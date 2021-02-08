3 free COVID-19 testing locations open in Raleigh hot spots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.
MONDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Three new COVID-19 testing sites open Monday in Raleigh.
The three new sites are located in areas where the spread of the virus is dangerously high.
Click here for a full list and hours of operation of testing sites in Wake County.
Anyone wanting to get tested for COVID-19 can drive up to Brier Creek Park, Tarboro Road Park, or Method Community Park to receive a quick, easy, and free test. Testing begins at 11 a.m.
The new testing sites come as North Carolina nears a couple grim milestones. Metrics released Sunday showed the state was just 17 deaths shy of 10,000 and 4,000 cases shy of 800,000 from a virus that arrived in the state less than a year ago.
Overall, those metrics are improving. But the overall impact of the virus is an important reminder to get tested and continue to practice the three Ws.
Meanwhile, some in-person learning begins Monday at UNC. However, after many students broke COVID-19 protocols by rushing Franklin street when the men's basketball team beat rival Duke, the school's chancellor gave professors the option to remain in remote learning.
Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz gave educators at the school the option to teach remotely for the next 1.5 weeks. The university said in-person learning remains safe due to COVID-19 guidelines in place.
SUNDAY
11:30 a.m.
North Carolina is reporting 4,674 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 796,195.
Throughout the state, 57 more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 9,983.
With 95 percent of hospitals reporting, 2,378 are being hospitalized with COVID-19. That is down 90.
The state is reporting a 7.4% positive test rate. That is down slightly from Saturday's 7.8%.
7:15 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 26,918,887 COVID-19 cases throughout the United States since March.
SATURDAY
11:05 a.m.
North Carolina is reporting 4,172 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 791,521.
With 95 percent of hospitals reporting, 2,468 patients remain hospitalized with COVID-19. That is 55 less from Friday.
A total of 9,926 North Carolinians have died from the virus. That is 85 more since Friday.
The state's percent positive test rate is 7.8%, down from Friday's 7.9%.
9:15 a.m.
As of Feb. 6, Mako Medical Laboratories said there are currently five known cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant throughout North Carolina.
The B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant was first identified in the United Kingdom and makes up the majority of reported variant cases.
Mako has also identified one case of a variant called Denmark "cluster five" in North Carolina.
According to the CDC as of Feb. 4, 611 B 1.1.7 cases have been identified across thirty-eight states.
"As we continue our sequencing of indicated samples, we have found a continued rise in variant occurrences," said Steve Hoover, Vice President of Laboratory Operations at MAKO Medical. "Over the past week, indicated samples are now returning positive variant cases at a fifty-percent rate, up from a twenty-five percent rate last week. The information we are collecting is shared directly with state health officials to assist in understanding the presence of the variants in communities across the country."
7:30 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 26,814,845 COVID-19 cases since March.
