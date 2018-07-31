Keto Living: Local woman who lost 100 pounds pens second book

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) --Kristie Sullivan is a busy mom of two who works full time for a community college. Her life just got even busier after launching her second book: Keto Living Day by Day.
"The book came out June 5 and it really is designed for people just starting a ketogenic lifestyle and they are just learning what it means," Sullivan explained.
Sullivan said she struggled her entire life to lose weight and the ketogenic diet is the only one that worked for her, allowing her to lose more than 100 pounds.
"At one time I was 313 pounds," Sullivan said. "I started in June 2013 and spent the first year learning. It took about 14 months to lose the weight," she said.
After keeping it off, Sullivan and her friends began asking her to teach them about the keto diet.
Keto is short for ketogenic, an eating plan all about minimizing carbs and upping fats to get your body into a metabolic state of ketosis, where it uses liver produced ketones rather than carbs or glucose for energy and in the process burning fat.
Many doctors recommend a keto diet for some medical conditions including neurological diseases and certain types of cancers.
Sullivan amassed a huge social media following and the nickname "The Keto Queen" sharing her recipes on her YouTube channel, social media platforms, and her books.
She is also now speaking at workshops across the country with doctors and nutritionists about how to live keto.
"I have worked now with doctors in oncology, gastroenterology, I've worked with endocrinologists," Sullivan said. "So, that's the fun part now getting to work with these physicians who say, 'Kristie, I can tell them why you show them how,' so that's the part I love," she said.
Sullivan's book Keto Living Day by Day is available on Amazon, Costco and Barnes and Noble.
