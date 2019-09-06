Health & Fitness

Lack of sleep could lower sex drive, study finds

If your sex life needs a boost, you may want to spend more time in bed sleeping.

A new study found lack of sleep kills libido.

Researchers followed nearly 4,000 men and women in their early- to mid-60s for a year.

They found that poor sleep was associated with erectile dysfunction for men and arousal problems and orgasm difficulty for women.

They say these are older folks, but no matter what your age, not getting enough sleep impacts testosterone levels, leading to erectile dysfunction and lack of sexual desire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssexstudysleep
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE COVERAGE: Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in NC
Hurricane Dorian outages: 220,000 without power
Man shot while pumping gas at Sheetz
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
23 years ago, Hurricane Fran made landfall in North Carolina
Story behind red Jeep abandoned on Myrtle Beach shore
Hurricane or not, Waffle House is eager to serve
Show More
Tornado spawned by Hurricane Dorian touches down at Emerald Isle
LIST: Hurricane Dorian school closings
Hurricane Dorian toppled trees, knocked out power in Raleigh
Dorian plays havoc with high school football schedule
Man buys 100 generators to aid Dorian victims in the Bahamas
More TOP STORIES News