Blue Cross Blue Shield bringing hundreds of jobs to Cary, Winston-Salem

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield is creating hundreds of new jobs across North Carolina, with about 200 of them coming to Cary.Blue Cross NC and Amerigroup Partnership Plan will open new offices in Cary and Winston-Salem, hiring as least 350 customer service, operations, clinical and administrative staff through the end of the year.The new employees will serve customers of Healthy Blue, the new Medicaid plan offered by Blue Cross NC. The company will start hiring in Cary in July, highlighted by a career fair July 24th and 25th. The company has already begun hiring for its Winston-Salem location.The positions will serve Healthy Blue customers beginning November 21st under NC's Medicaid Managed Care Program.