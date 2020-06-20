3,579 Wake County COVID-19 cases as Raleigh enters first full day of face mask requirement

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
SATURDAY
According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 2,222,576 COVID-19 cases in the United States.
FRIDAY
6 p.m.
Durham County health officials are reporting 3,063 COVID-19 cases, up 59 from Thursday. There have been 62 deaths county-wide.
5 p.m.
Wake County health officials are reporting 3,579, up 49 from Thursday. There have been 43 deaths county-wide.
4:00 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill aiming to reopen gyms and bars in North Carolina temporarily. Though the bill specifically provided a loophole through which Cooper could re-close these businesses should North Carolina see a spike in cases, Cooper repeatedly expressed his concerns over the legislation.
"Tying the hands of public health officials in times of pandemic is dangerous, especially when case counts and hospitalizations are rising," Cooper wrote in a statement Friday. "State and local officials must be able to take swift action during the COVID-19 emergency to prevent a surge of patients from overwhelming hospitals and endangering the lives of North Carolinians. The bill could restrict leaders who need to respond quickly to outbreaks and protect public health and safety."
Sen. Rick Gunn (R-Alamance) released the following statement in response:
"On the same day attorneys argued in court that Gov. Cooper's different treatment of bars and restaurants is inexplicable, Gov. Cooper vetoed this economic lifeline for thousands of businesses across North Carolina. Our state is one of only four that has not reopened gyms and fitness centers. Why did he walk with protesters without a mask on, but prohibits everyday citizens from using an elliptical machine at a gym? Why is it safe to have a drink outside at a restaurant, but it's dangerous to have a drink outside at a bar? Gov. Cooper needs to release the science behind these apparent contradictions."
3:40 p.m.
Wake County has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at the Springmoor Life Care Retirement community in Raleigh.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak at a long-term care facility as two or more people -- residents or employees -- testing positive for the virus.
Health officials received positive test results from residents and staff at the facility, located at 15000 Sawmill Road. Officials did not specify the number of cases at the facility.
This marks the eleventh breakdown in a congregate living/care facility in the county.
12:00 p.m.
With 91% of hospitals reporting, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported another record high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations for the fourth day in a row. Currently, 871 people are in the hospital with severe symptoms due to the novel coronavirus.
NCDHHS reports 20% of hospital inpatient beds and 20% of Intensive Care Unit beds are currently available across the state, and 73% of ventilators are available.
The new hospitalization record comes as the state reports at least 1,652 more positive COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths for a total of 49,840 cases and 1,197 deaths.
The state more than doubled its testing goal, with 18,635 more tests reported Friday. Currently, 9% of tests are positive, a number which has remained roughly stable since increasing slightly earlier this month.
10:20 a.m.
Wake County has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at The Laurels of Forest Glenn, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Garner.
The Public Health team has received test results showing positive cases of the virus in residents at the facility, located at 1101 Hartwell Street in Garner.
No other information about the outbreak was released.
FRIDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina announced plans to test all state prison inmates for COVID-19 over the next two months. The move to do so comes after a court ordered the state to come up with a plan to offer a coronavirus test to its entire prison population.
Officials said the testing will cost an estimated $3.3 million and take at least 60 days. Gov. Roy Cooper said all staff members at the prisons will also be tested.
Raleigh's face-covering requirement begins Friday at 4 p.m. It'll be mandatory to wear a mask in places like grocery stores, pharmacies and on public transit.
Knightdale's mask requirement will go into effect Sunday at 5 p.m. Similar requirements in Durham and Orange counties are already in effect.
Wake County is setting up three new COVID-19 testing sites. The drive-thru sites will be at Southeast Raleigh High School (June 25-27), Millbrook High School (June 29-30) and the McKimmon Center (July 6-7).
North Carolina legislators have sent another bill to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper designed to overturn parts of his executive order for COVID-19 safety measures that have kept several types of retail businesses shuttered for months. The General Assembly finalized a measure to let bowling alleys and ice and roller rinks to reopen at a reduced capacity.
Cooper has already vetoed one measure that sought to reopen bars by letting them serve patrons outdoors. Another bill already on his desk would benefit gyms in addition to bars. Cooper has said he'll announce next week whether he'll ease further commerce limits when his current order expires June 26.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that the COVID-19 death toll could hit 145,000 by July 11. California has issued an order to require wearing masks in public.

THURSDAY
Governor Roy Cooper advises using a face mask even when it's not mandatory. Watch his remarks at his Thursday news briefing here:
4:55 pm.
The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority's Board of Directors approved a budget amendment Thursday that includes cuts made to offset the unprecedented decline in revenue caused by COVID-19.
The Board approved a budget amendment that reduces the Authority's $297.2 million budget by nearly 45%, including deferring $96.1 million in capital projects.
The new budget will allow RDU "to keep the lights on amid the weakened demand for air travel, adapt the airport to new public health best practices and prepare for recovery." Major capital projects that will be deferred include the Terminal 1 four gate expansion, Terminal 2 security gate expansion, Park Economy 3 expansion and roadway improvements.
4:40 p.m.
Wake County health officials announced an outbreak of COVID-19 at The Laurels of Forest Glenn, a nursing and rehabilitation center in Garner.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak at a long-term care facility as two or more people -- residents or employees -- testing positive for the virus.
Health officials said they received positive test results from the facility, located at 1101 Hartwell Street, Garner. No other information about the number of residents or employees infected was released at this time.
3:49 p.m.
Halifax County is reporting 257 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.
County health officials said there are 1,565 confirmed tests. Of those, 1,281 have been negative. In all, 215 patients have recovered.
2:45 p.m.
During Thursday's media briefing, Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said all inmates and staff members in the North Carolina prison system will be tested for COVID-19 over the next two months.
Ishee said the state has already tested 2,809 inmates--nearly 10% of the states 31,200 offenders--and the majority of the 717 who have tested positive for the virus are presumed to be recovered.
"I appreciate the patience and assistance from our offenders during this unprecedented time in our history," Ishee said.
During the news conference, both Gov. Roy Cooper and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen both stressed the importance of wearing a face covering while in public, though the state has not yet mandated them.
"Strong people wear face coverings because it is a sign of compassion and that you actually care about people," Cooper said.
Cooper said leaders were currently working on specific wording for a mandatory face covering, saying that he would have to consider age range, disabilities, and type of employment in the language of any law put into effect.
"You just can't snap your finger and say, 'hey, it's a rule, everybody do it,'" Cooper said. "It's gotta be something that's well-thought through and something that will be effective with the least intrusion that we can have on people."
While Cooper and Cohen both stressed that they did not want to increase restrictions on the state again, Cooper said teams are closely watching hospital capacity, and if hospitals become overwhelmed, further restrictions may need to be implemented.
He said there would be an announcement next week regarding the executive order that ends June 26.
Dr. Cohen also noted that younger people, between the ages of 25 and 49, are driving the new cases in the state. She said that's a concern because younger people are at lower risk but can spread COVID-19 to people who are high risk. More than half of North Carolina's residents are considered to be at higher risk for severe complications.
2:35 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department is reporting 19 new cases, which brings the total to 823 positive cases of COVID-19. The county conducted a drive-thru mass-testing event Saturday, performing 521 COVID tests. The results of these tests are beginning to be reflected in the daily totals, but there are still multiple tests pending, health officials said.
2:30 p.m.
The Johnston County Board of Commissioners is encouraging -- but not requiring -- residents of Johnston County and visitors to use face coverings.
"With the increase of positive cases of COVID-19 in our county, it is extremely important for us to remain vigilant in our efforts to limit the spread of this virus," Chairman Ted Godwin said. "Many of our positive cases are from those who are asymptomatic, which results in unknowingly spreading the virus. Wearing a face covering, physically distancing oneself from others and utilizing good hygiene habits are all critical steps in reducing the virus's impact on public health."
2:10 p.m.
Wake County has secured three additional locations for testing residents at risk of COVID-19 during the next few weeks.
On June 25, 26 and 27, testing will be available at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School at 2600 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh;
On June 29 and 30, testing will be available at Millbrook Magnet High School, at 2201 Spring Forest Road, Raleigh;
On July 6 and 7, testing will be available at the McKimmon Conference and Training Center, located on the N.C. State campus at 1101 Gorman St., Raleigh.
Testing will run each day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. While tests are free, people must follow a three-step process to claim their spots.
Step 1: Select the time slot that works best for their schedule by clicking on the "Sign Up" button here for the date they'd like to be tested. If more than one person from a household wants to be tested, each person must register separately.
Step 2: Complete this registration form.
Step 3: Print the completed registration form or have it saved in your email for access at the testing site.
2:05 p.m.
The Knightdale Town Council authorized Mayor James Roberson to update the Town's State of Emergency Declaration, to include the requirement of a face covering while in public.
The face-covering requirement will go into effect at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 21.
Face coverings will not be required during individual exercise outdoors, or while walking or exercising with other people from the same household, as long as social distance from others is maintained.
All restaurant, personal care, grooming, tattoo, and retail employees and staffers must wear a face covering while on duty. It is recommended that all businesses require customers to wear a face covering while inside the business.
The City of Raleigh is also requiring face coverings, though not all towns in Wake County have enacted that policy.
The Town of Garner said it is not requiring face coverings to be worn when you are out in public. However, town officials strongly recommend that residents and visitors to our town wear face coverings when out in public.
2 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper gave an update at a media briefing from the Emergency Operations Center.
As the state set another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, Cooper opened by stressing that two simple things, face coverings and social distancing remain the best tools for containing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
12 p.m.
For the 10th time in June, North Carolina reached a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The state's latest report from the Department of Health and Human Services shows 857 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 11 from Wednesday.
There are now at least 48,188 cases (an increase of 1,333 from Wednesday) and 1,175 deaths (up seven) in North Carolina. The positive test rate is at 9%, a slight increase compared to Wednesday's 8%. Dr. Mandy Cohen said last week that the goal is to be around 5%. According to NCDHHS, 80% of inpatient hospital beds are occupied while 78% of ICU beds are occupied with 88% of hospitals across the state reporting.
693,678 tests have been completed in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. According to NCDHHS, 21,720 have been reported in the last 24 hours. NCDHHS also updated it's numbers from Wednesday to add more than 4,000 completed tests -- making the total for Wednesday 20,537.
11 a.m.
Lee County is reporting that a seventh county resident has died from COVID-19 related complications.
The patient was hospitalized at Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford.
"We are saddened to announce another death in Lee County related to COVID-19," said Heath Cain, LCG Health Department Director. "We offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of this individual and ask the community to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. This highly contagious virus continues to be a serious risk to public health and safety and we encourage everyone to follow the recommendations of the CDC and NCDHHS that include wearing a mask in public, watching your distance to remain 6 feet or more away from others, and washing hands thoroughly and frequently."
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The North Carolina legislature agreed on Wednesday to offer $350 bonuses to public school teachers this fall and asks Gov. Roy Cooper to spend federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide even more one-time compensation.
The House voted 84-35 for the measure, which also agrees to fund the experience-based raises that teachers and other instructional personnel in K-12 schools expect annually. The bill urges Cooper to use the federal money to give $600 more to each of these educators, as well as $600 to other employees such as custodians and cafeteria workers. The measure, which also contains pay plans for principals and assistant principals, already passed the Senate earlier this week and now goes to Cooper's desk.
Cooper can veto the bill or it will become law. The margins of approval in both chamber - 19 House Democrats alone voted for the pay measure - signal a veto could be overridden. In a letter Tuesday to legislative budget writers, Cooper said "educators have been on the front lines of this emergency and deserve a significant pay raise. His office and Republicans disagree on whether the relief funds can be used for the $600 bonuses. He wrote that legislators should prioritize educator pay investments "when we have greater clarity on availability of federal funds."
People trying to enter the two buildings operated by the North Carolina General Assembly will get their temperatures checked again after the COVID-19 protocol was discontinued this week. Senate Democrats complained after the checks by General Assembly police and nurses were discontinued. The legislative complex administrator said no one ever registered a temperature high enough to warrant a medical referral when the checks were performed for several weeks. But Paul Coble says the checks will return next week. Coble says cleaning and safety initiatives and other operating adjustments have resulted in over $1 million in added expenses.
The City of Raleigh will begin requiring face coverings in some public spaces starting Friday at 4 p.m. Read more about that here.
Gov. Roy Cooper will give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. You can watch the update on ABC11 and abc11.com.
A new COVID-19 testing site is opening in Cary. You can get tested at Cary High School Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.