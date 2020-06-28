62,142 COVID-19 cases, 1,322 deaths in NC as more than 10 million cases are reported worldwide

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 1,605 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 62,142.
Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
Two more patients are being hospitalized, bringing the total of state hospitalizations to 890. Four more people have died from the virus, bringing the North Carolina death total to 1,322.
A total of 871,905 tests have been completed in the state as North Carolina continues to exceed daily testing goals.
For the past two weeks, North Carolina has been fluctuating between 8 and 10 percent positive test rates.
With 78 percent of hospitals reporting, 4,584 inpatient hospital beds (25 percent) are empty. 577 ICU hospital beds (25 percent) are empty.
7:30 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University data, there have been 10,004,643 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide. In the United States, there have been 2,510,323 cases.
FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
SATURDAY
5:02 p.m.
As of Saturday evening, Wake County health officials report 4,797 total COVID-19 cases, up 134 from Friday.
12:10 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 60,537 COVID-19 cases throughout the state, up 1,719 from Friday.
Four less cases are in the hospital. bringing the total of hospitalized cases to 888.
Since Friday, 15 more deaths have been reported. The total amount of COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina is now at 1,318.
The state continues to meet its testing goals. Since Friday, 18,406 more tests have been reported. A total of more than 855,000 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
With 90 percent of hospitals reporting, there are 4,305 empty inpatient hospital beds (23 percent) and 646 empty ICU beds (27 percent) in the state.
7:30 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 2,467,837 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States.
FRIDAY
7:20 p.m.
There are 3,532 COVID-19 cases in Durham County, up 54 from Thursday. There has been another death, bringing the county total to 63 deaths.
5:58 p.m.
Wake County has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at Litchford Falls, a nursing and rehabilitation facility in Raleigh.
Test results found positive cases of the virus in residents and staff at the facility at 8200 Litchford Road. The County did not specify the number of cases.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more people - residents or employees - testing positive for the virus.
The county recommends that, in addition to adhering to the state's order preventing outside visitation, facilities follow its guidelines, which include:
- Ensuring staff wear the appropriate personal protective equipment at all times;
- Restricting employees from working at other locations;
- Practicing social distancing when possible; and
- Frequently cleaning surfaces with disinfectant.
In Wake County, there are 4,668 COVID-19 cases, up 184 from Thursday. There have been 46 death county-wide.
4:39 p.m.
The Lee County Government Health Department reports an additional 17 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, raising the county total to 753.
The Health Department continues to monitor 194 cases while 551 people have resumed 'normal activities'. The county reports eight COVID-19 related deaths.
4:27 p.m.
Residents of Raleigh's 27610 ZIP Code will have the chance to pick up free face coverings thanks to a collaboration between WakeMed, Wake County and the City of Raleigh. The pilot program aims to distribute 30,000 masks at locations within the community, by volunteers and community leaders in the coming weeks. An estimated 5,000 masks have already been given out since June 20.
"We know that this neighborhood has the highest number of known COVID-19-positive cases in Wake County," said Derrick Remer, City of Raleigh Emergency Management director. "The goal of our collaborative effort is to slow the spread of the virus within one of our most vulnerable communities.
In addition to having the most cases in the county, the 27610 ZIP Code also has one of the highest COVID-19 caseloads in the state. This collaborative effort will be funded through a combination of the county's CARES Act funding, WakeMed Foundation and in-kind staff services.
"Wearing a mask is one of the most effective ways we can help to reduce transmission, said Donald Gintzig, WakeMed president and CEO. "Providing this resource to those especially at risk helps people do their part to slow the spread of disease within their community. This effort is part of our commitment to the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve."
Upcoming distribution sites include:
- Wake County's drive-thru testing June 25 - 27 at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Alpha Kappa Alpha's community outreach on June 27 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Gethsemane Seventh Day Adventist food drive on June 27 from 12:30 p.m. until gone.
More locations and dates will be shared in the coming days.
3:37 p.m.
The Wayne County Health Department is reporting 1,720 total positive cases of COVID-19. Of those, 86 are attributed to congregate living facilities and 1,171 are cases from outside any type of congregate facility. A total of 469 offenders at Neuse Correctional Institute tested positive for COVID-19, but they have recovered.
Most patients have recovered, leaving the county with 499 active cases.
The health department reported two new deaths this week. The first person died June 19 and was in their early 70s with underlying medical conditions. The second died June 21 and was in their mid-70s with underlying medical conditions. These deaths were not affiliated with a congregate or long-term care facility. Wayne County has had 25 total deaths from COVID-19.
3 p.m.
During a news conference, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen highlighted the disproportionate effect COVID-19 is having on the Hispanic community in North Carolina.
"Throughout our response to this pandemic, we relied on the science and data to guide our efforts to help slow the spread of this virus. The data is very clear that COVID-19 is having a dramatically disproportionate impact on Hispanic and Latinx North Carolinians," Cohen said in her opening remarks.
Cohen pointed out that though many Hispanic North Carolinians are essential workers, many do not have access to affordable healthcare or to convenient COVID-19 testing sites or care centers.
To that end, Cohen announced that NCDHHS would provide five $100,000 grants to North Carolina organizations that work with the Hispanic community: Association of Mexicans in North Carolina (AMEXCAN), El Centro Hispano, Latin American Coalition, Qué Pasa Media Network and True Ridge. The grants are to help the organizations further promote health measures that prevent the spread of COVID-19, like washing hands and wearing face coverings, assist with contact tracing, supply resources for medical care and housing, and alleviate concerns about COVID-19 and seeking treatment.
"We must overcome fear and beat the coronavirus with the power of an organized community," said Dr. Viviana Martinez-Bianchi, the Director of Health Equity in the Duke Department of Family Medicine and Community Health.
MIRA: Dra. Viviana Martienz-Bianchi dice que los hispanos en Carolina del Norte no deben tener miedo de buscar ayuda con COVID-19
In addition, Pilar Rocha-Goldberg, President and CEO of El Centro Hispano, said her organization is seeing three times its normal call volume with requests for personal protective equipment, housing resource and food deliveries. Rocha-Goldberg also acknowledged that federal and state funds are not always accessible for the Latino community, so her organization is working to be a conduit through which business owners and families can get the financial assistance they need.
"We have been working hard, but we still have a lot to do to support the Latinx community," Rocha-Goldberg said.
Rocha-Goldberg also pointed out that many current resources--like access to testing--do not take into account specific privileges that some Hispanic community members do not have--for example, requiring a government ID or access to a computer or smartphone to sign up for a COVID-19 test.
Juvencio Rocha-Peralta, the executive director of the Association of Mexicans in North Carolina, echoed Rocha-Goldberg's comments.
"Now, more than ever, we have to integrate all of the different organizations that work with the Latino population across the state, regardless of industry," Rocha-Peralta said.
12 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported 1,635 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, marking the fourth-highest one-day increase in cases since the start of the pandemic.
13 more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,303 so far.
21,145 tests were reported as completed on Friday. The percent positive has stayed between 8 and 10 percent over the last two weeks.
892 people are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, up one from Thursday.
On Wednesday, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen walked through where North Carolina stands on the key metrics health officials look at to reopen the state.
Cohen said COVID-like syndromic cases--the number of people visiting the emergency room with symptoms similar to COVID-19--are increasing.
Though Cohen pointed out that Wednesday marked the second-highest increase in the number of cases reported for a single day, she did note that the trajectory of cases had begun to level last week before spiking. However, she also pointed out that this metric has been elevated throughout the Safer at Home order.
The percentage of positive tests, as Cohen pointed out, provides important context to the number of cases. However, this number continues to be elevated--which Cohen said is an indication that the virus is still "very prevalent" in North Carolina.
Cohen also noted that the number of hospitalizations has been steadily increasing for over a month.
"We used to be rock solid in the 500s, but we're now in the 900s," Cohen said.
11:45 a.m.
ReOpen NC co-founder Ashley Smith held a press conference in Raleigh on Friday.
She said her group had petitions with more than 6,000 signatures urging lawmakers to end the statewide mask mandate and calling for investigations into all of Gov. Roy Cooper's COVID-19 safety Executive Orders.
She argued that while cases and hospitalizations have continued to rise, fewer people have been dying from COVID-19. So, she said, the risks of the virus are not as harmful as the effects of the business safety measures implemented by the state government.
"I also never read in the Constitution that any of us are promised--we're not constitutionally guaranteed a virus or pathogen-free existence; it just doesn't exist. To live is to take risks," Smith said.
Smith again linked COVID-19 with the flu, alleging that the flu outbreak in 2017 was worse than the COVID-19 pandemic happening now.
"If you look at straight numbers, we still haven't hit the 2017 influenza numbers. Look it up," Smith said.
According to the state health department the entire 2017-18 flu season (10/1/2017-5/19/2018) saw 391 deaths and 12,621 confirmed cases of the flu. The entire 2016-2017 flu season (10/02/2016-05/20/2017) saw 218 deaths and 8,074 confirmed cases of the flu.
Those numbers are lower than the 57,183 laboratory confirmed cases and 1,290 deaths from COVID-19 (as of June 25) since the outbreak began in North Carolina just three months ago.
11:30 a.m.
In a release, Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said his deputies won't be enforcing the mask requirement "against individuals."
"A business owner or manager has the right to refuse entry to a customer or patron that refuses to wear a face covering, and if that person enters the premises or refuses to leave the premises when asked, law enforcement officers may be called, and we have a duty to enforce the criminal trespassing laws if required," Bizzell explained in a statement.
Bizzell's statement added his department will "continue to use common sense in applying the law, including the governor's order."
11 a.m.
On Friday morning, City of Raleigh crews put up signage in the Glenwood South area reminding people to practice social distancing and to use masks where required.
This comes after restaurant patrons were seen out without masks and in crowds last weekend.
The signs were put up in partnership with the DRA, Glenwood South Neighborhood Collaborative, RPD and business owners.
About 150 sidewalk decals and signs were placed from Peace Street to Hillsborough Street.
"I think it's important for us to have a conversation about what transpired over the past weekend," Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told ABC11 on Monday.
"I think you have a lot of younger people going out," she said. "They don't feel they need to wear a mask. What they don't get or haven't connected the dots on is, yes, they could probably survive COVID, but they could also infect others. So, we're not asking people to wear a mask for themselves. We're asking people to wear a mask to protect other people."
Raleigh's face-covering requirement went into effect last Friday.
"I think that people need some time to adjust, but the police have been handing out cards that have information about the Executive Order on there. And they're doing the education piece," Baldwin said on Monday. "We wanted to see how this worked this weekend. We're going to continue with the education focus. I don't think it's appropriate at this time to take that a step further."
FRIDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina's mask requirement goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that people across the state must wear masks or other face coverings in public as he extended other business restrictions by three weeks amid a surge in cases of COVID-19.
The requirement mandates people wear a mask when it's not possible to socially distance. Employees at retailers and restaurants, as well as government employees, are required to wear a mask while on the job.
Sheriffs in Halifax, Sampson, Lee and Bladen counties have announced they won't enforce the mask mandate.
RELATED: Concealed gun carriers not impacted by N.C.'s mandated mask order
Businesses along Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh will put out signs Friday reminding people to social distance. Restaurants like Armadillo Grill have markers on the sidewalk reminding people how far apart to stand. Big crowds have been spotted along Glenwood Avenue in recent weeks with many not social distancing or wearing masks.
1,009 new positive COVID-19 cases were announced Thursday with 9 percent of the latest tests coming back positive. The state reported 891 hospitalizations and completed 19,993 tests.
The city of Raleigh is getting ready to reopen public pools with reduced capacity. The pools can reopen on July 6. Guests will be subject to wellness checks and are limited to 75-minute sessions.
THURSDAY
7 p.m.
Durham County Department of Public Health reports 77 new positive cases of COVID-19, raising the county total to 3,479.
5:30 p.m.
The City of Raleigh is preparing to reopen most of its public pools starting next week.
On Monday, Millbrook Aquatic Center, Optimist Aquatic Center, Pullen Aquatic Center, Biltmore Pool, Lake Johnson Pool, Longview Pool, and Ridge Road Pool will open with limited capacity.
5:28 p.m.
The Cumberland County Department of Public Health is reporting 70 positive COVID-19 cases and four deaths since Monday.
Cumberland County's case count is now 1,121, with 36 deaths.
Two of the COVID-19 related deaths were residents of the N.C. State Veterans Home where there is an active outbreak. The patients were in their 70s and 80s. The other two people who died had underlying health conditions and were in their 60s and 80s.
5:15 p.m.
COVID-19 outbreaks were reported at three long-term care facilities in Wake County, according to a news release sent Thursday evening.
Outbreaks have been confirmed at Tower Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Raleigh, Waltonwood Senior Living in Cary and Hillside Nursing and Rehab in Wake Forest.
Wake County officials said staff members at all three facilities have tested positive for the virus; residents tested positive at Waltonwood and Hillside as well.
Officials did not say how many people at each facility tested positive for COVID-19.
5:03 p.m.
Wake County health officials report an additional 123 COVID-19 cases, raising the county total to 4,469 as of Thursday night.
3:50 p.m.
Adding to the growing list of Sheriff's Offices that will not enforce the Gov. Cooper's executive order of wearing a mask in public, Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker announced that they too will not cite anyone for failing to wear a mask.
RELATED: Some Triangle law enforcement officers not issuing citations for state COVID-19 rule violations
So far, Lee, Sampson and Halifax county sheriff's offices have announced they won't enforce the mask mandate. Chatham County officials sent out a memo to county employees and media emphasizing arrests are not authorized for failing to wear a mask under the statewide order and that masks are not required at all times when in public.
2:45 p.m.
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest announced on Thursday his plans to sue Gov. Roy Cooper over his executive orders that have kept some businesses closed around the state.
Forest is running against Cooper in the coming election.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Forest said Cooper has violated the Emergency Management Act.
"The governor has repeatedly ignored the law, enacting mandates that selectively target the businesses and citizens of North Carolina without concurrence from a majority of the Council of State," he wrote.
The purpose of the Emergency Management Act is "to set forth the authority and responsibility of the Governor, State agencies, and local governments in prevention of, preparation for, response to, and recovery from natural or man-made emergencies or hostile military or paramilitary action."
Read the full letter he sent to Gov. Cooper here.
Cooper's office responded with a statement to ABC11 that said: "There's no room for politics during a pandemic. The Governor will continue to be guided by science and the law as he works every day with public health experts to keep North Carolinians safe."
2 p.m.
Some U.S. officials said they believe as many as 20 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus, suggesting millions had the virus and never knew it.
That's nearly 10 times as many infections as the 2.3 million cases that have been confirmed and comes as the Trump administration works to tamp down nationwide concern about the COVID-19 pandemic as about a dozen states are seeing worrisome increases in cases.
Read more about that here.
12:30 p.m.
In a Facebook post, Lee County Sheriff Tracy Carter said he and his staff won't cite anyone for not wearing a mask.
On Wednesday night, both the Sampson and Halifax County Sheriff's Office announced they won't enforce the mask mandate. Chatham County officials sent out a memo to county employees and media emphasizing arrests are not authorized for failing to wear a mask under the statewide order and that masks are not required at all times when in public.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued the order on Wednesday stating that people must wear face coverings in public when physical distancing isn't possible.
12 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 1,009 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. So far, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 57,183 cases.
In the last 24 hours, the state has reported 19,993 tests completed.
891 people are currently hospitalized in the state due to complications from COVID-19.
North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb. So what do those numbers mean?
18 more deaths have been reported since Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,290 since the start of the pandemic.
On Wednesday, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen walked through where North Carolina stands on the key metrics health officials look at to reopen the state.
Cohen said COVID-like syndromic cases--the number of people visiting the emergency room with symptoms similar to COVID-19--are increasing. "This upward trend is concerning," Cohen said.
Though Cohen pointed out that Wednesday marked the second highest increase in number of cases reported for a single day, she did note that the trajectory of cases had begun to level last week before spiking. However, she also pointed out that this metric has been elevated throughout the Safer at Home order.
The percentage of positive tests, as Cohen pointed out, provides important context to the number of cases. However, this number continues to be elevated--which Cohen said is an indication that the virus is still "very prevalent" in North Carolina.
Cohen also noted that the number of hospitalizations has been steadily increasing for over a month.
"We used to be rock solid in the 500s, but we're now in the 900s," Cohen said.
Cohen continued to push for the use of face coverings, adding, "Face coverings only really work when we all do it."
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered people across the state to wear masks or other face coverings in public to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Coronavirus symptoms, prevention and number of confirmed cases
Cooper issued an executive order on Wednesday stating that people must wear face coverings in public when it's not possible to maintain physical distance. The order, which goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m., also mandates masks or other face coverings for employees of businesses including retailers and restaurants, as well as state employees in the executive branch.
Violations of Cooper's executive orders are generally punishable by misdemeanor, but the new order directs law enforcement to issue citations to businesses or organizations that fail to enforce mask requirements. Individuals can be charged with trespassing or another crime if a business is attempting to enforce the mandate but the customer refuses.
The North Carolina General Assembly has failed to override Cooper's veto of a measure that would have allowed gyms and bars to open again despite his executive order keeping them closed due to COVID-19.
Republicans in charge of the House were unsuccessful on Wednesday in persuading enough Democratic colleagues to essentially cancel the governor's veto from last week. The fitness centers and bars have been shuttered since March. Bars would have been able to only serve patrons outdoors. The bill is one of several seeking to overturn Cooper's orders designed to dull the coronavirus spread.
In Durham, local non-profit "El Centro Hispano" plans to hand out masks and educational materials to underserved communities. Despite making up just 10% of the state's population, those who identify as Hispanic or Latino account for about 46% of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, a wide disparity also seen in other states.
New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are asking visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates, like North Carolina, to quarantine in an announcement made as summer travel would normally swing into high gear.