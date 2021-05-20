Health & Fitness

Join ABC11 for a Mental Health Action Day ​virtual conversation

Thursday is the Mental Health Action Day.

The Silent Struggle continues to impact thousands of people in North Carolina and millions across the country.

ABC11 will have a virtual conversation with experts on Thursday at 6 p.m., answering your questions as the number of people with mental health concerns skyrockets.

Amber Rupinta will be joined by:
  • Dr. Anthony Smith, Alase Center for Enrichment in Durham
  • Annie Schmidt, NAMI Wake County
  • Dr. Michelle Laws, NCDHHS Division of Mental Health
  • Dr. Katherine Hobbs Knutson, United Health Care (business sponsor)


Watch our special Eyewitness News Investigates: The Silent Struggle here.

Find Mental Health Awareness Month resources here.
