Coronavirus latest: Durham officials report 30 more cases of COVID-19, bringing county total to 71

7 p.m.
Durham officials said 30 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county total to 71.
6:50 p.m.
President Donald Trump announced the federal government will push back the approaching deadline for REAL ID compliance.
Trump did not specify when the new deadline would be, but he said it would be announced "very soon."
6:45 p.m.
Fort Bragg Department of Public Health reported a confirmed COVID-19 test, marking the fifth in Cumberland County.
The patient is in isolation at Womack Army Medical Center.
6:15 p.m.
The North Carolina Healthcare Association (NCHA) is asking Gov. Roy Cooper to issue and immediate order for everybody to shelter in place.
"After briefing with all hospital systems throughout the State earlier today, it's clear that the cases are increasing at a rapid rate. Personal protective equipment and supplies are running low in nearly every region of the State. We cannot afford to be led by a false sense of security created by a low number of confirmed cases. We do not have the luxury to think and act based on human time. COVID-19 follows its own timeline and pathway. Because of limited availability of tests and high-throughput technology, we do not have the date to fully understand the magnitude or timing of the surge. We expect to see a continued multiplying effect until the state implements a Shelter in Place directive. It is imperative that we move quickly, as it will take at least two weeks after a shelter in place order is issued before we see a change in the trajectory of cases. Hospital and physicians throughout the State believe this is the only resort left to immediately impact the growth and spread of the virus."
NCHA is an advocacy group for hospitals throughout the state that has been around since 1918. The group represents 130 North Carolina hospitals.
6:10 p.m.
Cape Fear Valley Medical Center reported its first confirmed COVID-19 patient. The patient lives in Cumberland County.
The positive test marks the fourth case in Cumberland County.
The hospital said it will continue to follow safety guidelines already in place (such as no visitors allowed) to protect patients and hospital staff during the pandemic.
5:30 p.m.
A Durham psychologist, who travels a lot for work, tested positive and is now recovering from COVID-19.
Gene Hoskins said he started feeling symptoms after returning from Canada. He tested negative for the flu but then later tested positive for COVID-19.
"It's like a really bad flu, but we made it through. I had body aches; I had headaches," Hoskins said.
He also urges everybody to listen to the health experts, practice social distancing and take the illness seriously. He is feeling better but will remain in isolation for another week, per doctors' orders.
5 p.m.
Art in Bloom, which was originally supposed to be rescheduled, has now been canceled for 2020, the North Carolina Museum of Art announced Monday. It will be back next year the weekend of March 18-21, 2021.
3:50 p.m.
Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said he would be suspending evictions until further notice.
"As it relates to Writs of Possession service (evictions), I have been seeking clarification from Durham County Judicial officials on every Writ of Possession that was filed prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic declaration. At this time, I am suspending the service of these judgments until further notice. Although Chief Justice Beasley's order does not specifically address this process, it has been interpreted that under that order a suspension would be allowable.
Let me say, that as Sheriff I have certain constitutional responsibilities that cannot be halted. With this in mind, I take the safety and wellbeing of every resident of Durham County very seriously. No one has been evicted into a homeless situation as a result of recent orders."
3:20 p.m.
The FBI issued a warning to parents to keep an extra close eye on their children's online activity.
With schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the FBI warns that more children could spend more time online. That could make them more likely to become a victim of sexual exploitation.
The FBI released these tips on how adults can help protect their children and bring abuses to justice.
1:15 p.m.
The Wake County ABC Board released information regarding alcohol sales this year vs. last year.
Here’s a quick look at alcohol sales in Wake County since the #Covid19 executive order by @NC_Governor.— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) March 23, 2020
- Bars/Restaurant mixed beverage sales down 88% since this time last year
- ABC Store sales up 91% from a year ago
- Combined 53% increase
1 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced he will sign an executive order to close in-person public instruction at K-12 schools in North Carolina until May 15.
"This is what we need to do to slow the virus," Cooper said in a news conference. "I am committed to ensuring our students get the best education they can this year."
North Carolina Superintendent Mark Johnson recognized the tremendous effort by parents, teachers and students.
"For many educators and parents, last week felt like an entire month," Johnson said.
Johnson stressed the need for parents to give their students a schedule for learning throughout the week.
ABC11 spoke exclusively with Superintendent Mark Johnson last week. Watch the full Q&A here:
"We cannot treat this as a long break," Johnson said. "Your child does not have to master calculus at home, but keep them engaged in their learning."
Johnson also assured seniors on track to graduate this year that they would graduate.
Cooper said schools have served more than 1.2 million meals to students since they closed on March 16.
In addition, Cooper's order puts further limits on mass gatherings--limiting crowd sizes to less than 50 people. The order also requires gyms, health clubs, movie theaters, hair and nail salons, barber shops and massage therapists to close by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Cooper stressed that grocery stores would stay open, as would restaurants providing takeout and delivery.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen outlined new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updating the groups of people at highest risk for severe complications from the novel coronavirus:
- People 65 years and older
- People who are living in a nursing home or long-term care facility
- People with health conditions including: lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, heart disease, severe obesity, uncontrolled diabetes and those who are immunocompromised.
- Pregnant women should be monitored, but current data doesn't show they are at any increased risk for severe disease
- Some studies indicate that infants are at higher risk for severe disease
Cohen also reiterated that health officials have not been able to trace where some patients got the virus.
"We know with certainty we have community transmission, meaning we don't know how some people are getting COVID-19," Cohen said.
Cohen stressed CDC guidance that those who think they might have COVID-19 but have mild symptoms should stay home rather than going to a doctor or clinic. People who are sick may call their doctors to see how their doctor would like them to proceed.
Alan Duncan, the Vice Chairman of the State Board of Education, said the state board expected to soon get approval from the federal government to forego end of grade testing requirements. The state is also working to determine how state requirements will be handled during these extended closures.
"We will reopen schools, if and only if our public health experts say we can," Duncan said. "We are in stormy and uncharted waters, we almost certainly will not hit every wave perfectly, but bear with us."
12:40 p.m.
The North Carolina Board of Education is applying for a waiver to allow students to not be evaluated through federal end of grade tests this year, due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board said it is also discussing how the state will evaluate student achievement this year.
12:00 p.m.
YMCA announced it will extend its temporary suspension of all gym access and programs until April 30, citing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials.
In a news release, YMCA said members can choose whether they want to keep their membership as is, convert their membership into a donation, or put their membership on hold.
10:40 a.m.
Johnston County health officials reported the fourth case of the novel coronavirus in the county. Officials did not elaborate whether the patient came into contact with other people who have tested positive in the county.
10:20 a.m.
The Durham VA is temporarily suspending all non-urgent, non-critical face-to-face clinic visits and procedures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Those impacted by the change should reschedule appointments at telehealth.va.gov.
The city of Burlington announced it has closed all playgrounds and basketball courts.
9:10 a.m.
The number of positive coronavirus cases in North Carolina is nearing 300, according to the state department of Health and Human Services. The state reports there are now 297 cases after 8,438 were tested.

Mecklenburg County has the most cases in the state with 80. Wake County has 52 while Durham County has 40.
Mecklenburg County has the most cases in the state with 80. Wake County has 52 while Durham County has 40.
8 a.m.
8 a.m.
Shaw University announced that the spring 2020 commencement ceremony has been postponed until December 2020.
"We are postponing, not canceling, our graduation ceremony. Commencement is a momentous occasion for our graduating class and their families. They have worked and sacrificed, and it's important to acknowledge and celebrate their accomplishments," said Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard, in a written statement.
The university asked students not to return to campus from spring break trips on March 13 and moved all classes online Saturday.
7:55 a.m.
No Kid Hungry North Carolina has compiled a list where children in each school district can get meals during the school closure.
6 a.m.
All three primary Triangle-area hospitals are fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus by implementing visitor restrictions. At UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke hospitals, no visitors under age 18 are allowed. At WakeMed, visitors under the age of 12 aren't allowed and patients suspected of having COVID-19 symptoms won't be allowed visitors at all.
SUNDAY
8:55 p.m.
Along with GoDurham, GoRaleigh, GoTriangle and GoCary will offer suspended fares and rear-boarding to riders beginning Monday, March 23.
7:16 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper asks citizens to think of restaurants that are struggling because of the virus and consider ordering takeout.
Many of our small businesses - particularly our restaurants - have taken it on the chin. If you can do it safely and responsibly, grab some takeout for dinner from a local favorite. pic.twitter.com/VhQXmpuRos— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 22, 2020
6:30 p.m.
Wake County is investigating three new positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday evening, bringing the county total to 52.
As of Sunday evening, the county is monitoring 54 people who were exposed to the virus and have developed symptoms.
6:20 p.m.
Durham County health officials report an additional resident has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday evening, raising the county total to 41.
5:05 p.m.
In the time of social distancing, GoDurham and ACCESS rides will be suspending all fare collections and ask all riders, who are able, to enter through the rear doors of buses.
5 p.m.
A resident of Sunrise Senior Living of Raleigh located at 4801 Edwards Mill Road has tested positive for COVID-19. In the meantime, the senior living facility will continue to address the spread of the virus and take steps to quarantine all residents until further notice.
2:30 p.m.
UNC Health and WakeMed are asking the community for donations of much-needed medical supplies as North Carolina continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Both organizations are conserving key supplies to aid the community in response to COVID-19, according to a news release. Community assistance could help the two health care organizations provide care as the rate of coronavirus patients increases.
The current biggest need is additional Personal Protective Equipment.
WakeMed will also be accepting monetary donations through the WakeMed Foundation's COVID-19 response, the money will go directly to urgent initiatives.
For more information, check here.
1 p.m.
Wake County officials held a press conference Sunday and created some new restrictions. So far, there are 49 cases and 47 test results are pending.
From March 23 until April 30:
- Fitness clubs, gyms, hair and nail salons, spas, tanning, massage, and tattoo salons and other professional grooming services must close.
- Mass gatherings of over 50 must be canceled. This does not include critical services like hospitals, government operations and financial institutions. It also excludes retailers that provide essentials goods like grocery stores, pharmacies, pet stores and hardware stores
- Nursing homes are required to cease group activities that don't allow for social distancing. Residents can only have one adult visitor per day, unless it is an end-of-life situation. Visitors must be screened for 100.4 or higher fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
- The use of playground equipment at public and private parks is prohibited. This does not include backyard playgrounds or other amenities such as greenways and walking trails.
- Retail businesses are recommended to screen employees and customers before entering the facility.
These restrictions could be rescinded earlier.
"We are not at the point yet where we feel a stay-at-home order is necessary," said Wake County Manager David Ellis. "We hope that these new restrictions will achieve our goals of limiting the spread of COVID-19 and protecting the capacity our healthcare system to serve our residents, so we don't have to take that step."
The county has set up a dedicated phone line to address business-specific questions: 919-856-7420.
11 a.m.
NCDHHS said 255 people have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the state and 6,438 tests have been completed.
NCDHHS's number of tests reflects testing completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.
The United States now has the third-highest coronavirus case total in the world, with the number of confirmed infections reaching 27,700 cases on Sunday.
