Josh Duggar arrest: Former reality star released awaiting trial
US friends sentenced to life in prison in killing of Italian police officer
More TOP STORIES News