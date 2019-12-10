Just days left to enroll in Federal Insurance Marketplace for health care

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Act Now! That's the message you'll find on healthcare.gov and from North Carolina officials. The clocking is ticking for folks to sign-up for plans in the federal Health Insurance Marketplace.
The deadline is Sunday, December 15th.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services does not administer the health plans in the Health Insurance Marketplace, but officials are strongly encouraging residents to sign-up in the remaining few days.
"Health insurance provides access to high-quality medical care that improves and protects people's lives," said Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen. "I encourage people without health insurance to go to the federal Marketplace by December 15th to see if there is a plan that is a good fit for them and their families."
According to the latest data from the federal government, 162,150 North Carolinians have already selected a plan. That makes the state the fourth highest for number of people enrolled.
Florida has the number one spot, followed by Texas then Georgia.
Health care through the federal Marketplace lets the person go to a doctor for regular check-ups and sick visits. Every health plan in the federal Marketplace offers essential health benefits, including doctor visits, preventive care, hospitalization, prescriptions and more.
If you need help deciding, you can make an appointment where someone will help guide you through the enrollment process. You could meet an aid at places such as Dress for Success in Raleigh or East Regional Library in Knightdale.
