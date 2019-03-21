Health & Fitness

Jimmy Carter ties George H.W. Bush as longest living U.S. president of all time

EMBED <>More Videos

Jimmy Carter at 94 years and 172 days old has now lived the longest of any U.S. President.

Jimmy Carter is set to become the longest living president of all time.

Thursday he tied George H.W. Bush as the longest living U.S. president at the age of 94 years and 172 days old.

Come Friday, he will take over the record books.

After some debate on social media about whether Jimmy Carter had already broken the record or would do so Friday, the Jimmy Carter Library jumped in to issue the final word.



Carter holds the record for former president who lived the longest after leaving office. Carter has been out of office for more than 38 years. Gerald Ford was the previous record holder for that distinction.

Carter earned the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his creation of the Carter Center to promote human rights worldwide. Carter is also an avid volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.
He is a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma in 2015, according to ABC News.

Carter's wife Rosalynn, 91, continue to volunteer in their spare time.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealtholdest manjimmy carter
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
High school student hit, killed crossing the road in Clayton
Settlement reached after teen's suicide at Durham County jail
Mom admits planning and participating in rape, murder of teen daughter
Flu now responsible for 148 NC deaths so far this season
Forecasters: 'Potentially historic' flooding threatens South
Uber driver assaulted by passenger in downtown Raleigh, police say
LIST: Art in Bloom, food truck rodeo and other things to do this weekend
Show More
Barack Obama picks Duke as NCAA champion; Gov. Cooper picks UNC
School custodian arrested for bringing gun onto campus
Missing Orange Co. couple found safe in Ohio after hitchhiking there
Moravian cookies could soon be state cookie of North Carolina
Check out the full NCAA tournament schedule here
More TOP STORIES News