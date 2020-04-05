More than 2,500 COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina, 31 deaths in the state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.
SUNDAY
4:45 p.m.
The first COVID-19 related death in Moore County was announced Sunday afternoon. The case was linked to another related to out-of-state travel. There are 18 cases in Moore County.
3:20 p.m.
Sampson County officials announced a third case of COVID-19. The patient is isolated at Sampson Regional Medical Center in stable conditions. Since the person has no travel history or no correlation to other positive cases, officials say this is the county's first community spread case.
11 a.m.
There are now 2,585 cases of the novel coronavirus reported in 89 counties across North Carolina. 31 people have died from complications due to the virus while another 261 people are currently hospitalized.
On Saturday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,402 positive COVID-19 cases within the state marking a 183 case increase. In a span of 24 hours, seven people have died from complications with the virus.
Health officials report 41 percent of the cases are between the ages of 25 and 49. People between the ages of 50 and 64, the second-largest age group, make up 28 percent of the state's cases.
A total of eight outbreaks were cited at nursing homes, four at residential care facilities, two at correctional facilities.
SATURDAY
8:00p.m.
The Johnston County Public Health Department said a staff member at the Springbrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clayton tested positive for COVID-19.
6:10 p.m.
Durham County Public Health reports 10 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of cases within the county to 182. The county also reported its first coronavirus-related death.
Officials said the person who died was over 65-years-old and had underlying health conditions.
5:40 p.m.
In the last 24 hours, Cumberland County health officials have seen 3 new COVID-19 cases, raising the county total to 45.
5:30
A third Johnston County resident has died as a result of the coronavirus, officials said.
As of Saturday evening, the county reports 32 positive cases. The average age of positive cases is 56, according to the Johnston County Public Department.
5 p.m.
An additional person has tested positive for COVID-19, raising the county total to 302.
4 p.m.
Wake County officially has more than 300 COVID-19 cases. 301 cases were reported as of Saturday afternoon, up 18 from Friday.
2:30 p.m.
Three cases of COVID-19 are linked to Springbrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clayton.
"The safety of all Johnston County residents is our priority. Upon notification of the initial positive case, facility management was contacted by the Public Health Department and we informed our partners at NC DHHS and the Division of Health Services Regulation," said Public Health Director, Dr. Marilyn Pearson. "A COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate setting is defined as two or more laboratory confirmed cases. Guidance was provided to the facility for long-term care settings from NC DHHS, including adhering to infection prevention precautions for residents and staff and limiting opportunities for the infection to spread to others in the facility."
A fifth Robeson County resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The person had been traveling, county officials said.
12 p.m.
North Carolina health officials said there are 2,402 COVID-19 cases in 88 counties of the state, doubling the amount of cases since last Saturday. There are 24 reported deaths and 271 cases are being hospitalized.
Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
According to the new state data, there are 283 cases in Wake County and 181 in Durham County.
In the United States, there are more than 300,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus Over 100,000 of those cases are in New York.
Coronavirus deaths: About 12 people an hour are dying of COVID-19 in NYC
RELATED: Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know about new CDC guidelines
Coronavirus map shows where COVID-19 has spread in US
RELATED: Tips on how to actually stop touching your face to decrease the spread of COVID-19
RELATED: How often should you disinfect your house even if you are staying at home?
RELATED: Walmart rolls out new coronavirus restrictions, including limiting number of customers allowed inside
All Hobby Lobby stores closed, workers furloughed until further notice
11 a.m.
A fourth Robeson County resident with no travel history tested positive for COVID-19. He is at home and doing well, county officials said.
10 a.m.
The North Carolina Division of Prisons have enacted staff medical screenings including temperature checks in an effort to reduce the chances of COVID-19 getting into a prison.
The screening of staff, as well as anyone else authorized to enter a prison, began on March 20 at Central Prison and North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women (NCCIW) in Raleigh.
As a result, entry to any prison will be denied to anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or more, who is experiencing respiratory symptoms of cough or shortness of breath, or fatigue and muscle aches indicative of a viral infection, or who has been exposed in the past 14 days to anyone who is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19.
"We are working hard to be proactive and to take every reasonable step to maintain the health and safety of the staff and the offenders," said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. "I am so proud of the staff for their hard work and dedication in the face of these challenges. We are a team with a mission that has grown tougher by the day in recent weeks. I have no doubt the staff is up to the task. I am proud of them."
More than 2,500 COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina, 31 deaths in the state
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News