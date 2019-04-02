Health & Fitness

Jet lag may be good for brain, Northwestern University researchers say

EMBED <>More Videos

Jet lag may have a positive impact on the brain.

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Jet lag may have a positive impact on the brain.

In a new study, Northwestern University researchers induced jet lag in a fruit fly model of Huntington's disease and found that jet lag protected the flies' neurons.

"We essentially gave the flies jet lag for every day of their lives," said Northwestern's Dr. Ravi Allada, a circadian rhythm expert who led the research. "It's like traveling four hours east every day."

Although fruit flies might seem completely different from humans, the neurons that govern flies' sleep-wake cycles are strikingly similar to humans', according to Allada.

The team then identified and tested a circadian clock-controlled gene that, when knocked down, also protected the brain from the disease.

Researchers say the findings reveal potential new treatment to slow the progression of or prevent neurodegenerative diseases.

"It seems counterintuitive, but we showed that a little bit of stress is good," said Allada,.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnorthwestern universitystudyresearchsciencesleep
TOP STORIES
Warrant: Cary Barnes and Noble shooter read about mass shootings on the internet
Ignoring this rule at Dorothea Dix Park could cost you hundreds
NCGOP chairman, major GOP donor from Durham indicted on bribery charges
Parents of teens killed in wrecks back 'no cellphones for drivers' bill
City of Raleigh increases capacity as massive Dreamville Festival draws near
Franklinton High School employee accused of soliciting child porn
Cherie Berry says she won't run for 6th term in 2020
Show More
LAPD explains stampede at Nipsey Hussle vigil
Women suing over hidden cameras in operating delivery rooms
Lithuanian man flies alone on huge plane to Italy
Charlotte cancer patient wins $250,000 lottery prize
LIVE: Texts, voicemail evidence kicks off 7th day of Jonathan Sander trial
More TOP STORIES News