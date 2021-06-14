COVID-19 vaccine

Still too soon to tell if million-dollar incentive is helping vaccination rates in NC

It's been a few days since the North Carolina leaders began offering one million dollars in prize money or $125,000 in scholarships for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials are hoping dollar signs will draw people toward a dose.

"We will continue to monitor the impacts of the Summer Cash Drawing program on our vaccination rates. Since only a few days have passed since the program was announced, we do not yet have complete data available to share at this time," said NCDHHS spokesperson Catie Armstrong.

Raleigh mom Claudia Saldana took advantage of one of Wake County's pop-up vaccination sites, which was done in partnership with El Centro. She didn't even know about the incentives.

"I feel good," Saldana said after receiving her first shot.

The state will hold several million dollar drawings over the next three months. The first one is taking place next June 23.

DHHS data shows since the Friday, the percentage of fully-vaccinated people in the state is up one percent and an additional 330,000 people have gotten their first.

There were also more shots administered in the 12-17 age group in Wake, Durham and Orange counties last week than the week prior.

Some people wonder if the cash will really make a difference.

"(The) circles I've been in, if they've decided not to, they've just decided not to," said Raleigh resident Julie McKnight. "Their reasons are worth more."

You'll automatically be entered to win you get a dose and if you already received a shot, your name is already in the database.

