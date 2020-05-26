Nearly 24K confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina; nearly 15K have recovered from the virus

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
There now have been at least 98,220 deaths in America from coronavirus, with nearly 500 in the last 24 hours. The World Health Organization is warning that countries with declining cases could see a second peak if they ease restrictions too soon.
Eleven states reported an increase of COVID-19 cases Monday, including North Carolina, which reported seeing its highest number of hospitalizations so far. Monday's news comes days after the state saw its highest spike in cases.
The state reports 23,964 confirmed cases, 754 deaths, and 627 people currently in the hospital being treated for the virus. The state has completed 344,690 tests.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said while the number of positive cases continues to increase, the rate of positive tests is remaining level. That's possible because the state is testing more people than ever before.
NCDHHS also released it's weekly update on how many people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state. That number increased last week by 3,317--making the total 14,954.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to threaten Gov. Roy Cooper. The president said he would pull the GOP convention from Charlotte if Cooper did not soon make it clear that attendance at the event would not be capped due to COVID-19 restrictions. Cooper responded by saying state health officials are working with the Republican National Convention to determine a way to safely hold the convention as scheduled.
MONDAY
11 p.m.
A newly formed Facebook group called ReOpen NC's Health Clubs has more than 6,000 members. Some gym owners are planning to take legal action against the state Wednesday due to health clubs being left out of Phase 2 reopening.
10 p.m.
Visit Raleigh told ABC11 it estimates a total loss of $60 million due to COVID-19.
6 p.m.
Cumberland County Schools has altered the previously announced graduation schedule after receiving feedback from graduating seniors, parents and high school administrators.
Graduating seniors will now be able to 'walk across the stage' and receive diplomas between June 12-19 at their high schools. Smaller high schools that do not have auditoriums will have the option to distribute diplomas at the district's Educational Resource Center if needed.
5:45 p.m.
Cumberland County officials said there are 601 COVID-19 cases, up 17 since Saturday. There has been another death of a county resident, bringing the total to 17 deaths.
4:20 p.m.
North Carolina health officials said Monday 14,954 patients are presumed to be recovered throughout the state. Last week, the state announced 11,637 patients were presumed to be recovered, meaning there has been 3,317 more recoveries since then.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases
3:20 p.m.
Lee County is reporting 11 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 370. 196 people have resumed normal activities while 171 are being monitored. There are three COVID-19 deaths county-wide.
11 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the highest number of hospitalizations so far in the pandemic. Currently, 627 people are hospitalized in the state due to complications from COVID-19. That's up 40 from Sunday.
Still, 28 percent of inpatient beds and 22 percent of ICU beds in the state are available.
An additional 742 cases were reported on Monday, bringing the total to 23,964.
In the last 24 hours, 8,034 were recorded as being completed in the state.
Ten more deaths were reported. So far since the beginning of the pandemic there have been 754 deaths.
HOW ARE WE DOING?
As the state looks to go through the phases of reopening, officials are looking to meet certain benchmarks.
Here's how we're doing on some of those:
Decrease in percent of positive tests? In the last 24 hours, 8 percent of the tests completed were positive. The state is working toward a downward trajectory in this metric but the 7-day rolling average has been going up.
Hospitalizations decreasing? The state saw the most hospitalizations so far in the pandemic in the last 24 hours. Still, 28 percent of inpatient beds and 22 percent of ICU beds in the state are available.
Testing capacity? The state did meet its goal in the last 24 hours with 8,034 tests.
Contract tracers? The state still only has 250 and is working to double this workforce to 500.
PPE Supplies? While the state reports enough procedure masks, face shields, N95 masks and gloves to cover at least 30 days, the state still has a 0-day supply of gowns.
Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
ReOpen NC is planning another protest on Memorial Day in the first full week of Phase 2 of North Carolina's reopening. Protesters will be outside the governor's mansion Monday in Raleigh for their sixth rally since COVID-19 was classified as a pandemic.
ReOpen NC representatives say they'll speak about a new strategy for their team at a 10:30 a.m. press conference. Organizers say they want to use the holiday to remind people of their freedoms, calling the demonstration a "freedom rally." Other rallies are scheduled in Charlotte, Asheville, Greensboro and Wilmington.
The U.S. nears a somber milestone on Monday as it closes in on 100,000 coronavirus deaths. There are more than 1.6 million confirmed cases in the U.S. In North Carolina, there are more than 23,000 confirmed cases and 744 deaths. The number of cases reported by the state on Sunday was 23,222, which was an increase of 497 cases from Saturday. Seven more deaths were reported on Sunday.
The number of recoveries in the state will be updated today at 4 p.m. The latest update, last Monday, had the state at 11,637 recoveries so far. There are currently 587 people hospitalized from COVID-19 in North Carolina. When Gov. Roy Cooper spoke Friday, he urged North Carolinians to continue using safe practices during the holiday.
"I want you to have a great time, but continue using caution," Cooper said, advising residents to wear face coverings, keep six feet apart, wash their hands frequently, and keep gatherings below 10 people when indoors and below 25 when outdoors. "This is how we protect ourselves and particularly our family and neighbors."
Gyms are closed for several more weeks in North Carolina. Under Phase 2, which launched Friday afternoon, some restaurants and businesses can open at limited capacity.
Due to the pandemic, several Memorial Day services in the Triangle will be streamed online, including a wreath-laying ceremony in Raleigh. A service in Durham will also be shown online at 8 a.m.
The Memorial Day weekend brought out crowds across the country, as seen at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri and a local racetrack in Alamance County. In those cases, there appeared to be minimal social distancing or covering of the face.