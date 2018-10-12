U.S. & WORLD

Judge rules against keeping Texas 9-year-old girl on life support

EMBED </>More Videos

Judge doesn't extend order keeping girl, 9, on life support

FORT WORTH, Texas --
A judge has denied a family's plea to extend a court order that has kept a 9-year-old North Texas girl on life support.

State District Judge Melody Wilkinson's ruling Wednesday means doctors at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth can disconnect Payton Summons from life support after 1:20 p.m. Monday.

Payton has cancer. Her tumor has grown to block her circulation and applies pressure to her lungs and heart. On Sept. 25, she suffered a cardiac arrest and it took an hour to restart her heart, but doctors say her brain shows no activity.

On Oct. 1 , Payton's parents obtained a 14-day temporary restraining order to allow them to seek out another hospital to keep the girl on life support, but none could be found.
EMBED More News Videos

Court orders hospital to keep Texas girl, 9, on life support

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcancerchildrenu.s. & worldcourt casetexas newsFort Worth
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Court orders hospital to keep Texas girl, 9, on life support
U.S. & WORLD
Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Kate, Meghan and more
The line to the British throne
Little Caesars denies claim that they sell frozen DiGiorno pizzas as their own
French Bulldog throws tantrum over closed park, goes viral
More u.s. & world
HEALTH & FITNESS
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross and Nordstrom Rack
Avoid these 3 wines if you're trying to lose weight
Judge may overturn $289M verdict in Roundup cancer case
6 children hospitalized after coming down with polio-like disease
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Triangle residents waking up to damage Tropical Storm Michael left behind
List of roads closures across the Triangle
Tropical Storm Michael brings heavy rain, strong wind gusts to Triangle
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage in North Carolina
Little Caesars denies claim that they sell frozen DiGiorno pizzas as their own
Social Security checks will grow in 2019 as inflation rises
Pope OKs resignation of Cardinal Wuerl amid cover-up scandal
Cumberland County breathes sigh of relief after Tropical Storm Michael
Show More
Hurricane Michael Closings: Schools announce closings, early dismissals
Hurricane Michael's winds topple Florida freight train
VIDEO: Flooding near Tom's Creek in Carrboro due to rain
VIDEO: Raccoon escapes rising floodwater near Crabtree Creek
VIDEO: Aerials show devastation in Mexico Beach, FL
More News