1,229 more COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina as hospitalizations hover under 900

SATURDAY
1 p.m.
North Carolina health officials reported 1,229 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of state cases to 192,248.
NCDHHS said 14,219 more tests were completed.
With 96 percent of hospitals reporting, 882 patients are being hospitalized, down 22 from Friday.
Throughout the state, 568 ICU beds and 5,598 inpatient hospital beds are empty.
8 a.m.
There will be free COVID-19 drive-thru testing at Shady Hill Baptist Church in Roxboro from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
7:30 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 6,726,353 COVID-19 cases throughout the U.S.
FRIDAY
3:30 p.m.
The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice in North Carolina announced it will resume limited visitation at all the state's prisons and in its juvenile justice facilities effective Oct. 1 with significant restrictions due to the pandemic.
Visitation was suspended in all ACJJ facilities statewide on March 16.
3 p.m.
U.S. health officials on Friday dropped a controversial piece of coronavirus guidance and said anyone who has been in close contact with an infected person should get tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially returned to its previous testing guidance, getting rid of language posted last month that said people who didn't feel sick didn't need to get tested. That change had set off a rash of criticism from health experts who couldn't fathom why the nation's top public health agency would say such a thing amid a pandemic that has been difficult to control.
11:00 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,443 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths, bringing the death toll above 3,200 since the end of March.
The state also reported 25,978 completed tests and a percent positivity rate of 5.1%.
Currently, 904 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 94% of hospitals reporting. In the last 24 hours, 386 suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals. As of Thursday, 283 adult intensive care unit patients have COVID-19. There are 555 available ICU beds across the state.
10 a.m.
Some parents will be allowed to attend collegiate sporting events to watch their children play.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services sent a letter to NC State football players' parents describing the decision.
In the letter, NCDHHS said it is seeing "positive signs" when it comes to COVID-19 metrics. Still, NCDHHS wants to be cautious and continue stressing efforts to reduce the spread of the virus.
With those things in mind, the department said it would support colleges and universities developing plans and protocols to allow families to attend the games.
The letter listed the following three requirements:
- These protocols must include promoting the 3Ws of Wash, Wear and Wait and ensuring social distancing between groups of families, face coverings, as well as restricting alcohol and concessions.
- In the event there are clusters of COVID-19 on the athletic team, no parent spectators should be permitted.
- If the above criteria is met, DHHS supports NC colleges and universities including 2 family member spectators per athlete for up to 350 total per event.
FRIDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Schools across the state are re-evaluating their reopening plans a day after Gov. Roy Cooper loosened restrictions on in-class education.
Cooper said Thursday that districts could start allowing students in Kindergarten through 5th grade to return to class as early as October 5.
Any student who does come into class will be required to wear a face covering.
This comes as the COVID-19 numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services continue to be steady. The state's COVID-19 positivity rate remains at 5%, one of the lowest in the region.
The raw number of new cases reported each day remains higher than officials would like, and the total number of North Carolinians who have died from the virus has reached 3,180.
Businesses are still coping with the challenges this pandemic has thrown their way.
In downtown Durham tonight, businesses will participate in The Streetery. Several streets in the area will be shut down and blocked off so people can safely walk around and enjoy vendors, festive lights, music and performances--all while remaining socially distant.
This event is scheduled to happen every Friday and Saturday between 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
5:09 p.m
A newly committed offender with pre-existing medical conditions, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died at a hospital, a prison spokesperson said.
.
The offender was hospitalized Aug. 20 before being admitted to the state prison system and assigned to Central Prison on Sept. 15, per a court order signed by a Durham County judge on Sept. 14.
The offender, who was in his late 50s, never physically entered a prison. He died at the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
3:41 p.m.
Two drive-thru COVID-19 testing events have been scheduled for next week in Moore County.
- On September 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.at St. Peter, The Rock Church, 192 Esther Road in West End.
- On September 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Morganton Road Sports Complex, 100 Fire Lane in Southern Pines.
3 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday told school districts across the state they will soon have the option of opening elementary schools for full time in-person learning.
The announcement means administrators can implement 'Plan A' of the state's protocols as early as October 5, but officials are limiting that option to kindergarten through fifth grade only; middle schools and high schools may still offer in-person learning under 'Plan B', which requires reduced capacity and more stringent safety measures.
To accompany the announcement, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the state is currently stabilizing in all of its key COVID-19 metrics--and even decreasing in some. However, COVID-like syndromic emergency room visits, the trajectory of cases, the percentage of positive tests and hospitalizations are all too high above the state's baseline numbers to ease further restrictions, especially with flu season on the horizon.
WATCH: Secretary Cohen walks through North Carolina's key COVID-19 metrics
Still, Cohen said the state's current metrics, along with research that shows that children are less likely to spread COVID-19 or develop severe illness, allowed for the decision to reopen elementary schools. However, she added that all students, regardless of whether their schools were operating under plan A or plan B, would be required to wear face coverings, stay six feet apart when possible, and wash their hands frequently.
"While we can reduce risk, we can never eliminate it," Cohen said.
Cohen also promised further details about an app that would facilitate contact tracing by tracking location and informing people they have been exposed to someone who tested positive. She said the app would roll out next week.
2:36 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 942 total positive COVID 19 cases, including nine new ones. A total of 17 people have died from COVID-19 in Halifax County. That's 1.8 percent of cases.
1 p.m.
Wake County Public Health's free drive-thru testing will return next week to the Sunnybrook Building parking deck, located in eastern Raleigh at 2925 Holston Lane. Testing will take place Sept. 21-22 and Sept. 24-26.
Appointments are in half-hour intervals from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with 400 testing slots available. The service is free, but people must make an appointment.
12:26 p.m.
There will be a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event in Roxboro on Saturday.
It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Shady Hill Baptist Church, 1500 Old Durham Road.
For questions, call Lois Cameron at (919) 937-3662 or the Person County Health Department at (336) 597-2204.
11:30 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,552 new COVID-19 cases and 31 more deaths Thursday morning.
In addition, the state reported 24,950 more completed tests with a percent positive rate of 5.6%, a slight decrease from the day before. However, many central North Carolina counties are reporting a percent positive test rate at or below 5%, including Wake, Durham, Orange, Chatham, Granville, Person, Vance, Halifax, Johnston, Wayne and Duplin.
Currently, 894 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 96% of hospitals reporting. 370 suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted to North Carolina hospitals in the last 24 hours, and 286 people are currently in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
11:36 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department is reporting 13 new cases, bringing the total to 2,111 positive COVID-19 cases.
In total, 26 people have died from COVID-19 countywide.
11 a.m.
The UNC/UNC Charlotte football game has been canceled after several Charlotte players are in quarantine and some have tested positive for COVID-19.
The game was canceled after several UNC Charlotte offensive linemen were placed into quarantine following the University's COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.
READ MORE HERE.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Gov. Roy Cooper will address the state at 3 p.m. Thursday regarding the state's response to COVID-19. North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen is expected to give an update on metrics since the state moved into Phase 2.5.
The Johnston County Schools' central office is reopening Thursday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The building underwent a deep cleaning and will reopen at 8 a.m.
Tropical Depression Sally is forcing some changes to COVID-19 testing. A drive-thru testing operation at Wake County's Sunnybrook Building will suspend operations at 12 p.m.
If you are registered for a test after 12 p.m., you do not need to re-register. You can instead just come tomorrow between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Consider checking in with your testing center before your scheduled testing time.
Nationally, a 2-month-old from Michigan who died this week is the state's youngest victim of the virus.
A White House staffer tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday. President Donald Trump said it was not anyone who had contact with him.
Schools across the country are facing a teacher shortage because of the pandemic. One county in Florida said 200 teachers have either quit, retired, or taken a leave of absence. In New York City, teacher retirements jumped 120 percent in August.