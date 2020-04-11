Coronavirus update: 410 COVID-19 cases in Wake County as North Carolina nears 4,000 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.
According to data from John's Hopkins University, there are over 500,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States.
Coronavirus map shows where COVID-19 has spread in US
SATURDAY
In Wake County, there are 410 reported COVID-19 cases.
Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
As we all cope with coronavirus impact, Raleigh's own Most Rev. Michael Curry offered hope heading into this holy holiday weekend.
Presiding Bishop who preached at Royal Wedding offers hope for churchgoers during COVID-19 pandemic
FRIDAY
8 p.m.
Lee County Government (LCG) Health Department received notification of a sixth county resident that has tested positive for COVID-19.
Of the six cases confirmed in Lee County, one person has fully recovered. The other five continue to be monitored by the Health Department.
7:15 p.m.
Chatham County said all residents and staff at The Laurels of Chatham will be tested for COVID-19 after six people associated with the facility tested positive this week.
"UNC Health, the Chatham County Public Health Department and The Laurels of Chatham are working together to test all residents and staff of The Laurels of Chatham for COVID-19," said Layton Long, Chatham County Public Health Director. "A team of health care workers collected samples from residents and staff on April 10."
Long said the Chatham County Public Health Department has had to prioritize testing to close contacts and those who showed symptoms because they have a limited supply of test kits.
"We are grateful to UNC Health for making universal testing at this facility possible. These partnerships are critical as we respond to an unprecedented pandemic," Long said.
6:50 p.m.
Eighteen additional Durham County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the county total to 263.
6:45 p.m.
Johnston County officials report a total of 91 confirmed COVID-19 cases within the county with 18 people currently hospitalized. There have been four virus-related deaths.
The Springbrook Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, one of the 23 nursing homes in the state facing an outbreak, reports that 27 residents and 11 staff members have tested positive for the virus.
5:20 p.m.
The Cumberland County Department of Public Health is warning the public of possible exposure after a Walmart employee at 2820 Gillespie Street tested positive for COVID-19.
Anyone who shopped at the store between April 1-3 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. may have been exposed
There are now 75 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County, according to county health officials. The number of cases has tripled since March 31.
3:15 p.m.
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will award $919 million in grants to 6,906 health care providers and health systems in North Carolina to assist with the coronavirus response.
"North Carolina's health care providers are on the frontlines, working around the clock to combat COVID-19 and we must ensure they have the resources they need," Tillis said in a news release. "The first round of funding provides more than $900 million to our health care providers that are keeping us safe, and I will continue to work on bipartisan basis to get our country through this crisis."
The funding comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It will support health care-related expenses or lost revenue attributable to coronavirus and ensure uninsured Americans can get the testing and treatment they need without receiving a surprise bill from a provider.
2:45 p.m.
Halifax County reported another positive case, bringing the county's total to 21 positive COVID 19 cases.
2:20 p.m.
An Orange County hospice care resident has died due to complications from COVID-19.
The patient was in their 70s and was under Hospice Care at PruittHealth - Carolina Point, one of two long-term care facilities in Orange County where there are outbreaks of COVID-19.
Orange County currently has a total of 104 cases of COVID-19.
It has been confirmed that PruittHealth has at least 86 positives cases and the total includes staff and residents. Nine residents are at Duke University Hospital. In the case of Signature HealthCARE there are 31 positive tests and some are being cared for at UNC Hospitals.
12:30 p.m.
Wake County is now up to 402 confirmed cases, an increase of 14 from what was reported earlier Friday morning. The average age of the person who tested positive is 47 with a fairly even split between male (47.9 percent) and female (51.5 percent) patients.
11:50 a.m.
A Harnett County resident who worked at the Hardee's at 2309 Gillespie Street in Fayetteville has tested positive for COVID-19. Cumberland County Department of Public Health and Harnett County Health Department are conducting a joint investigation and reaching out to individuals that may have been in contact with the person who tested positive.
Individuals who were at the restaurant during the times and dates noted below who start to experience COVID-19 symptoms (fever, coughing, or shortness of breath) should stay home and separate themselves from other people in the home.
March 27, 5am-3:45pm
March 28, 5am-6pm
March 30, 9am-6:30pm
March 31, 9am-3:30pm
April 1, 5am-1:30pm
April 2, 5am-2:00pm
April 3, 5am- 2:00 pm
April 4, 5am-10:30pm
April 7, 8:30am-12:00pm
No other Hardee's locations in Cumberland County were affected. The Hardee's location was following guidelines for operation outlined in Executive Order 118 and was not providing dine-in service to customers.
In a statement to ABC11, a Hardee's spokesperson said: "Hardee's franchisee operator Boddie-Noell Enterprises temporarily closed our Hardee's location at 2309 Gillespie St. in Fayetteville after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Our company, in cooperation with the county health department, closed the restaurant on Thursday to have a third party company conduct a deep clean and thorough disinfection process. The restaurant has now reopened and none of our other Hardee's locations in the Fayetteville area have been affected. The company has directed our employees at the restaurant to self quarantine to prevent spread of the virus. All of our Hardee's locations have been undergoing enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures for several weeks and our employees have undergone enhanced training on sanitation, cleanliness and personal protection. These employees have also been instructed to closely monitor their own health for any sign of possible illness. We will continue to cooperate with the local health department and follow their recommended guidelines. Our primary concern at this time is for the safety and wellness of our employee as well as all co-workers and our guests. We are keeping the infected employee in our prayers."
11:00 a.m.
At least 3,908 COVID-19 cases have been reported in 91 counties across North Carolina, an increase of 257 cases from the previous day. Health officials reported 74 deaths due to COVID-19 and 423 people hospitalized with severe symptoms.
RELATED: Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
At least 57,645 tests have been completed statewide.
According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, there are 23 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes statewide, including one in Cumberland County, one in Durham County, one in Johnston County, two in Orange County, one in Wake County, one in Wayne County and one in Wilson County. Health officials define an outbreak as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases.
Wake County reported 388 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 3 cases from Thursday evening.
9:45 a.m.
The latest figures from the North Carolina Division of Employment Security show more than half a million people in the state have filed for unemployment in the last month with 444,178 (87 percent) of those claims related to COVID-19.
There have been 509,693 total claims since March 16 in the state, with the highest one-day total coming on March 20, where 34,706 filed. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.
The surge in unemployment has caused some problems for those filing, as many have experienced trouble with long wait times on the phone or issues with the website.
"It was really hard for us to see this coming," Lockhart Taylor, Assistant Secretary for Employment Security told ABC11 last month.
9 a.m.
Duplin Winery is donating 15,000 gallons of wine to The Hackney Distillery in Washington to help make hand sanitizer. The distillery will distill the Muscadine wine and convert into hand sanitizer, according to a release from the winery.
The majority of the sanitizer will go to the Vidant Health System and be distributed to different Vidant providers throughout southeastern North Carolina.
The COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina took another twist on Thursday as Gov. Roy Cooper announced a new Executive Order that will change social distancing guidelines at retail stores and nursing homes. Employees at nursing homes will be required to wear face masks and facilities will have to screen employees after an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases at nursing homes in central North Carolina. Cooper is also ordering stores to seriously limit the number of customers allowed inside at one time. Starting on Monday, stores cannot exceed 20 percent of fire capacity, or five people for every 1,000 square feet at any given time. The order also mandates frequent cleaning.
The order will also make it easier to get unemployment claims processed faster. Gov. Cooper says the order will make it easier for employers to file a batch of claims on behalf of their employees. Roughly 497,000 unemployment claims have been accepted so far.
Tracking North Carolina COVID-19 cases
Durham County approved the Durham Marriott on Guardian Drive to house homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Friday through July 9, the $1.6 million contract allows for 225 rooms.
With Easter coming up on Sunday, area churches are preparing for Easter services that won't be in-person or follow the traditional format. Churches like Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh have started volunteer opportunities to offer help to those in need during the pandemic. Providence has seen a surge in interaction during its online services since the pandemic began.
"I spend time in prayer, " Providence Pastor Brian Frost said. "I spend time in his word. I spend time on the phone with people who can help encourage me in the same way I can help encourage somebody else."
Providence will stream its Easter service on ABC11.com.
President Trump's Coronavirus Task Force will speak Friday at 1 p.m. in a media briefing.
THURSDAY
8 p.m.
Four people at a long-term health care facility in Knightdale have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first outbreak at a long-term care facility in Wake County.
Two nurses and two patients at the Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare have tested positive for the virus. Two of those patients are being treated at WakeMed Health and Hospitals.
RELATED: Coronavirus cases surge in North Carolina nursing homes
"We're concerned about the potential for COVID-19 to spread rapidly among residents at the facility because many of the residents are older and have additional health conditions that put them at risk of serious illness if they contract the virus," said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald.
In the meantime, public health is advising staff at Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare to wear personal protective equipment at all times and continue to practice social distancing.
6:50 p.m.
Ten additional Durham County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the county total to 245.
5:45 p.m.
There are now a total of 72 positive cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County as of Thursday, three more than Wednesday.
Out of the 72, two cases are associated with a congregate living or rehabilitation center, according to the Cumberland County Department of Public Health.
5:10 p.m.
Four cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Laurels of Chatham Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsboro.
RELATED: Nearly 90 coronavirus cases concentrated at 2 North Carolina care facilities
In an effort to limit the spread of the virus, the Chatham County Public Health Department is working with the long-term care facility to identify and test any residents or staff members who were in close contact with the people who tested positive or are showing symptoms of COVID-19.
4:55 p.m.
A Wayne County resident has died on Thursday from complications with the novel coronavirus. According to the Wayne County Health Department, the patient was in their early 80's and suffered from underlying medical conditions.
"Our condolences and prayers are with the family. This is a sad reminder of how COVID-19 can impact those at high risk for severe symptoms," said Interim Health Director Ken Stern. "It is important that we all do our part to stop the spread of this virus by staying at home, practicing social distancing if you must go out, and following other CDC guidelines."
Officials did not release the identity of the patient.
4 p.m.
Governor Roy Cooper announced during a news conference that a new executive order will go into effect Monday that makes changes to guidelines for shopping and grocery and retail stores.
Starting Monday at 5 p.m., stores cannot exceed 20 percent of fire capacity or five people for every 1,000 square feet at any given time.
Stores must also have 6-foot markers at congregation areas like checkouts and must perform frequent cleaning and disinfection.
Additionally, the executive order will encourage that all stores have shopping hours for seniors and at-risk people as well as have hand sanitizer accessible for shoppers. The governor asks that stores use shields for employees at checkout and limit aisles to one-way traffic.
Changes will also be coming to nursing homes. The executive order will prohibit dining and group activities in common spaces. Employees will be required to wear face masks and facilities will have to screen employees and residents for symptoms of COVID-19.
The third part of the order will require additional measures to get more unemployment claims processed faster. Gov. Cooper says the order will make it easier for employers to file a batch of claims on behalf of their employees.
According to the employment department, 497,000 unemployment claims have been accepted so far.
Gov. Cooper said the department has also received updated guidance from the federal government on how to disburse the supplemental $600 a week benefit. He said those payments are expected to begin by the end of next week.
3:15 p.m.
Fort Bragg announced it would require anyone entering the commissary, exchange, or any other public area to be wearing a face covering starting Friday, April 10.
The rule change applies to all employees and patrons--including military personnel, family members, civilian employees, et al.
Anyone not wearing a face covering of some type will be turned away. They will be allowed to enter as soon as they return with a face covering.
Fort Bragg said the face covering does not have to be a mask. It can be any sort of cloth item that covers the nose and mouth.
"We know this is an inconvenience for many of you, but it is being implemented out of an abundance of caution. Remember, the wearing of a mask is NOT to protect you from infection, but to prevent the spread of the virus to others. These measures are meant to alleviate the risk of contamination from those without symptoms who may not know their status."
2:40 p.m.
Wake County is now reporting 385 cases, an increase of 14 from Wednesday. Mecklenburg County has the most in the state with 861.
2:30 p.m.
Sampson County is now reporting 10 positive cases. Three of the patients are now considered recovered.
10:55 a.m.
At least 3,651 COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Carolina, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. At least 65 people have died from complications due to the virus, with 398 people in the hospital.
Coronavirus maps: Tracking North Carolina COVID-19 cases
The new numbers mark an increase in 225 cases and 12 deaths since Wednesday.
RELATED: Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
At least 47,809 COVID-19 tests have been completed statewide.
9:00 a.m.
Halifax County reported two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 19.
"Please continually practice staying at home, social distancing, hand washing," county Health Director Bruce Robistow said in a written statement. "Encourage everyone that you know to do the same."
Coronavirus update: 410 COVID-19 cases in Wake County as North Carolina nears 4,000 cases
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News