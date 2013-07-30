recall

Johnson & Johnson recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle

In this July 30, 2013, file photo, people walk along a corridor at the headquarters of Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

Johnson & Johnson is recalling a single lot of its baby powder as a precaution after government testing found trace amounts of asbestos in one bottle bought online.

The recall comes as J&J fights thousands of lawsuits in which plaintiffs claim its iconic baby powder was contaminated with asbestos and that it caused ovarian cancer or another rare cancer. At multiple trials, J&J experts have testified asbestos hasn't been detected in the talc in its baby powder in many tests over 40 years.

On Friday, J&J said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found minuscule amounts of asbestos in one bottle. The company is investigating whether the bottle is counterfeit and how the contamination occurred.

"Despite the low levels reported and in full cooperation and collaboration with the FDA, JJCI is initiating this voluntary recall of Lot #22318RB of Johnson's Baby Powder, from which the tested sample was taken," Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. said in a press release.

The recalled lot contained 33,000 bottles.

J&J said anyone who owns a bottle of Johnson's Baby Powder Lot #22318RB is advised to discontinue use of the product.

For refund information, contact the Johnson & Johnson Consumer Care Center at www.johnsonsbaby.com or by calling +1 (866) 565-2229.

J&J shares dropped 4% to $130.86.

-----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssafetychildrenbusinessbabyrecallfamilyretailshoppingconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
50K school buses recalled for potentially unsafe seats
Taco Bell pulls seasoned beef from some stores on quality concerns
IKEA recalls infant bibs due to choking hazard
USDA expands recall for chicken products sold in NC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC health officials keep close eye on Ebola outbreak
Winter Outlook: NC expects to have warmer than average winter
World's 1st female spacewalking team makes history
Path of potential tropical storm crosses North Carolina
Pa. woman arrested in Cumberland Co. for husband's murder
Teen jumps into action to help girl hit by car
Historic site director stole $170K, police say
Show More
50K school buses recalled for potentially unsafe seats
Wake Forest woman wins $25K a year for the rest of her life
Doctors offer pinhole procedure to treat osteoarthritis of knee
Headed to NCDMV website? Make sure it's the real one
Michael Jordan medical clinic opens in Charlotte
More TOP STORIES News