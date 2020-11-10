2,582 more COVID-19 cases reported in NC, percent positive rate rises to 7.5%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.
1:18 p.m.
Saying trends are moving in the wrong direction, the Cumberland County Department of Public Health reported 270 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths since the last report on November 6.
Cumberland County has 7,809 total COVID-19 cases. and 107 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
"Our percent positive of COVID-19 cases keeps ticking upwards in our area," said Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green. "Currently, Cumberland is reporting 7.1% positivity. We know, from practicing our 3Ws, that Cumberland can lower that percentage. We must not get complacent so that we can protect our community."
Testing also will help aid in the fight against this virus. Free COVID-19 test collection continues throughout the area with the help of community partners. The newest location for test collection is Manna Dream Center (336 Ray Ave., Fayetteville). Testing is offered at Manna Dream Center on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This location does not require an appointment.
12:50 p.m.
Several members of the records division of the Durham County Sheriff's office have tested positive for COVID-19. The office is closed for cleaning until further notice. Anyone who was recently in the records office is advised to get tested.
12:20 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,582 new COVID-19 cases, rising above 2,000 after Monday's case report dipped below the mark.
NCDHHS also recorded 25,590 more completed tests. 7.5% of tests are reported positive.
Currently, 1,230 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 96% of hospitals reporting. That's 61 more than Monday's report.
There have been 4,660 COVID-19 related deaths in North Carolina. For complete numbers, check the NCDHSS website.
8:45 a.m.
The latest Wake County Tourism report was released Tuesday morning, with lost business totals checking in at more than $145 million year to date.
Hotel lodging tax collections through September 2020 are down 51.9% over the last year, an $11.9 million decrease. Nearly 300 conventions, meetings and sporting events were canceled, causing a $145.8 economic impact. More than 118 large-scale events and festivals have been canceled or rescheduled.
The average hotel occupancy around Wake County ranges from 40 to 45%. The report was compiled by Visit Raleigh.
"Most meetings and conventions, and the majority of business travel, will likely not return before the second quarter of 2021," said Dennis Edwards, President and CEO of Visit Raleigh. Edwards added the group feels optimistic that November numbers will improve as they implement a tourism recovery plan and youth sports tournaments pick up across the country.
7:30 a.m.
Wake County on Friday will announce a phased reopening plan for Wake County Public Libraries. The news conference will take place at Cameron Village Regional Library, 1930 Clark Ave., Raleigh at 9 a.m.
Ann Burlingame, deputy director of Wake County Public Libraries, will outline plans for the phased reopening. She will then lead a tour to highlight safety precautions and show how visitors can enjoy the library experience despite COVID-19 limitations.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
President-elect Joe Biden, stressing health care as he prepares to take office in a pandemic, is supporting the Affordable Care Act as it goes before the Supreme Court, a big development with COVID-19 cases spiking in many states.
If the Affordable Health Care Act is struck down, millions of North Carolinians could lose health coverage and protections for pre-existing conditions. Eighteen Republican-led states will ask the Supreme Court to strike down the mandate requiring Americans to have health insurance. The justices will hear arguments today. A decision isn't expected until next summer.
Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will talk about expanding access to affordable healthcare at 2 p.m. The two are also having briefings with transition advisors this week.
Gov. Roy Cooper is also expected to speak about the state's coronavirus response at 3 p.m. The update was pushed back from its initial 2 p.m. start time. We'll carry the briefing live on-air and on abc11.com.
A teacher in Fayetteville died after testing positive from COVID-19. Six days after testing positive, Mary Ward was hospitalized and died a day later. She was 51.
MONDAY
6:55 p.m.
A Raleigh nursing home reported its second COVID-19 outbreak to date.
According to Wake County Health Department, an outbreak has been confirmed at Universal Healthcare North Raleigh on Clarks Fork Drive. Health officials did not say whether staff members or residents tested positive, nor did they say how many cases have been identified.
No visitors will be allowed at the facility for at least 28 days.
6:50 p.m.
According to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 15,401 more patients are presumed to be recovered in North Carolina. In total, 261,719 of the state's 294,860 cases are presumed to have recovered.
Because NCDHHS does not track when an individual patient recovers from COVID-19, the agency uses a median recovery time of 14 days for non-hospitalized patients and 28 days for hospitalized patients to come up with an estimation of the total number of recovered patients.
The number does not reflect the number of patients who are currently infectious.
4 p.m.
A Fayetteville teacher died after testing positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks ago, according to Capitol Encore Academy officials.
Superintendent Will Kneer told ABC11 that 51-year-old Mary Ward started experiencing symptoms on October 29. After notifying the school administration, Ward took several tests and received a positive COVID-19 result on Nov. 1.
3:56 p.m.
Lee County Government Health Department confirmed 19 new cases since Thursday for a total of 2,211 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
1:20 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, the first day in a week that cases have dropped below 2,000. However, new case totals on Mondays are historically low, and tend to jump later in the week.
NCDHHS also recorded 30,195 more completed tests Sunday. As of Saturday, 6.6% of tests are positive.
Currently, 1,169 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 96% of hospitals reporting.
12:45 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 1,596 total positive COVID 19 cases, including 40 new positive COVID 19 cases reported since Friday. There have been 31 deaths countywide or 1.9% of cases.
12:37 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department is reporting 49 new cases, bringing the total positive cases to date to 3,102.
There have been 33 deaths countywide.
Noon:
Pfizer said Monday that early results from its coronavirus vaccine suggest the shots may be a surprisingly robust 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, putting the company on track to apply later this month for emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
The announcement was a rare and major piece of encouraging news lately in the battle against the scourge that has killed more than 1.2 million people worldwide, including almost a quarter-million in the United States alone.
Monday morning headlines
Approximately 6,000 middle school students in Wake County Public School System are headed back into the classroom Monday morning.
The students will return in groups, with each group doing in-person learning for one week with one day off. Then they'll do virtual learning for two weeks.
The school district has had some students back in classrooms since Oct. 26. In that time, school staff member and students have reported 25 COVID-19 cases.
As has become normal for schools in 2020, students returning in-person will be required to adhere to various COVID-19 protocols including temperature checks, health screenings, mask-wearing, and social distant classrooms and cafeterias.
Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden is moving forward with his plans to start leading the country even as ballots are still being counted and legal challenges mounting in several states. The first item on Biden's list is upping the country's COVID-19 response.
Biden said he wants to double drive-thru testing sites, invest in new technologies, and mobilize more than 100,000 contact tracing jobs. He is also urging all governors to make mask-wearing mandatory.
2,582 more COVID-19 cases reported in NC, percent positive rate rises to 7.5%
