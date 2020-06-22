NC COVID-19 key metrics continue to move in the wrong direction as cases rise in people under the age of 49, Dr. Cohen says

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
5:30 p.m.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 36,921 people are presumed to be recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 7,702 patients from last week.
Because hospitals and individuals do not report to NCDHHS precisely when they recover, the agency calculates the number of patients presumed to be recovered by using a median recovery time of 14 days for people who were not hospitalized and 28 days for people who were.
However, recovery times may be longer or shorter depending on the individual.
These estimates are unrelated to the number of people who are still infectious.
5:10 p.m.
Cumberland County is reporting 60 new COVID-19 cases since Friday. Cumberland County's case count is now 1,051 and there have been 32 deaths.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is allocating $35 million in federal funding to local health departments to support the COVID-19 response.
The Cumberland County Department of Public Health will receive $733,988 to support COVID-19 staffing, infection controls, testing and tracing.
"Since the start of this pandemic the Public Health Department has been critical to identifying cases, investigating contact tracing and slowing the spread of COVID-19," says Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green. "These funds will offer a financial reprieve so that we can continue the aggressive approach to protecting Cumberland County. We will share additional details about how funds will be used in the coming weeks."
4:40 p.m.
Lee County is reporting 704 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 76 new cases since Friday. Of the total cases, 485 have resumed normal activities. There have been eight deaths county-wide from the virus.
3:15 p.m.
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said she is meeting with business owners and residents about the city's face-covering requirement, possibly Tuesday.
"I think it's important for us to have a conversation about what transpired over the past weekend," Baldwin told ABC11.
She said retail centers are doing a good job of requiring face coverings but that work still needs to be done on Glenwood South.
Read more about that here.
3 p.m.
Vice President Mike Pence warned on Monday that young people across the country are increasingly testing positive for coronavirus, a trend that's been worrying experts as nearly half the states in the nation are now reporting overall increases in infections.
"We are seeing more people test positive under the age of 35, particularly in our discussions with the leadership in Florida and in Texas," Pence said on a conference call with state governors Monday, according to audio of the call obtained by ABC News.
"The better part of half of the people that are testing positive in the new cases are people under the age of 35... so we're working with those states and supporting measures that are being taken to address those issues in an appropriate way," he added.
2:30 p.m.
Governor Roy Cooper on Monday announced the nation's first statewide technology platform NCCARE360. It was created through a public-private partnership and coordinates whole-person care uniting traditional healthcare settings and organizations that address non-medical drivers of health, such as food, housing, transportation, employment and interpersonal safety. NCCARE360 is now available in all 100 counties.
"All kinds of factors can affect people's health, and our groundbreaking and innovative NCCARE360 brings government together with the private sector to help people deal with the all the challenges of being sick with COVID-19 or any other health problem," said Cooper said in a news released.
Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and Unite Us Network Director Georgina Dukes also described the program during the daily NCDHHS news conference on Monday.
Dukes said that, so far, 2,400 lives have been positively impacted by the network. Learn more about it here.
During the news conference, Cohen also reiterated that the state's metrics are not going in the right direction.
She said that emergency room visits for COVID-19-like illness have been going up, cases continue to climb, the percent positive of tests remains high and hospitalization are at their highest levels of the pandemic.
Cohen noted that most of the new cases are in younger people -- under the age of 49. Hispanic and Latinx communities have also been particularly hard hit.
She encouraged people to continue to practice the 3 Ws -- wear a cloth face covering, wait 6 feet apart and wash your hands often with soap and water.
"This is a moment where our individual actions will determine how we fare as a state," she said.
When asked whether there is any evidence that the rise in cases is related to any particular event or gathering, Cohen said the health department is seeing outbreaks and transmission of the virus in industries where social distancing is challenging but they do not yet see anything to indicate that the virus spread at any particular place or event -- like Memorial Day gatherings or protests.
"We are seeing that as we move around more and there is more virus in the community, cases go up," she said, noting that the state is not yet in a "hair on fire" state.
But, she said, the state needs to "take this moment to say, 'what can we do differently to change the trajectory of these cases?'"
1:18 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department is reporting a new death from COVID-19, bringing the county total to six.
There were 31 new cases Monday, which brings the county's total to 890 positive cases.
11:50 a.m.
The number of hospitalization due to COVID-19 increased again on Monday after that number dropped for the first time in six days on Sunday.
Monday's hospitalization count -- 870 --marks the third-highest number since the pandemic began. That's up 25 from Sunday.
According to NCDHHS, there are 4,120 inpatient beds and 468 ICU beds still available, with 73 percent of hospitals reporting.
New COVID-19 cases were down Monday to 804 after five days of reported cases above 1,000.
However, completed tests (11,570) were also down, with the lowest number of completions in 24 hours since last Monday.
In total, more than 750,000 tests have been completed in the state.
As of Sunday, the percent positive rate in North Carolina was around 9 percent. Dr. Mandy Cohen has said the goal is to be closer to 5 percent.
3 more deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,223 since the pandemic began.
11:08 a.m.
Lee County is reporting its eighth death as a result of COVID-19 related complications.
"Please keep the family and friends of this individual in your thoughts and prayers as they grieve the loss of their loved one," said Heath Cain, Lee County Health Department Director. "This marks the third Lee County death related to COVID-19 reported in the past week and eighth overall. We are reminded that this virus poses a serious health risk to the community and while there has been movement towards relaxing restrictions, we must also continue to follow recommended guidelines to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in Lee County."
10:30 a.m.
A total of 92,786 people filed for unemployment in North Carolina for the week from June 15-21. the NC Department of Commerce said. That brings the total number of claims during the COVID-19 pandemic to 1,603,258. The state has paid out more than $4.4 billion in benefits since March 15.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The number of people in hospitals from COVID-19 in North Carolina dropped for the first time in six days on Sunday. The state now has 52,801 confirmed cases and 1,220 deaths.
At least 11 states set highs in cases last weekend and hospitalizations are up in 17 states.
North Carolina's Safer At Home Phase 2 order expires on Friday, June 26. Gov. Roy Cooper said last week that he will have an announcement this week regarding the state's next steps.
The face covering order for the Town of Knightdale is now in effect. People are required to wear a face covering any time they are, or will be, in contact with other people who are not household members in public or private spaces where it is not possible to maintain social distance or where recommended social distancing practices are not being followed. That includes grocery stores, pharmacies, business locations, parking lots, sidewalks and public transit.
The requirement went into effect Sunday at 5 p.m.
Beginning Monday, June 22, GoTriangle will require passengers, with a few exceptions, to wear face coverings. For those who may not have a covering, GoTriangle will offer free reusable cloth masks to transit riders from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 22, at the Regional Transfer Center. One cloth mask will be provided per person while supplies last.
Drive-thru testing will be available at Central Carolina Community College in Sanford. Those with symptoms or are at higher risk for catching the coronavirus can be tested for free at the Dennis A. Wicker Civic Center Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
UNC Health will ease some restrictions for visitors to its Triangle hospitals, effective Monday, June 22. Those hospitals include UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill (including the Hillsborough Hospital), UNC REX Hospital in Raleigh and Johnston Health hospitals in Smithfield and Clayton.
Each patient will be allowed one designated, screened visitor in most inpatient areas. Restrictions for outpatient areas remain in place for now. No visitors/companions are allowed in outpatient areas, with some exceptions. More information can be found here.
In Carrboro, the police department is giving out masks to those who need them. You can pick up a mask from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More than two dozen coronavirus cases in a northern West Virginia county have been linked to travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Preston County health officials said three more cases were connected Sunday to the popular beach tourism spot, pushing the county's total to 26 following trips to Myrtle Beach. Health officials say those testing positive along with others who had close contact with someone having a confirmed case must self quarantine. Virus cases from other counties involving Myrtle Beach trips include at least six in Kanawha and five in Cabell.
SUNDAY
9:30 p.m.
The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.
The UN health agency said Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the U.S. next at 36,617. Over 15,400 came in in India.
RELATED: Largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, WHO says
5:47 p.m.
Durham County health officials are reporting 83 more COVID-19 cases within the county since Saturday, raising the county total to 3,151.
5:02 p.m.
Wake County health officials are reporting 3,881 total cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, up 41 from Saturday.
12:20 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 1,412 more COVID-19 cases with hospitalizations dropping for the first time in six days.
In total, 845 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. This is down 38 from Saturday and the first decrease in six days. Hospitalizations were 797 Monday and had climbed each day since, reaching an all-time high of 883 Saturday.
The state now has a total COVID-19 cases count of 52,801 to date. Eight more deaths have brought the state death total to 1,220.
Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
More than 14,400 tests were reported since Saturday. So far, 745,775 have been completed throughout the state.
The percent positive test rate is 10 percent.
7 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 2,255,119 COVID-19 cases in the United States.
SATURDAY
5:45 p.m.
Durham County reports 3,151 COVID-19 cases, up 88 from Friday.
5 p.m.
Wake County health officials report an additional 142 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the county total to 3,833.
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 51,389 COVID-19 cases, up 1,549 from Friday. Fifteen more people have died from the virus, bringing that total to 1,212 statewide.
Hospitalizations have hit a record high for the fifth day in a row with 12 more bringing the total to 883.
According to NCDHHS, 19,028 more tests have been completed. North Carolina currently has a nine percent positive test rate.
8 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 2,222,576 COVID-19 cases in the United States.
FRIDAY
6 p.m.
Durham County health officials are reporting 3,063 COVID-19 cases, up 59 from Thursday. There have been 62 deaths county-wide.
Cumberland County health officials said there are 991 reported cases of COVID-19, up 26 from Thursday. There have been 32 deaths county-wide.
5 p.m.
Wake County health officials are reporting 3,579, up 49 from Thursday. There have been 43 deaths county-wide.
4:00 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill aiming to reopen gyms and bars in North Carolina temporarily. Though the bill specifically provided a loophole through which Cooper could re-close these businesses should North Carolina see a spike in cases, Cooper repeatedly expressed his concerns over the legislation.
"Tying the hands of public health officials in times of pandemic is dangerous, especially when case counts and hospitalizations are rising," Cooper wrote in a statement Friday. "State and local officials must be able to take swift action during the COVID-19 emergency to prevent a surge of patients from overwhelming hospitals and endangering the lives of North Carolinians. The bill could restrict leaders who need to respond quickly to outbreaks and protect public health and safety."
Sen. Rick Gunn (R-Alamance) released the following statement in response:
"On the same day attorneys argued in court that Gov. Cooper's different treatment of bars and restaurants is inexplicable, Gov. Cooper vetoed this economic lifeline for thousands of businesses across North Carolina. Our state is one of only four that has not reopened gyms and fitness centers. Why did he walk with protesters without a mask on, but prohibits everyday citizens from using an elliptical machine at a gym? Why is it safe to have a drink outside at a restaurant, but it's dangerous to have a drink outside at a bar? Gov. Cooper needs to release the science behind these apparent contradictions."
3:40 p.m.
Wake County has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at the Springmoor Life Care Retirement community in Raleigh.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak at a long-term care facility as two or more people -- residents or employees -- testing positive for the virus.
Health officials received positive test results from residents and staff at the facility, located at 15000 Sawmill Road. Officials did not specify the number of cases at the facility.
This marks the eleventh breakdown in a congregate living/care facility in the county.
12:00 p.m.
With 91% of hospitals reporting, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported another record high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations for the fourth day in a row. Currently, 871 people are in the hospital with severe symptoms due to the novel coronavirus.
NCDHHS reports 20% of hospital inpatient beds and 20% of Intensive Care Unit beds are currently available across the state, and 73% of ventilators are available.
The new hospitalization record comes as the state reports at least 1,652 more positive COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths for a total of 49,840 cases and 1,197 deaths.
The state more than doubled its testing goal, with 18,635 more tests reported Friday. Currently, 9% of tests are positive, a number which has remained roughly stable since increasing slightly earlier this month.
10:20 a.m.
Wake County has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at The Laurels of Forest Glenn, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Garner.
The Public Health team has received test results showing positive cases of the virus in residents at the facility, located at 1101 Hartwell Street in Garner.
No other information about the outbreak was released.
FRIDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina announced plans to test all state prison inmates for COVID-19 over the next two months. The move to do so comes after a court ordered the state to come up with a plan to offer a coronavirus test to its entire prison population.
Officials said the testing will cost an estimated $3.3 million and take at least 60 days. Gov. Roy Cooper said all staff members at the prisons will also be tested.
Raleigh's face-covering requirement begins Friday at 4 p.m. It'll be mandatory to wear a mask in places like grocery stores, pharmacies and on public transit.
Knightdale's mask requirement will go into effect Sunday at 5 p.m. Similar requirements in Durham and Orange counties are already in effect.
Wake County is setting up three new COVID-19 testing sites. The drive-thru sites will be at Southeast Raleigh High School (June 25-27), Millbrook High School (June 29-30) and the McKimmon Center (July 6-7).
North Carolina legislators have sent another bill to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper designed to overturn parts of his executive order for COVID-19 safety measures that have kept several types of retail businesses shuttered for months. The General Assembly finalized a measure to let bowling alleys and ice and roller rinks to reopen at a reduced capacity.
Cooper has already vetoed one measure that sought to reopen bars by letting them serve patrons outdoors. Another bill already on his desk would benefit gyms in addition to bars. Cooper has said he'll announce next week whether he'll ease further commerce limits when his current order expires June 26.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that the COVID-19 death toll could hit 145,000 by July 11. California has issued an order to require wearing masks in public.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
THURSDAY
Governor Roy Cooper advises using a face mask even when it's not mandatory. Watch his remarks at his Thursday news briefing here:
4:55 pm.
The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority's Board of Directors approved a budget amendment Thursday that includes cuts made to offset the unprecedented decline in revenue caused by COVID-19.
The Board approved a budget amendment that reduces the Authority's $297.2 million budget by nearly 45%, including deferring $96.1 million in capital projects.
The new budget will allow RDU "to keep the lights on amid the weakened demand for air travel, adapt the airport to new public health best practices and prepare for recovery." Major capital projects that will be deferred include the Terminal 1 four gate expansion, Terminal 2 security gate expansion, Park Economy 3 expansion and roadway improvements.
4:40 p.m.
Wake County health officials announced an outbreak of COVID-19 at The Laurels of Forest Glenn, a nursing and rehabilitation center in Garner.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak at a long-term care facility as two or more people -- residents or employees -- testing positive for the virus.
Health officials said they received positive test results from the facility, located at 1101 Hartwell Street, Garner. No other information about the number of residents or employees infected was released at this time.
3:49 p.m.
Halifax County is reporting 257 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.
County health officials said there are 1,565 confirmed tests. Of those, 1,281 have been negative. In all, 215 patients have recovered.
2:45 p.m.
During Thursday's media briefing, Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said all inmates and staff members in the North Carolina prison system will be tested for COVID-19 over the next two months.
Ishee said the state has already tested 2,809 inmates--nearly 10% of the states 31,200 offenders--and the majority of the 717 who have tested positive for the virus are presumed to be recovered.
"I appreciate the patience and assistance from our offenders during this unprecedented time in our history," Ishee said.
During the news conference, both Gov. Roy Cooper and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen both stressed the importance of wearing a face covering while in public, though the state has not yet mandated them.
"Strong people wear face coverings because it is a sign of compassion and that you actually care about people," Cooper said.
Cooper said leaders were currently working on specific wording for a mandatory face covering, saying that he would have to consider age range, disabilities, and type of employment in the language of any law put into effect.
"You just can't snap your finger and say, 'hey, it's a rule, everybody do it,'" Cooper said. "It's gotta be something that's well-thought through and something that will be effective with the least intrusion that we can have on people."
While Cooper and Cohen both stressed that they did not want to increase restrictions on the state again, Cooper said teams are closely watching hospital capacity, and if hospitals become overwhelmed, further restrictions may need to be implemented.
He said there would be an announcement next week regarding the executive order that ends June 26.
Dr. Cohen also noted that younger people, between the ages of 25 and 49, are driving the new cases in the state. She said that's a concern because younger people are at lower risk but can spread COVID-19 to people who are high risk. More than half of North Carolina's residents are considered to be at higher risk for severe complications.
2:35 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department is reporting 19 new cases, which brings the total to 823 positive cases of COVID-19. The county conducted a drive-thru mass-testing event Saturday, performing 521 COVID tests. The results of these tests are beginning to be reflected in the daily totals, but there are still multiple tests pending, health officials said.
2:30 p.m.
The Johnston County Board of Commissioners is encouraging -- but not requiring -- residents of Johnston County and visitors to use face coverings.
"With the increase of positive cases of COVID-19 in our county, it is extremely important for us to remain vigilant in our efforts to limit the spread of this virus," Chairman Ted Godwin said. "Many of our positive cases are from those who are asymptomatic, which results in unknowingly spreading the virus. Wearing a face covering, physically distancing oneself from others and utilizing good hygiene habits are all critical steps in reducing the virus's impact on public health."
2:10 p.m.
Wake County has secured three additional locations for testing residents at risk of COVID-19 during the next few weeks.
On June 25, 26 and 27, testing will be available at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School at 2600 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh;
On June 29 and 30, testing will be available at Millbrook Magnet High School, at 2201 Spring Forest Road, Raleigh;
On July 6 and 7, testing will be available at the McKimmon Conference and Training Center, located on the N.C. State campus at 1101 Gorman St., Raleigh.
.
Testing will run each day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. While tests are free, people must follow a three-step process to claim their spots.
Step 1: Select the time slot that works best for their schedule by clicking on the "Sign Up" button here for the date they'd like to be tested. If more than one person from a household wants to be tested, each person must register separately.
Step 2: Complete this registration form.
Step 3: Print the completed registration form or have it saved in your email for access at the testing site.
2:05 p.m.
The Knightdale Town Council authorized Mayor James Roberson to update the Town's State of Emergency Declaration, to include the requirement of a face covering while in public.
The face-covering requirement will go into effect at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 21.
Face coverings will not be required during individual exercise outdoors, or while walking or exercising with other people from the same household, as long as social distance from others is maintained.
All restaurant, personal care, grooming, tattoo, and retail employees and staffers must wear a face covering while on duty. It is recommended that all businesses require customers to wear a face covering while inside the business.
The City of Raleigh is also requiring face coverings, though not all towns in Wake County have enacted that policy.
The Town of Garner said it is not requiring face coverings to be worn when you are out in public. However, town officials strongly recommend that residents and visitors to our town wear face coverings when out in public.
2 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper gave an update at a media briefing from the Emergency Operations Center.
As the state set another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, Cooper opened by stressing that two simple things, face coverings and social distancing remain the best tools for containing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
12 p.m.
For the 10th time in June, North Carolina reached a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The state's latest report from the Department of Health and Human Services shows 857 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 11 from Wednesday.
There are now at least 48,188 cases (an increase of 1,333 from Wednesday) and 1,175 deaths (up seven) in North Carolina. The positive test rate is at 9%, a slight increase compared to Wednesday's 8%. Dr. Mandy Cohen said last week that the goal is to be around 5%. According to NCDHHS, 80% of inpatient hospital beds are occupied while 78% of ICU beds are occupied with 88% of hospitals across the state reporting.
693,678 tests have been completed in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. According to NCDHHS, 21,720 have been reported in the last 24 hours. NCDHHS also updated it's numbers from Wednesday to add more than 4,000 completed tests -- making the total for Wednesday 20,537.
11 a.m.
Lee County is reporting that a seventh county resident has died from COVID-19 related complications.
The patient was hospitalized at Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford.
"We are saddened to announce another death in Lee County related to COVID-19," said Heath Cain, LCG Health Department Director. "We offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of this individual and ask the community to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. This highly contagious virus continues to be a serious risk to public health and safety and we encourage everyone to follow the recommendations of the CDC and NCDHHS that include wearing a mask in public, watching your distance to remain 6 feet or more away from others, and washing hands thoroughly and frequently."
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The North Carolina legislature agreed on Wednesday to offer $350 bonuses to public school teachers this fall and asks Gov. Roy Cooper to spend federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide even more one-time compensation.
The House voted 84-35 for the measure, which also agrees to fund the experience-based raises that teachers and other instructional personnel in K-12 schools expect annually. The bill urges Cooper to use the federal money to give $600 more to each of these educators, as well as $600 to other employees such as custodians and cafeteria workers. The measure, which also contains pay plans for principals and assistant principals, already passed the Senate earlier this week and now goes to Cooper's desk.
Cooper can veto the bill or it will become law. The margins of approval in both chamber - 19 House Democrats alone voted for the pay measure - signal a veto could be overridden. In a letter Tuesday to legislative budget writers, Cooper said "educators have been on the front lines of this emergency and deserve a significant pay raise. His office and Republicans disagree on whether the relief funds can be used for the $600 bonuses. He wrote that legislators should prioritize educator pay investments "when we have greater clarity on availability of federal funds."
People trying to enter the two buildings operated by the North Carolina General Assembly will get their temperatures checked again after the COVID-19 protocol was discontinued this week. Senate Democrats complained after the checks by General Assembly police and nurses were discontinued. The legislative complex administrator said no one ever registered a temperature high enough to warrant a medical referral when the checks were performed for several weeks. But Paul Coble says the checks will return next week. Coble says cleaning and safety initiatives and other operating adjustments have resulted in over $1 million in added expenses.
The City of Raleigh will begin requiring face coverings in some public spaces starting Friday at 4 p.m. Read more about that here.
Gov. Roy Cooper will give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. You can watch the update on ABC11 and abc11.com.
A new COVID-19 testing site is opening in Cary. You can get tested at Cary High School Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.