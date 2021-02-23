COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson says it will be able to provide 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by end of March

Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson says it will be able to provide 20 million U.S. doses of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March, assuming it gets the greenlight from federal regulators.

J&J disclosed the figure ahead of a Congressional hearing on Tuesday looking at the country's vaccine supply. White House officials cautioned last week that initial supplies of J&J's vaccine would be limited.

COVID-19 vaccine could cause mammogram result confusion, doctors say

The company reiterated that it will have capacity to provide 100 million vaccine doses to the U.S. by the end of June. That supply will help government officials reach the goal of having enough injections to vaccinate most adult Americans later this year. On a global scale, the company aims to produce 1 billion doses this year.

You received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Now what?

U.S. health regulators are still reviewing the safety and effectiveness of the shot and a decision to allow its emergency use is expected later this week. J&J's vaccine would be the first in the U.S. that requires only a single shot.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses spaced weeks apart. Executives from both companies and two other vaccine makers will also testify at Tuesday's hearing.

How do we know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe?

On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked about distribution of the J&J vaccine once it's approved.

"What we're seeing is that, instead of being front loaded with the number of doses that are coming out, it very likely will be back loaded," he said. "And by that I mean we are now -- they're in full consideration with the FDA for an emergency use authorization, I don't want to get ahead of the FDA, but if, in fact, that that is given to them, they're not going to have a lot of doses on the first day. It will likely be relatively few, which will then scale up a lot more. And it's just matter of what happened with their production capability and how they are now going to be revving up. Then soon after that they're going to have a lot of doses. But it's not going to be front loaded."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID-19 vaccine could cause mammogram result confusion, doctors say
Group 3 COVID-19 vaccine registration opens, thousands sign up
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
CDC study: Teachers key to COVID-19 infections in 1 district
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How the Durham Freeway crushed a Black business mecca
LATEST: Stay-at-home order set to expire in 5 days
Former security officials to testify about U.S. Capitol siege failures
Deputy finds missing 13-year-old girl in Florida motel
Chief of Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to stop using tribe's name
What to know before booking spring break travel
Police chase ends in crash off I-87
Show More
COVID-19 vaccine could cause mammogram result confusion, doctors say
NC families mourn 500K Americans killed by COVID-19
Man accused of abducting NC girl talked to her on her school computer
Johnston Co. to hold drive-thru graduations; some parents not pleased
'Out of control': NC AG says summer program seeks to curb robocalls
More TOP STORIES News