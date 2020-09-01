More than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases reported as hospitalizations remain below 1,000

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina reported 2,111 new COVID-19 cases, only the fourth time in the last month that more than 2,000 cases were reported in a single day--including an error in data delivery Saturday when LabCorp sent 1,000 positive test results from earlier in the month to NCDHHS.
The increase in cases comes as the state reports just 11,834 completed tests.
With 92% of hospitals reporting, 946 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina. At this time, 626 intensive care unit beds and 6,371 inpatient beds are currently available.
NCDHHS also reported 39 more COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 2,741 deaths since late March.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will share information about the next phase of easing restrictions at 3 p.m. You can watch the announcement live on ABC11 and abc11.com.
Gyms and bars have been left out of Gov. Cooper's reopening plan. Some gyms such as Planet Fitness are reopening anyway on Tuesday, citing a medical loophole in the Executive Order. Monday marked the tenth consecutive day that hospitalizations in the state remained below 1,000 people.
On Monday, Gov. Cooper extended the statewide alcohol curfew until Oct. 2.
Free COVID-19 testing will come to Bible Way Temple Church in southeast Raleigh. A tent will be set up in the parking lot of the church. Bishop Darnell Dixon Sr. is hoping the site will help give access to testing for people of color.
MONDAY
10 p.m.
A site for free COVID-19 testing will open in southeast Raleigh Tuesday.
The location will be at 1110 Holmes Street. Drive-ups and walk-ups are welcome. It will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Sept. 1
FREE COVID-19 TESTING in downtown Raleigh, NC.— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) August 31, 2020
The site opens from 9a-5p, seven days a week, starting Sept 1.
Location: 1110 Holmes Street. Drive-ups and walk-ups welcome.
Anyone from anywhere can come get a test.
More details on who’s behind it
@ 11
@ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/WDLrnLdZkw
Bishop Darnell Dixon's church Bible Way Temple will serve as the testing location.
"It was very important to me because for one it can also save lives. I believe that everybody should be tested," said Bishop Dixon.
Bishop Dixon said he has done eight funerals for healthy people who "transitioned because of COVID-19."
We are very serious and we want to test the entire community. And anybody that can get here can come get the test," said Dixon.
8:00 p.m.
In a letter sent to parents, Cardinal Gibbons Head of School Jeff Bell reported five additional COVID-19 cases connected to the school, for a total of 11 cases. Bell said four of the five cases were related to four connected cases reported last week, meaning there is now a cluster of cases associated with the school.
However, Bell assured parents that the cluster was by common assocation and not by location--school officials believe all those involved contracted the virus off campus.
Bell said Wake County Health Department officials are not recommending that Cardinal Gibbons close its facilities for in-person learning or alter their current protocols. However, if school officials learn of transmission on campus, Bell said, then guidance may change.
In the letter, Bell asked any students who have been at an off-campus gathering to stay at home until caretakers are sure there is no risk of transmission of COVID-19 to other students or faculty. In addition, Bell said any students with a pending COVID-19 test should also stay home.
"This year is unique. Our goal is to continue to provide on-campus learning for our students so that they are able to make safe social connections with friends, have a robust and meaningful educational experience, and be a part of the vibrant Gibbons community. We need your help to make this possible," Bell wrote.
5:00 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper extended the statewide alcohol curfew until October 2, according to a news release from his office.
The current order, which required restaurants and other businesses to stop selling alcohol for on-site consumption at 11 p.m., was set to expire today.
"North Carolina has made good progress stabilizing our COVID-19 numbers, and this order will help us continue it," said Cooper in a written statement. "Now is the time to continue staying cautious and vigilant as we work to beat this pandemic."
3:40 p.m.
To date, 145,884 COVID-19 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus, an increase of 9,254 patients from last week.
Because North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services does not track when each specific patient recovers from COVID-19, health officials use an estimated recovery time of 14 days for non-hospitalized patients and 28 days for hospitalized patients.
Since March, 87% of all COVID-19 patients in North Carolina have recovered.
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,186 new COVID-19 cases and 12,077 new completed tests. 7.2% of tests were positive on Sunday.
Currently, 923 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, with 84% of hospitals reporting. This is the tenth consecutive day that hospitalizations have remained below 1,000 people, with just 1,008 people in the hospital with COVID-19 on August 20.
On average, laboratories are able to process COVID-19 tests within two days across the state.
9:15 a.m.
NC State's women's soccer team has canceled its season due in part to COVID-19.
The team's twitter account posted the announcement Monday morning. It cited "a depleted roster" due to injuries and students not returning to campus due to COVID-19.
A statement in regard to the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/vZW6DytDwN— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) August 31, 2020
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
A new COVID-19 drive-through testing site is opening at NC State University on Monday after a number of clusters were reported in recent weeks. Students are strongly advised to get a test from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McKimmon Conference Center on Gorman Street. Anyone can sign up for a test through the Wake County website.
Football practice is allowed to resume on Monday at NCSU after the athletic department shut down from a COVID-19 cluster.
After staying closed for months, some North Carolina gyms are planning to reopen on Tuesday, citing a medical loophole. Crunch Fitness in Cameron Village is one of the gyms hoping to reopen. Crunch referenced a letter sent from the North Carolina Attorney General that said gyms can reopen for medical purposes, but customers require a medical need to exercise.
Durham's WG Pearson Elementary School is closed after an employee is said to have likely tested positive from COVID-19. The school will reopen on Wednesday.