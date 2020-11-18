Percent of positive COVID-19 tests jumps above 9% as NC reports more than 3,000 cases for second day

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
1:20 p.m.
According to NCDHHS' ongoing child care and school cluster report, Liberty Christian Academy in Durham is reporting six COVID-19 cases in staff and 20 in children, totaling 26 cases.
11:15 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,367 new COVID-19 cases, the second day in a row the state has reported more than 3,000 cases and the fifth day this month.
As the number of cases jumped, the number of completed tests dipped. The state reported 27,363 more completed COVID-19 tests on Tuesday. As of Monday, the percentage of positive tests spiked to 9.2%, a level the state has not hit since early August.
Currently, 1,537 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number ever reported by the state, though it is unclear if this is a record for hospitalizations due to the state's new hospital reporting system. In the last 24 hours, 364 suspected COVID-19 patients have been admitted to North Carolina hospitals, the highest number in at least a month.
In a news conference Tuesday, DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said many rural hospitals across the state are strained for capacity, particularly in the Triad region. In the region, 436 people are currently hospitalized with 29 suspected COVID-19 patients admitted in the last 24 hours. 120 adult COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care unit, about a third of the state's total. Currently, 96 intensive care unit beds and 1,562 inpatient beds are available across the region.
8:45 a.m.
Wastewater testing at UNC-Charlotte detected the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19 in two more residence halls.
The school said it has directly contacted all residents and staff at the buildings, but the school declined to identify which residence halls were affected.
All of the people staying in those buildings will be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday. They are expected to remain quarantined in the building until their test results are returned.
The university announced earlier in the week that two other residence halls had the presence of COVID-19. Testing of the people in those dorms has found a 2 percent positive test rate, so far.
7 a.m.
More promising news has emerged from Pfizer's ongoing coronavirus vaccine study.
Newest findings suggest the shots are now 95% effective and that the vaccine protects older people most at risk of dying from COVID-19.
Pfizer initially had estimated its vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech, was more than 90% effective after 94 infections had been counted. With Wednesday's announcement, the company now has accumulated 170 infections in the study. Only eight of them occurred in volunteers who got the actual vaccine rather than a dummy shot.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The City of Raleigh has now canceled special events through March due to COVID-19 safety concerns. The city will cancel events like road races, festivals and the St. Patrick's Day parade. Events had previously been canceled through December.
U.S. regulators are allowing emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that can be done entirely at home. The announcement by the Food and Drug Administration late Tuesday represents an important step in U.S. efforts to expand testing options for COVID-19.
However, the test will require a prescription, likely limiting its initial use. The FDA granted emergency authorization to the 30-minute test kit from Lucira Health, a California manufacturer. Previously the FDA had only allowed use of a handful of tests that allowed people to collect samples at home, which then had to be shipped to a lab.
Pfizer is preparing to ask the FDA for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, Pfizer said its vaccine appears more than 90% effective.
TUESDAY
11 p.m.
Tuesday evening, the FDA announced an emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 diagnostic test for self-collection and testing at home. The test provides results in 30 minutes or less. The kit is available by prescription only.
10:35 p.m.
The ACC announced the Wake Forest at Duke football game scheduled for this weekend will not be played. The game was to be played on Saturday, Nov. 21. The decision was made due to positive COVID-19 tests and quarantining within the Wake Forest team.
4 p.m.
The City of Raleigh on Tuesday made the decision to cancel in-person public meetings through March 31, 2021 "based on the current rise in cases and in anticipation of more transmission during colder months."
The staff recommended that all public meetings -- including city council and the planning commission -- remain virtual.
City facilities that have reopened will remain open.
3 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday warned North Carolinians that the unfettered spread of the novel coronavirus could result in snapping back statewide restrictions on businesses, but for now endorsed the idea of a more regional approach.
While insisting that the county map is the state's best strategy to slow the spread of the virus right now by putting data in the hands of the public, Cooper added that if necessary, he would implement more statewide or county-specific executive order to reduce business capacities and increase restrictions on North Carolinians.
"We will do what we need to do to protect the health and safety of North Carolinians," Cooper said.
Stressing that North Carolina's key COVID-19 metrics are increasing, Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen urged residents not to get weary and let their guard down when it comes to wearing a mask or attending mass gatherings.
"Letting the virus win now with vaccines coming so soon is like punting at the 10-yard line. That's foolish," Cooper said.
12:20 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,288 new COVID-19 cases, the fourth day this month that the state has recorded more than 3,000 cases.
The state also reported 25,624 more completed tests, with 8.6% of tests returning positive. This is the highest this metric has reached since August 31, when the state reported 8.8% positive tests.
Currently, 1,501 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the first time the state has reported more than 1,500 hospitalizations. In the last 24 hours, 300 suspected COVID-19 patients have been admitted to North Carolina hospitals.
11 a.m.
ABC News obtained the most recent weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force weekly briefing for governors, dated November 15. This has guidance tailored for each state that's more specific than what the administration releases to the public.
The report shows North Carolina is in the red zone for cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population, with the 40th highest rate in the
country. North Carolina is in the yellow zone for test positivity, indicating a rate between 5.0% and 7.9%, with the 37th highest rate in the
country.
88% of all counties in North Carolina have moderate or high levels of community transmission (yellow, orange, or red zones), with 18%
having high levels of community transmission (red zone).
Cumberland, Nash, Sampson and Hoke counties are in the red zone.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will speak Tuesday at 3 p.m. after new data from Harvard University revealed dozens of North Carolina counties have reached a "tipping point."
Researchers are finding 25 or more cases per 100,000 people in those counties, and experts feel a stay-at-home order is necessary.
The risk levels from the research are assessed by congressional districts. Congressional District 4, which contains Raleigh and Chapel Hill, is in the orange risk zone, which suggests an "accelerated spread." Congressional District 1, which is home to Durham, Greenville, Wilson, Goldsboro and Rocky Mount, is labeled a red risk.
There are at least 42 counties in the red zone, according to our newsgathering partners at The News & Observer.
Cooper's briefing will be carried live on ABC11 and abc11.com.
Drugmaker Pzifer says it will test the distribution of its vaccine in four states to try to work out any kinks before they are approved to send it out to everyone.
New CDC data shows rural Americans are dying from COVID-19 at 3.5 times the rate of urban Americans. That news comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations are now above 70,000 in the United States. The U.S. has now surpassed 11 million COVID-19 cases.
Students, faculty and staff at N.C. State University will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus in the spring.
The decision comes after more than 1,000 cases forced the school to move mostly to remote classes during the fall semester. Those returning to campus will be required to get tested three to five days before the semester starts. Anyone who refuses to comply can face disciplinary action. The school also plans to expand its testing capabilities as it expects several thousand students and staff members to be tested every week.