Coronavirus

Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly

What's more deadly - the flu, SARS or the new coronavirus discovered in China?

There are different ways to look at it and even knowledgeable folks sometimes say "deadly" when they may mean "lethal."

Lethality is the capacity to cause death, or how often a disease proves fatal.

Chinese scientists who looked at nearly 45,000 confirmed cases in the current COVID-19 outbreak concluded the death rate was 2.3%. But there are questions about whether all cases are being counted: Infected people with only mild symptoms may be missing from the tally. That means the true fatality rate may be lower.

Deadly is a broader concept that takes in how far and easily a virus spreads.

SARS proved fatal in about 10% of cases in the 2003 outbreak but was controlled quickly and spread to about 8,000 people in all.

The flu's mortality rate is 0.1%, yet it kills hundreds of thousands around the world each year because it infects millions. So the size of the outbreak matters as much as the lethality in terms of how deadly a disease is.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessflucoronavirusu.s. & worldchina
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Apple warns China virus will cut iPhone production, sales
Coronavirus: 300 US cruise passengers quarantined in CA, TX
Americans evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise in Japan
2nd wave of flu hits US kids amid coronavirus fears
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow possible Thursday night in parts of North Carolina
Garner HOA says military mom's 'holiday lights' must come down
Investigators: Man strangled 6-year-old SC girl before killing himself
Durham Police seek leads in brutal 2005 strangulation
'Good Times' actress, 'Movin' on Up' singer Ja'Net DuBois dies
Residents near North Hills to get rocked by construction blasts
Cameron Village jewelry store offers free child care
Show More
Feral hog weighing 488 lbs killed in Texas neighborhood
Raleigh mayor seeks out affordable housing solutions
Hometown Voices: Wake Forest voters express concerns ahead of 2020
$6M grant for NC State program will fuel AI job opportunities
2 found dead in vehicle in Raleigh neighborhood: Police
More TOP STORIES News