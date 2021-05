Join ABC11 for a Mental Health Action Day ​virtual conversation

Dr. Anthony Smith, Alase Center for Enrichment in Durham

Annie Schmidt, NAMI Wake County

Dr. Michelle Laws, NCDHHS Division of Mental Health

Dr. Katherine Hobbs Knutson, United Health Care (business sponsor)

Thursday is the Mental Health Action Day.The Silent Struggle continues to impact thousands of people in North Carolina and millions across the country.ABC11 will have a virtual conversation with experts on Thursday at 6 p.m., answering your questions as the number of people with mental health concerns skyrockets.Amber Rupinta will be joined by:Watch our specialhere.Find Mental Health Awareness Month resources here.