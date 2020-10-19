NC reports smallest increase in new COVID-19 cases in 2 weeks

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
8:15 p.m.
North Carolina health officials said Monday a total of 218,541 COVID-19 patients are presumed to be recovered. That's up 12,070 from last week.
5:30 p.m.
The Wake County Public Schools System on Monday released the registration windows for the WCPSS Virtual Academy for the spring semester of the 2020-21 school year. The window for middle and high school registration will be Oct. 21-28. The window for elementary schools will be Dec. 2-9. More information can be found here.
The district also announced that all high school arts activities will begin on Monday, Oct. 19, with the following two exceptions: high school bands and orchestras will not be allowed to play brass or woodwinds and high school choral groups will not be allowed to sing. Those exceptions will also be in place for all K-12 in-person instruction, once it begins. Percussion and stringed instruments will be allowed to rehearse.
Groups can, however, meet and participate in team-building activities, SEL activities or other music-related activities that do not involve singing or playing instruments.
4:15 p.m.
Lee County health officials are reporting 130 more COVID-19 cases since last week, bringing the total to 1,954. There have been a total of 16 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
2:15 p.m.
Sampson County health officials are reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 2,571. There have been 28 virus-related deaths to date in the county.
12:20 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,144 new COVID-19 cases, the smallest daily case increase in two weeks. This also marks the first time in four days the state reported fewer than 2,000 new cases.
The low increase in new cases was not accompanied by a low number of completed tests--the state reported 29,966 completed PCR and antigen tests. Currently, 5.7% of tests are positive, after six straight days of the metric hovering between 6 and 7%. Health officials would like the metric to fall below 5%.
Currently, 1,142 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 94% of hospitals reporting. This marks the eighth straight day more than 1,100 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, however, the number of suspected COVID-19 patients admitted to North Carolina hospitals each day has been decreasing for several days.
Statewide, 5,552 in patient beds and 524 intensive care unit beds are available.
10:30 a.m.
Duke University administered 15,143 COVID-19 tests to students, faculty and staff last week with 20 positive results, an 0.132 percent positive test rate.
Duke has administered 102,800 tests since Aug. 2 with 127 positive results. Of those positive tests, 105 were cleared to return to normal activities.
8:55 a.m.
The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival will not happen in 2020.
Festival organizers said they waited as long as possible to make the call, but ultimately it will not be possible to put on the event this year.
"As much as we hate to do it, considering the current restrictions, we knew there was no way we could welcome the overwhelming crowds that attend each year," Koka Booth Amphitheater General Manager Taylor Traversari said.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Some school districts in the ABC11 viewing area are welcoming back some students this week, even as COVID-19 trends in the state continue to worsen. Here are some developments going on for Monday.
- Johnston County Schools are allowing first and second-grade students to return to the classroom five days a week. Also for JCS, grades 6 through 12 begin two days a week of in-classroom learning, divided into groups.
- Chatham County Schools are allowing for the return of Kindergarten, first-grade and second-grade students for two days a week.
- Nash County Schools will begin plan B (a mix of in-person and remote learning) for kindergarten through third-grade students.
- Cumberland County Schools are now allowing outside workouts for sports.
Public health officials said at least nine cases of COVID-19 could be connected to a Charlotte church's convocation events last weekend. Mecklenburg County said its health department urges anyone who attended the events at the United House of Prayer for All People to get tested for the coronavirus, the Charlotte Observer reported.
SUNDAY
12:15 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 2,303 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 246,028 statewide to date. This is the fourth consecutive day the daily case count has exceeded 2,000 cases.
In total, 1,129 patients are being hospitalized. That's down 11 from Saturday. Five more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 3,934.
The state is reporting a 6.1 percent positive test rate, That's down from Saturday's 6.6 percent.
Since March, 3,609,035 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
7:30 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 8,107,404 COVID-19 cases reported in the United States.
SATURDAY
11:30 a.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 2,102 more COVID-19 cases for a total of 243,725 cases to date throughout the state. This is the third consecutive day the daily case count has exceeded 2,000 cases.
There have been 19 more deaths bringing the total to 3,929.
State health officials are reporting a daily percent positive rate of 6.6 percent, up from Friday's 6.3 percent. The state's goal is 5 percent or lower.
Eight less patients are being hospitalized. In total, 1,140 people are being hospitalized with COVID-19.
A total of 3,574,444 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
7:30 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 8,050,385 COVID-19 cases throughout the United States.