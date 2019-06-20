pancreatic cancer

Jeopardy's James Holzhauer donates $1K to cancer research in Alex Trebek's name

NAPERVILLE,Ill. -- One of the best Jeopardy! players of all time used some of his winnings to help further cancer research.

James Holzhauer, affectionately known as Jeopardy James, agreed to donate $1,000 to the Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk, which will take place July 14, 2019.

Halzhauer is fresh off winning 32 consecutive games of Jeopardy, worth a total of $2,462,216.

SEE ALSO: UNC alumna Emma Boettcher defeated Jeopardy record-setter James Holzhauer

Illinois resident Ann Zediker founded the Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk after losing her father to pancreatic cancer in 2010. After Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek revealed he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, Zediker reached out to Holzhauer to see if he'd be willing to join her walk this year.

Holzhauer responded that he would not be able to make the event, but he would love to give a donation. So he sent $1,000 to her foundation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoispancreatic canceralex trebekcommunitycancerjeopardy
RELATED
Help raise money to fight pancreatic cancer in Naperville
8th annual Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk
Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
PANCREATIC CANCER
Pancreatic cancer survivor has message of hope for Alex Trebek
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Research at NC Central could save lives in fight against pancreatic cancer
Raleigh helps beloved grocery clerk fighting cancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Damaging winds, hail possible in Raleigh, Fayetteville areas Thursday
Sharks seen swimming feet from beachgoers at Myrtle Beach
Nash County soldier's remains return from North Korea
WEEKEND EVENTS: PickleFest, pop up market and film festival
Cracker Barrel bans pastor who called for LGBTQ executions
How it works: The NC Quick Pass
Thieves steal Apple products from Walmart, lead officers on chase
Show More
Sweet video: Woman frames years-old notes for Father's Day
Wake County launches park program to welcome kids, adults with autism
Detective: Mom killed son with special needs, said he was 'pure evil'
Children found living at feces-littered home
Argument over woman led to Durham bar-fight death, prosecutor says
More TOP STORIES News