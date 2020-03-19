Coronavirus

'We need to get Kylie Jenner': Influencers should promote social distancing to combat coronavirus crisis, surgeon general says

Influencers like Kylie Jenner should take to social media to promote social distancing as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise, the United States Surgeon General said.

"What I think we really need to do ... is get our influencers out. Kevin Durant, Donavan Mitchell. We need to get Kylie Jenner. We need to get our social media influencers out there and helping folks understand that, look, this is serious. This is absolutely serious. People are dying," Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Thursday on "Good Morning America."

Health officials said social distancing, or avoiding congregate settings, is the best way to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Without preventative measures, the U.S. cannot "flatten the curve," or makes sure the rate of coronavirus infections doesn't outpace the country's health care response.

RELATED: How 'social distancing' slows spread of coronavirus?

Yet videos posted to social media continue to show college students in large crowds partying on spring break. Video taken from Miami shows spring breakers explaining why they will continue to party despite government warnings and mandated closures.

""We've been waiting for Miami spring break for a while -- about two months we've had this trip planned," spring breaker Brady Sluder says in the video.



RELATED: Crowds continue partying despite outbreak

Adams also said young people may be at higher risk than previously reported, but social distancing measures should be taken to protect the nation's elderly.

"Think about your grandmother. Think about your grandfather. Think about the fact that you're spreading a disease, which could ultimately be what kills them," he said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldcollege student
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Carnival will allow cruise ships to house coronavirus patients
COVID-19 LATEST: NC sees first case of 'community spread'
Families of 4 could get $3K under COVID-19 relief plan: Mnuchin
Astronauts read stories to kids from the Space Station
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC sees first case of 'community spread'
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
Celebrities get COVID-19 tests, raising concerns of inequality
Italy passes China in coronavirus-related deaths
Families of 4 could get $3K under COVID-19 relief plan: Mnuchin
Nash Co. father, son charged with string of 8 break-ins
Publix is latest grocery store to add senior shopping hours
Show More
Tulsi Gabbard drops Democratic presidential bid
It's official: First gas station drops price to 99 cents
Amazon worker tests positive for COVID-19
Blood banks face shortages during COVID-19 pandemic
Mother, 2 boys found dead after Fayetteville house fire
More TOP STORIES News