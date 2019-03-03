u.s. & world

Jaden Smith's foundation, local church bringing clean water to Flint

EMBED <>More Videos

Jaden Smith's organization and First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church on Friday announced they'll deploy a mobile water filtration system known as "The Water Box" that reduces lead and other potential contaminants.

FLINT, Mich. -- Jaden Smith's foundation and a church are working to bring cleaner water to Flint, Michigan.

The rapper's organization and First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church on Friday announced they'll deploy a mobile water filtration system known as "The Water Box" that reduces lead and other potential contaminants.

The 20-year-old's JUST goods company collaborated with the church to design and engineer the system. He is the son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.



The church has distributed over 5 million bottles of water to residents, but bottled water donations are on the decline.

Flint has been replacing water lines after lead-tainted water was discovered in 2014. Lead began leaching from pipes after the city tapped the Flint River for drinking water without properly treating it to reduce corrosion.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscelebritycharityrapperflint watertechnologyus world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Kia, Hyundai recall vehicles due to possible engine fires
Oregon man survives 5 days in snow by eating Taco Bell sauce
Experts advise reducing smartphone usage for better health
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 10: What to know
TOP STORIES
Former Raleigh officer, 2 women dead in Franklin County plane crash
Burlington man arrested, charged after infant exposed to cocaine
Arctic air moving in this week
Community honors firefighter donating organs after battle with tumor
Police charge man in Raleigh McDonald's shooting
Oregon man survives 5 days in snow by eating Taco Bell sauce
Police arrest 3rd suspect in deadly Raleigh shooting
Show More
Kia, Hyundai recall vehicles due to possible engine fires
Experts advise reducing smartphone usage for better health
Group beats up homeless men sleeping on NYC street, steals $5
Investigation underway after man critically shot in Goldsboro
US offers $1 million reward in hunt for bin Laden's son
More TOP STORIES News