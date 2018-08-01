HEALTH & FITNESS

Chipotle sickness: Hundreds report possible illness after eating at Ohio restaurant; Lawsuit filed

A Chipotle restaurant in Ohio has reopened as officials investigate reports of illnesses linked to the location. (WLS)

POWELL, Ohio --
A Chipotle restaurant in Ohio has reopened as officials investigate reports of illnesses linked to the location.

The Delaware General Health District says it can't confirm anything until lab tests are back. But Traci Whittaker, a spokeswoman for the health district says it has received dozens of calls from people reporting illnesses since Sunday, with many mentioning they ate at the Chipotle in Powell, Ohio.

In total, health officials said they received 368 inquiries related to possible food borne illness stemming from the Chipotle location.

One customer has filed a lawsuit against the Chipotle store. The plaintiff said that he bought three chicken tacos from the store on July 29 and began experiencing nausea and severe abdominal pain.

The plaintiff said he is still receiving medical treatment. The lawsuit is seeking, $25,000 in damages.

In a statement, Chipotle says it closed the store Monday "out of an abundance of caution" and that it's cooperating with local health authorities. It said it implemented its food-safety-response protocols, which include replacing the food and a cleaning of the restaurant.

The closure comes as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. works to recover from a series of food scares that sent sales plunging.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
