Coronavirus NC: North Carolina COVID-19 case count jumps more than 300 to 2,402; 24 reported deaths due to virus

SATURDAY
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there are over 1,100,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with just under 60,000 deaths throughout 181 countries.
In the United States, there are over 278,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus Over 100,000 of those cases are in New York.
Coronavirus deaths: About 12 people an hour are dying of COVID-19 in NYC
RELATED: Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know about new CDC guidelines
Coronavirus map shows where COVID-19 has spread in US
RELATED: Tips on how to actually stop touching your face to decrease the spread of COVID-19
RELATED: How often should you disinfect your house even if you are staying at home?
RELATED: Walmart rolls out new coronavirus restrictions, including limiting number of customers allowed inside
All Hobby Lobby stores closed, workers furloughed until further notice
12 p.m.
North Carolina health officials said there are 2,402 COVID-19 cases in 88 counties of the state, up over 300 from Friday. There are 24 reported deaths and 271 cases are being hospitalized.
Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
According to the new state data, there are 283 cases in Wake County and 181 in Durham County.
11 a.m.
A fourth Robeson County resident with no travel history tested positive for COVID-19. He is at home and doing well, county officials said.
10 a.m.
The North Carolina Division of Prisons have enacted staff medical screenings including temperature checks in an effort to reduce the chances of COVID-19 getting into a prison.
The screening of staff, as well as anyone else authorized to enter a prison, began on March 20 at Central Prison and North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women (NCCIW) in Raleigh.
As a result, entry to any prison will be denied to anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or more, who is experiencing respiratory symptoms of cough or shortness of breath, or fatigue and muscle aches indicative of a viral infection, or who has been exposed in the past 14 days to anyone who is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19.
"We are working hard to be proactive and to take every reasonable step to maintain the health and safety of the staff and the offenders," said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. "I am so proud of the staff for their hard work and dedication in the face of these challenges. We are a team with a mission that has grown tougher by the day in recent weeks. I have no doubt the staff is up to the task. I am proud of them."
FRIDAY
10 p.m.
The Hoke County Sheriff is reiterating the need for churches to avoid any sort of gathering, in light of leaders and members inquiring about drive-in service options.
7:40 p.m.
Durham County health officials announced 17 new COVID-19 cases, raising the county total to 172.
7:20 p.m.
In addition to the state's stay-at-home order, beginning Sunday, Franklin County will enact its curfew starting from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Unless if you are an employee that works for an essential business, or are in search of food, medical assistance or other commodities are asked to not travel in the open.
Franklin County announced the curfew will extend through the effective dates of the Governor's stay-at-home order.
According to county officials, the proclamation "will be regularly reviewed and evaluated and may be revised, amended, extended accordingly, and based upon existing evidence and recommendations."
6:35 p.m.
Wake County health officials report 4 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the county total to 279.
The average age of those infected with the virus is 45-years-old.
6:20 p.m.
In the last 24 hours, Cumberland County health officials have seen eight new COVID-19 cases, raising the county total to 42.
Of the eight new cases, the Cumberland County Department of Public Health reports its first COVID-19 death under the age of 24 years old.
"This is the first weekend under the Governor's Stay at Home Order. While it may be tempting to spend the weekend outdoors, we need all residents to do their part to slow the spread. Stay home unless you are an essential employee, or you are seeking healthcare, food, or other essential services," said Cumberland County Public Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green.
Since Monday, the number of cases within the county has risen by 24.
3:30 p.m.
Halifax County is enacting a curfew that will apply to the unincorporated areas of Halifax County in further efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Beginning Friday night, April 3, the curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily until further notice.
Exceptions include: health care providers, human services providers, essential infrastructure operations, essential governmental operations workers, essential business workers, and individuals experiencing homelessness. This also includes all first responders, emergency management personnel, emergency telecommunicators, legislators, judges, court personnel, jurors and grand jurors, law enforcement and corrections personnel, hazardous materials responders, child protection and welfare personnel, housing and shelter personnel, military, and other governmental employees working for or to support COVID-19 essential businesses and operations.
"in an effort to promote human dignity and limit suffering", funerals are permitted to include no more than 50 people, while observing Social Distancing Requirements to the extent practicable, the county said.
3:15 p.m.
Orange County health officials said there are currently 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Orange County.
County officials remind residents that social distancing and hand-washing are extremely important to limit the spread of COVID-19.
2:45 p.m.
In a news conference, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said North Carolinians need to continue to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"I know it's tempting to get away from all this and gather with friends and extended family. Don't," Cooper said. "This virus is still spreading quickly, no one is immune, there is no vaccination, and social distancing is our best protection. Now is not the time for beach trips or neighborhood cookouts."
Cooper also addressed the shortage of personal protective equipment across the state.
"We're grateful for these supplies but to be clear, we've gotten just 33 percent of what we've asked for, and they told us not to expect any more soon," Cooper said.
In order to bolster North Carolina's supply, Cooper said officials are encouraging manufacturers across the state to shift production lines to create masks, gloves and surgical gowns for health care workers and first responders.
Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen further stressed Cooper's order to stay at home.
"I'm going to be honest, we need to do better with complying with the order," Cohen said. "Our actions today will impact how this virus will impact North Carolina in the weeks and months to come."
Cohen said data scientists at local universities are collaborating on predictive models for North Carolina that take into account the health and age of our community and the density of our population, but cautioned that the available data isn't strong enough to create any definitive models.
"We need to do everything we in our power so that fewer people get sick at the same time," Cohen said.
While Cooper did not announce any new restrictions Friday, he did warn that the state would impose stricter restrictions if necessary.
2:25 p.m.
The Wayne County Health Department said its COVID-19 total is at 11 after notice of three additional cases of COVID-19 from a long-term care facility in Mount Olive.
These additional cases include one resident and two employees who remain in isolation. One resident from this facility tested positive last week and remains hospitalized.
2:10 p.m.
Johnston County Schools said that beginning Wednesday, April 8, it will temporarily suspend service at its 13 school food service sites and each of its meal delivery locations.
"This difficult decision was made to protect the health and safety of the students, their families and our staff, and to provide the school nutrition department time to replenish supplies and train staff on additional safety protocols," JCS said in a release. "After Spring Break which ends April 17, all factors will be reevaluated and meal services may resume, if feasible."
The last day of service will be Tuesday, April 7. On this day, students will receive multi-day meal bags and information regarding food resources from other community partners.
1:30 p.m.
CNN anchor and UNC-alumna Brooke Baldwin has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to CNN. Baldwin announced her positive test result in a post on Instagram, adding that her symptoms "came on suddenly."
12:45 p.m.
Wake County increased their totals from an earlier update, reporting 275 cases of COVID-19 in the county.
RELATED: Wake County projections show what could happen if residents don't practice physical distancing
12:25 p.m.
Johnston County Public Health reported the second COVID-19 associated death of a Johnston County resident.
The patient, who died Friday, was elderly and had underlying medical conditions.
So far in Johnston County there have been 25 confirmed positive cases. Two people have since recovered. The average age of those who tested positive is 54.
12:05 p.m.
The Wilson County Health Department is reporting the first COVID-19 associated death in the county.
The woman in her early 60's, with underlying health conditions, died on April 2 from complications associated with the virus.
11:50 a.m.
Chief Justice Cheri Beasley issued an order postponing court proceedings. The order:
- Postpones court proceedings for a second time to June 1, 2020
- Continues to direct clerks of court to post notices at court facilities discouraging entry by those infected with COVID-19
- Authorizes court proceedings to be conducted by remote audio and video transmissions
- Directs attorneys and others without business before the court to avoid court facilities
- Allows use of a sworn statement under penalty of perjury rather than notarization for court filings and oaths
- Allows service of court documents by email
- Extends the deadline for payment of most fines and fees by 90 days and directs clerks not to report failures to pay court debt to the DMV.
11:30 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 19 deaths and 2,093 cases from COVID-19 in the state. 31,958 tests have been completed. 259 are currently in the hospital from coronavirus and 86 counties have cases.
10:45 a.m.
Samspon County reported its second positive test for the novel coronavirus. County officials said the patient is isolating at home.
Officials said the patient had traveled outside North Carolina and the health department will trace close contacts of the patient.
To date, Sampson County said its health department had completed 98 COVID-19 tests. Of those tests, 79 are negative and 17 are still pending results.
Officials said the first person who tested positive for the virus in the county has since recovered.
10:30 a.m.
Wake County is now reporting 257 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The county found the average age of the person who contracted the virus is 46. 54.9 percent of the cases are female.
10:15 a.m.
North Carolina has handed out $10 million in unemployment benefits for claims related to COVID-19.
Coronavirus unemployment claims began March 16, meaning the $10 million payments have come in less than three weeks.
Approximately 370,000 North Carolinians have filed for unemployment in that time.
NC Division of Employment Security (DES) expects the $10 million number to increase exponentially. That's because it takes 14 days from the time a person files for unemployment to receive their first payment.
The department previously averaged about 3,000 claims per week. With the stark increase in claims, DES will be taking steps to help streamline the unemployment filing process, including hiring new employees.
8:00 a.m.
In an interview with ABC11's Steve Daniels, Gov. Roy Cooper said we haven't seen the worst of coronavirus yet in North Carolina, but commended the resolve of its citizens.
"The fact remains that this is such a highly contagious virus and no one is immune," Cooper said. "We have no vaccination. The only way we can slow the spread of this virus is for us to be socially distant."
"North Carolinians are resilient, we care about each other, we're going to get through this on the other end. We're just going to have a rough period of time until we get there."
Cooper issued a stay-at-home order last week that went into effect on Monday. The order lasts through April 29.
Durham Public Schools is canceling its meal distribution program after an employee who distributed food and instructional materials tested positive for COVID-19.
Wake County (247) and Durham County (155) have the most known COVID-19 cases in the area. Cumberland County has 34 such cases. Mecklenburg County has the highest number of cases in the state--495 cases according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
A provider at Cape Fear Valley Pediatric Care tested positive for COVID-19. The risk to patients and staff is low.
The government says it will begin disbursing loan money to small business owners and those who are self-employed or contractors Friday under the Paycheck Protection Program, part of the $2 trillion relief package signed into law last week. For many companies, it may be the quickest way to rebuild the lifeblood of any business: the cash flow that enables a company to pay its bills.
The program could be vital to the economy's recovery: Small businesses employ about half the workers in the private sector. By some estimates, as many as 20 million people will have lost their jobs by the end of April.
The government's monthly jobs report, due out Friday, is expected to show the impacts of COVID-19 on the job market. In the last several weeks, nearly 10 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits. The report may not reflect the worst of the layoffs, because of the government collecting data before the heaviest of layoffs occurred.
Nationally, the U.S. death toll topped 6,000 as global diagnosed cases surpassed 1 million, according to ABC News.
Washington has extended its stay-at-home order through May 4.
Here's a complete rundown of Thursday's developments.
7:40 p.m.
After a Durham Public Schools employee who distributed food and instructional materials tested positive for COVID-19, the school system will be canceling its meal distribution starting next Monday.
School officials said meal delivers will continue as scheduled on Friday to more than 67 school and community sites.
Find the full list of communities affected here.
7:25 p.m.
Fourteen Durham County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the county total to 155.
6 p.m.
Cumberland County reported seven new cases, bringing the county's total to 34 positive COVID-19 cases, Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green said.
The majority of the county's cases are in people ages 50-64 (44.1 percent) and 25-49 (41.2 percent).
Cumberland has no known cases of anyone younger than 25.
Gov. Cooper: We haven't reached our peak in North Carolina but 'we're going to get through this'
5:05 p.m.
Wake County is now reporting a total of 247 cases in the county. That's up 16 cases in comparison to Tuesday's count.
Health officials said the average age of coronavirus cases is 46.
4:50 p.m.
In the span of an hour, Halifax County health officials have upped its number of COVID-19 cases within the county to 10.
4:00 p.m.
Moore County health officials report there are 11 COVID-19 cases reported throughout the county.
3:55 p.m.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached the 1 million mark on Thursday, just one day after topping 900,000 and two days after hitting 800,000, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll is now over 51,000.
Read the full story here: Number of confirmed coronavirus cases reaches 1 million worldwide; Over 50,000 have died
3:50 p.m.
A provider at Cape Fear Valley Pediatric Care has tested positive for COVID-19.
Health officials said the pediatric practice is located at 1262 Oliver Street. The provider had not been working since Friday, March 27 and was not symptomatic at the time of providing patient care.
The Cumberland County Department of Public Health believes the risk of exposure to patients seen at the office during the week of March 23 is low.
Patients with concern about possible COVID-19 exposure is asked to contact the practice at (910) 615-4801.
Out of caution, Cape Fear Valley has closed the Cape Fear Valley Pediatric Care so the building could undergo cleaning. Patients who have existing appointments have been notified of the office closure.
Cape Fear Valley Health Pediatric Provider tests positive for COVID-19 #abc11 pic.twitter.com/yiUBMMvEGi— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) April 2, 2020
3:40 p.m.
Halifax County health officials report its eight case of COVID-19 within the county.
3 p.m.
Orange County health officials report two people at a long-term health care facility have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the county total to 37.
According to a news release, one of those were health care worker at PruittHealth - Carolina Point. Officials said that person is in 'satisfactory condition.' The second person was a resident at the facility who is now hospitalized at Duke Hospital.
"We have been in daily communications with the facility since it became concerned about a resident with respiratory symptoms over two weeks ago," Orange County Health Director Quintana Stewart said in a written statement. "Together, we have been monitoring symptomatic residents and testing suspected close contacts as needed."
2:45 p.m.
In a news conference Tuesday, Employment Security Assistant Secretary Lockhart Taylor said the state has paid $8.2 million this week to North Carolinians who filed for unemployment because of COVID-19. To date, the state has received more than 355,000 unemployment claims, Taylor said.
Watch the daily COVID-19 presser here:
While Taylor said his staff is updating their system to allow for the high number of requests, he recognized that many of those who filed for unemployment have had trouble getting through on the phone or via the website. Taylor said the department is hiring 350 more people to help those seeking assistance.
"We have taken immediate action in the face of this historic challenge," Taylor said. "We hear your frustration and we are working around the clock."
First of the month means rent is due. Here are some updates on North Carolina unemployment claims
Todd Ishee, North Carolina commissioner of prisons, said 4 inmates at North Carolina correctional facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. Ishee said all four inmates--located at Caldonia Correctional, Neuse Correctional and Johnston Correctional--were previously in isolation and will continue to stay in medical isolation.
Ishee also said several correctional facility employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Ishee said the prisons and jails have rolled out new procedures, including a 14-day quarantine for all new county jail admittees and temperature checks for all staff and visitors.
Ishee also said reusable masks will be given to correctional staff and inmates.
Director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry said his office is working on a sheltering program for people who have been exposed to the virus or are symptomatic, but may not need to go to the hospital. The program would draw on hotels and dormitories for thousands of rooms, Sprayberry said.
While the program has not yet been approved, Sprayberry said it would provide a space outside of the hospitals for patients to recooperate.
1 p.m.
A Durham Public Schools employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was involved in distributing food and instructional materials at Bethesda Elementary.
The school system says the employee's temperature was regularly monitored and was normal while on the job.
The employee did not come to work after taking a COVID-19 test and DPS was notified of the results late Wednesday night.
Out of an abundance of caution, employees that worked at the Bethesda site were being sent home and directed by DPS to contact the health department.
The Bethesda site produces 400-500 meals for various feeding sites serving about 100 meals directly.
DPS said they have steadily strengthened protections for staff and families including more stringent social distancing requirements, aggressive cleaning, and closing most work sites.
The district is evaluating what adjustments will need to be made to the feeding program as a result.
12:45 p.m.
Wake County is now reporting a total of 241 cases. That's up 10 from Wednesday. Mecklenburg County still has the most in the state with 495.
12:20 p.m.
The Democratic National Convention has been postponed until the week of August 17 as the country deals with the coronavirus outbreak.
The DNC is set to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It was previously supposed to begin July 13.
The Republican National Convention is scheduled for August 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The GOP remains confident its convention will be able to continue as planned.
12 p.m.
An Edgecombe County man was arrested and charged with violating Gov. Roy Cooper's order banning gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office deputies said John Fitzgerald Taylor threw a barn party with more than 70 people in attendance on Saturday. During the party, someone fired a gun and a stray bullet went into the back window of a neighboring elderly couple's kitchen.
11 a.m.
The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina has increased to at least 1,857, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. A total of 16 deaths have been reported.
There is a least one case in 83 of the state's counties.
Seventy-five percent of the deaths have involved people over the age of 65.
10:30 a.m.
In the week ending March 28, 170,881 North Carolinians filed for unemployment across the state. That's up from 93,587 claims the week before, which was a previous state 20-year record.
Since March 18,at least 15,000 people have filed for unemployment in the state every day, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Employment Security.
9:45 a.m.
Halifax County is reporting its 7th case of COVID-19. Halifax officials are following up with others who may have interacted with the affected person.
9:00 a.m.
Wake County is reporting 229 total confirmed cases, one more case than previously reported Wednesday night.
8:50 a.m.
For the second week in a row, a record number of Americans filed for unemployment benefits.
The Labor Department said more than 6.6 million people filed for unemployment last week. That's double the previous record which was set the week before that.
The surging layoffs have led many economists to envision as many as 20 million lost jobs by the end of April. The unemployment rate could spike to as high as 15% this month, above the previous record of 10.8% set during a deep recession in 1982.
7:00 a.m.
A Durham nursing home said it is operating at an 'Alert Code Red' status after a resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In a statement, PruittHealth said staff has been limited to essential personnel only and the nursing home will not take any new admissions.
No visitors are allowed at the nursing home. PruittHealth said staff and patients are screened daily for symptoms associated with COVID-19.