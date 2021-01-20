NC's latest report includes 6,415 new cases of COVID-19, 383 admitted on Tuesday

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here
1:37 p.m.
Sampson County reports 63 new cases for a total of 5,901. Two additional deaths were added, bringing the countywide total to 75.
The Health Department will hold a drive thru vaccination event Saturday from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. at the Sampson County Expo Center. Vaccinations will be available to those persons 65 years of age and older who have not had any vaccination within 14 days of the event, while vaccine supplies last. The Expo Center parking lot will open at 7:30 am.
1 p.m.
Wake County officials announced a new permanent COVID-19 testing site at Zebulon Community Park starting Jan. 22.
As COVID-19 testing sites continue to serve thousands of people each day, Wake County is increasing its efforts to make access to them more convenient for all residents. The county will add a new, permanent testing site at Zebulon Community Park starting Friday, Jan. 22.
Zebulon shows one of the highest positivity rates at 16.3%.
The new drive-thru site will start Friday and will run permanently Monday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Zebulon Community Park is located at 401 S. Arendell Ave. in Zebulon.
12 p.m.
There were 6,415 new cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina reported on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
With 97% of hospitals reporting, the total amount of hospitalizations dropped to 3,740, 141 fewer people than yesterday and more than 200 fewer than a week ago. There were 383 people admitted for COVID-19 Tuesday, a slight increase from recent days but consistent with a decline over the last week.
There were 61 more deaths reported, bringing the total to 8,200 since March of 2020. Overall, 579,573 people have recovered from COVID-19.
11 a.m.
The North Carolina prison system has received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Department of Public Safety said many healthcare staff who work at the prisons have already been vaccinated through their local health departments.
DPS said the first vaccines will be given to remaining unvaccinated healthcare staff, staff over the age of 75, and inmates over the age of 75. If enough doses remain unused, DPS said they will allow staff and inmates over the age of 65 to get vaccinated.
The vaccinations will begin in the coming days.
10:30 a.m.
Fayetteville State University received 61 new freezers capable of safely storing COVID-19 vaccines at temperatures as low as -80 Celsius (-112 Fahrenheit). The freezers will support state and local public health agencies, hospitals, and pharmacies with the critical logistics of sub-zero storage and subsequent distribution of COVID-19 vaccines that started arriving in North Carolina this past week.
The new freezers, provided by the NC Policy Collaboratory at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will increase North Carolina's total vaccine cold-storage capacity by 1.86 million two-milliliter vials.
9:45 a.m.
The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report, obtained by ABC News, shows North Carolina is in the red zone for cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population, with the 11th highest rate in the country.
North Carolina is in the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate at or above 10.1%, with the 19th highest rate in the country.
Case rates increased in only 17 counties, most notably Warren, Alexander, Transylvania, and Wake counties; test positivity increased in only 16 counties, most notably Hyde, Avery, and Washington counties.
Cumberland County is in the red zone.
Wake and Durham counties are in the orange zone.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
A long line of cars was already visible at Corinth Holders High School before dawn on Wednesday morning for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, with some even waiting in camper vans and RVs. ABC11 cameras caught many vehicles lined up around 5 a.m. The vaccines are available to health care workers, long-term care staff and adults 65 and older. No appointment is required to get a vaccine at the school. ID is required to verify eligibility for those 65 and older.
Cape Fear Valley Health is adding another clinic in Fayetteville. The clinic opens at the CFVH Pavillion North location within the Express Care Clinic. It's open Tuesday through Friday to people who schedule appointments online. Fayetteville's Crown Expo Center will also give vaccinations by appointment.
In Durham, vaccinations started Tuesday at Southern Durham High School. In Wayne County, people with appointments can get vaccinated at the Maxwell Center.
Two North Carolina state lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19. Senate Rules Committee Chairman Bill Rabon of Brunswick County announced Tuesday the results of a coronavirus test he took on Monday after experiencing mild cold-like symptoms.
Sen. Richard Burr says the Justice Department has told him it will not prosecute him over stock sales made during the coronavirus pandemic, ending an insider trading investigation that led him to at least temporarily step aside from a powerful committee chairmanship last year. Prosecutors had investigated for months whether the North Carolina Republican and former chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee had exploited advance information when he unloaded as much as $1.7 million in stocks in the days before the coronavirus caused markets to plummet.
TUESDAY
10:20 p.m.
Ten hours after the launch of Wake County's new vaccine system, officials say more than 30,000 people have places on the wait list.
As a result, more than 700 requesters received notifications Tuesday that they could schedule appointments, more than 500 of them chose their time slots for this week within minutes.
10 p.m.
Cumberland County health officials said some teachers and other essential front-line workers don't have to wait until Group 3 to get vaccinated.
Because of the latest vaccine distribution guidance, the 75 years and older was updated to 65 years. Doctor Jennifer Green, the Director of the Cumberland County Department of Public Health, said this is allowing them to be creative.
"Some of those teachers and front-line essential workers that are over 65 are currently eligible and get vaccinated now," Green said.
This revelation has compelled the health department to reach out to the Cumberland County Schools and educate potential staff who qualify.
"Without our Cumberland County Schools, there's several thousand employees. We also reached out to our daycares and our private schools as well," Green said.
For Donna Wiles, a long time Cumberland County Schools teacher, she's eager to get her shot at the vaccine. "I'm going to be in the third group as an essential front-line worker," Wiles said.
In an interview earlier this week, Wiles told ABC11 she won't feel comfortable going back into the classroom until she's vaccinated. Though the teacher isn't 65, she said she'll be ready for the vaccine once it is ready for her in the next phase.
A Cumberland County Schools spokesperson says:
"Cumberland County Schools (CCS) officials are working with local health officials regarding the implementation of the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution program. While the vaccine is not mandatory for CCS employees, it has been recommended by health officials as a way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
On Thursday, Gov. Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released an updated plan for COVID-19 Vaccinations. Educators are now in Group 3 (no longer Phase 1b, Groups 2 and 3).
We currently do not have an updated timeline for when we will move into Group 3. For individuals who are 65 and older, we are encouraging them to get vaccinated now as opposed to waiting until Group 3 when all school staff members are eligible to receive the vaccine."
Dr. Green said it's unclear how many teachers and other essential workers, in the county, currently qualify for Group 2. They encourage those people to sign up and make their way to one of their distribution sites.
8:35 p.m.
The latest report from Johns Hopkins University says there have been 96,097,101 cases of COVID-19 worldwide and 2,054,218 deaths globally. In the United States, 401,361 deaths have been confirmed out of 24,230,850 cases.
6:06 p.m.
The Lee County Government Health Department has added appointment only walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in an effort to address the special needs of individuals with health conditions that restrict participation in the county's drive-thru vaccination clinics. Spots are limited and priority is given to those needing special accommodations; however, if there is availability when finalizing the schedule, the appointments will be offered to those registered aged 65 and older.
"We are continuing to refine our vaccination efforts in Lee County to better accommodate the special needs of those with serious health conditions that prohibit participation in our drive-thru vaccination clinics," said Heath Cain, Lee County Health Director. "These smaller clinics will take place each week by appointment only. These will not be drive-thru clinics, instead they are walk-up clinics; as these are by appointment only, we do not anticipate extensive wait times. The majority of the public will continue to be vaccinated at the larger drive-thru vaccine clinics; the Health Department is focused on vaccinating as many individuals as quickly as possible and the drive-thru vaccination clinics remain the best vehicle to reach those goals."
People who have serious health conditions may request participation in these smaller, appointment only clinics when they register for the vaccine with the Health Department. The Health Department is registering people for the COVID-19 vaccine in Group 1 and 2 of the rollout plan. This includes essential healthcare workers that have close contact with COVID-19 patients, long-term care facility staff and residents, and adults aged 65 and older.
To register, the public may call the Health Department vaccine registration lines at (919) 721-4769 or (984) 368-2112. The lines are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
For additional information and questions, please contact the LCG Health Department at (919) 718-4640.
The Health Department has also released a COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Form online.
5:46 p.m.
The Johnston County Health Department has scheduled a drive-thru clinic on Friday from 10 a.m. until supplies last at Johnston Community College at 245 College Road in Smithfield.
People should enter the main entrance to Johnston Community College from US 70-Business Highway (East Market Street).
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic is for individuals in Phase 1 and 2 which includes health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and adults 65 and older. No registration is required and vaccinations will be administered on a first come, first serve basis until our capacity has been reached. A minimum of 500 doses will be available. The Health Department will be administering the Moderna vaccine.
Those seeking the vaccination should be aware that it is not recommended for those who have had another vaccine within the previous 14 days. In addition, individuals who have an active COVID-19 infection (under isolation) or recent exposure to an individual with COVID-19 should defer receiving the vaccination until recovered or removed from quarantine.
Please bring ID to verify eligibility for adults 65 and older.
5:45 p.m.
The Wayne County Health Department will be conducting public vaccinations beginning Wednesday at The Maxwell Center for individuals who have an appointment scheduled through the COVID-19 vaccination hotline. A total of 1,500 doses will be distributed Wednesday through Friday at The Maxwell Center. By scheduling appointments for public vaccination, there will be no extended wait times for those who are receiving their vaccine.
Parking is available in the back parking lot of The Maxwell Center and appointments will enter through the door at the rear.
For those who have not signed up for the waiting list, registration can be completed online or by calling the vaccine registration hotline at (919) 705-1800 Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
5:10 p.m.
Residents who live or work near Wendell will soon have a convenient way to get tested for COVID-19. Wake County is partnering with Hephzibah Baptist Church to provide free testing later this week.
"We are continuing to offer opportunities for anyone who needs a COVID-19 test in our community to do so conveniently and safely," said Wake County's COVID-19 Operations Manager Eugene Chalwe. "Wendell is one of our highest locations of positivity at 15.5%. This partnership brings testing to those who need it and only takes a few minutes."
The new drive-thru testing site will run from Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. There's no cost or appointment needed for this service and no insurance or ID is required.
Hephzibah Baptist Church is at 1794 Wendell Blvd. in northeast Wendell.
4:26 p.m.
The COVID 19 vaccination team has been making changes to benefit the citizens of Halifax County and reduce the extreme wait times and lines to receive the COVID 19 vaccinations. The county will implement a modified drive thru/scheduling system where you remain in your car until time for vaccination.
If you are unable to walk, someone will come and vaccinate you while you remain in your car.
A fillable "CVMS Recipient Registration Form" is not mandatory to complete the registration form completed prior to arrival for COVID 19 vaccination but is available for those who want to complete before arriving.
COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at Halifax Community College Building 700 Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. depending on available vaccine.
3:59 p.m.
Johnston County Public Schools began vaccinating employees with the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
The district received approximately 40 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the Johnston County Public Health Department to administer to employees ages 65 and older. The vaccines were administered via a drive-thru clinic at the district's West Campus site in Smithfield.
3 p.m.
The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 400,000, providing a grim coda to Donald Trump's presidency.
The milestone comes almost exactly a year after health officials diagnosed the nation's first case of the virus, and months of efforts by Trump to downplay the threat and his administration's responsibility to confront it.
The number of dead is greater than the population of New Orleans, Cleveland or Tampa, Florida. The coronavirus has killed nearly as many Americans who are lost annually to strokes, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, flu and pneumonia combined. By week's end, the toll is likely to surpass the number of Americans killed in World War II.
2:48 p.m.
Sampson County is reporting 49 new cases since Friday for a total of 5,838 COVID-19 cases. One additional death was reported for a total of 73 countywide.
As announced on Friday, Sampson County began accepting vaccination appointments for those 65+ years of age Tuesday via the Health Department's COVID Helpline (910) 490-1056.
"As could be expected, the incoming calls have been overwhelming, so callers may experience busy signals or unanswered rings as staff are otherwise handling calls," the county said. "Callers are asked to be patient. Please leave a message if prompted to do so, and someone will return the call as soon as possible. If the line is busy or is not answered, try again later. Staff are working diligently to answer all calls, listen to messages and return calls for appointments."
The Health Department is planning a mass vaccination clinic for those 65 and older and will announce details later.
2:23 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 3,808 total positive COVID 19 cases, including 134 new ones, and three additional deaths.
In total, 65 people have died from COVID-19 in Halifax County.
1:13 p.m.
The Moore County Health Department will open registration for COVID-19 vaccination to include anyone age 65 or older starting at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. People may register online or by calling (910)-947-SHOT (7468) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week.
Residents can then expect a phone call from a Health Department representative to schedule a vaccination appointment for an upcoming vaccine clinic being held at the Health Department in Carthage on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays for the month of January and beyond as vaccine is available.
Those who are 75 years of age or older will have priority in scheduling. The Moore County Health Department will continue to work through its list of individuals age 75 years and older for whom registration began January 8 and will continue to operate on a first-come, first-serve basis by age and the order in which individuals have completed their registration.
FirstHealth and other area providers continue to work through their list of 75-year-old and older people who are interested in receiving a vaccine before contacting patients age 65-74. Scheduling for additional age groups is
contingent upon an increase in vaccine supply from the state.
An appointment is required for all FirstHealth and Moore County Health Department vaccine clinics. Because of volume and vaccine availability, vaccine clinics cannot accommodate walk-ins.
12:20 p.m.
The NHL has postponed Tuesday night's Carolina Hurricanes-Nashville Predators game to ensure the health and safety of the players.
A source told ABC11 that the Hurricanes had three COVID-19 tests come back positive this morning. Veteran player Jordan Staal is already on the COVID-19 protocol list.
A source tells me the @Canes have three positive COVID tests at this time.
Hard to imagine there won't be more over the next few days.@ABC11_WTVD https://t.co/8KonGSzeNR
"The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the league said.
A release from the league said the game's rescheduled date will be announced when available.
12:10 p.m.
The amount of COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina has risen to 3,881, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' report on Tuesday. There were 94% of hospitals in the state that reported data.
There were 4,058 newly-reported cases, one of the lowest figures in recent weeks likely due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. According to the latest data, 11.8% of tests are positive, an increase from the 10% reported Sunday.
More than 100 new deaths were logged, bringing the total since March to 8,139. There have been 684,497 total cases in North Carolina.
There was no report on Monday due to the holiday.
11:41 a.m.
Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick took a COVID test Monday because he was experiencing mild cold-like symptoms. On Tuesday morning, he received a positive result. He has no symptoms and is isolating at his home and calling those with whom he had close contact.
11:40 a.m.
Duke University administered 18,465 COVID-19 tests to students and 3,077 tests to faculty and staff last week. There were 76 positive tests in total with 49 positive tests among students. Students must get tested before they can begin their classes and on-campus activities.
11:15 a.m.
The Chatham County Public Health Department and several community partners worked together to vaccinate 400 people against COVID-19 on Monday at the Chatham County Agriculture and Conference Center in Pittsboro. The mass vaccination clinic was the largest to date in Chatham County, and more are being planned in the coming weeks.
Those served at the event -- the vast majority aged 75 and older -- received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine administered by CCPHD nurses. CCPHD staff and volunteers from Chatham County Emergency Management, the Chatham County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), the Chatham County Agriculture and Conference Center, and Chatham County Sheriff's Office worked all day to set up the event, vaccinate residents and ensure everyone's safety.
"Monday's event was a tremendous team effort," said Chatham County Public Health Director Mike Zelek. "I am so grateful to and proud of the staff, volunteers, and partners for making this a success and who are playing such a critical role in Chatham County's response to the COVID-19 pandemic -- in ending this worldwide pandemic that has taken thousands of lives. We received so much positive feedback from those who attended, not just gratitude for receiving the vaccine, but appreciation for the service they received."
Individuals who received their first dose of the vaccine at this event were scheduled to get their second dose in four weeks.
10:40 a.m.
Wake County reports they've had 4,250 COVID-19 vaccination requests submitted in nearly two hours.
The county reminded people in a tweet that appointments to get a vaccine are made based on age and risk.
Since 8:30 a.m., we've had 4,250 #COVID19 vaccination requests submitted! Thank you for your patience this morning.
Reminder: appointments are made based on age and risk. Signing up later won't put you at the end of the line.
Reminder: appointments are made based on age and risk. Signing up later won't put you at the end of the line.https://t.co/s8aTzzizth
919.250.1515 pic.twitter.com/Ui8A5KJwCm
Durham County reminded residents that they're getting swamped with calls and callers may get a busy signal or error message. Vaccinations will still be given out at Southern Durham High School for Groups 1 and 2 by appointment and continue each week.
Vaccinations begin at Southside High today for Groups 1 & 2. Vaccines at Southside are appointment only! These appointments will continue M-F each week. To schedule at this time, call 919-560-4357. Call volume remains high; you may receive a busy signal or error message.
"We understand the frustrations of community members in need of COVID-19 vaccines, and we appreciate their patience thus far," a Durham County official told ABC11. "We are working to answer calls and schedule appointments as quickly as possible, but we are receiving thousands of calls and unfortunately will not be able to immediately answer each call we receive. To help increase our ability to quickly schedule appointments, we have been working to increase our call center capacity as well as provide online scheduling options, and we will share updates when online scheduling becomes available."
9 a.m.
The Wake County COVID-19 vaccination appointment website appears to have crashed. Many users, when trying to go to the webpage, are getting a "The service is unavailable" error. People can also call (919) 250-1515.
Wake County tweeted Tuesday morning: "If you're having issues with the website or phone line, we apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience! Please keep in mind that both are available 24/7, and appointments will be made based on age and risk - not the order of registration."
The county sent another tweet at 9:40 a.m.: "Thank you for your patience! Our team is working hard to fix the issues with the vaccination website and phone line. If you can't get through, please try again later. As a reminder, this isn't a first-come, first-served process. Appointments will be made based on age and risk."
Can't find an appointment to get vaccinated? Duke chief medical officer explains why
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Several counties are ramping up their efforts to vaccinate people on Tuesday.
Durham County COVID-19 vaccinations will be available starting Tuesday for medical workers and those 65 and older. You can call (919) 560-4357 to make an appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Vaccines are available at Southern Durham High School on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. by appointment only.
In Wake County, you can now book an appointment for a vaccine as phone lines open at 8:30 a.m for the same groups on Tuesday. The number to call is (919) 250-1515. You can also sign up at wakegov.com/vaccine. You'll have to answer four questions before proceeding:
- Are you 65 or older?
- Are you a healthcare worker?
- Do you have an established primary care provider?
- What is your name, email address and phone number?
You don't have to get vaccinated in the county where you live.
At UNC-Chapel Hill, vaccinations continue at the Friday Center. You can make an appointment at yourshot.org.
In the U.S., 12 million doses have been administered, but 31 million have been shipped, meaning about 60% of those doses are still in freezers. In North Carolina, roughly 303,000 shots have been administered with nearly a million doses distributed. More than 42,000 in North Carolina have gotten both doses of the vaccine. You can find the nearest site to get a vaccine through ABC11's COVID-19 tracker.
Tuesday is the first day of classes for the second semester at UNC and NC State. UNC is not offering any in-person classes until Feb. 8. NCSU is offering a mix of in-person, online and hybrid learning classes. Both schools have canceled spring break.
Students in Harnett County will return to the classroom on Tuesday. Elementary school students will be at school four days a week while middle and high school students will continue on their A/B schedule. All students will be remote on Wednesdays for cleaning.
MONDAY
10 p.m.
College students throughout the Triangle are returning to campus and classes amid the ongoing pandemic.
UNC begins its semester virtually Tuesday while NC State starts the same day with a mix of in-person, hybrid and online classes for the semester.
"Obviously online schooling is a bit difficult but it's understandable given the conditions," said Trevor Phelps, a freshman from Greensboro.
5:20 p.m.
Wake County is offering new testing sites in ZIP codes seeing high rates of COVID-19 infection.
While three permanent COVID-19 testing sites remain open six days a week,Wake County Public Health has teamed up with the Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department to offer free drive-thru testing in three areas that have seen upward of 9% positivity rates. These Raleigh park testing locations will be open tomorrow through Sunday.
"There's no cost, no appointment necessary, no insurance needed, and no ID required," said Eugene Chalwe, Wake County's COVID-19 Operations Manager. "We need to stress, if you have any reason to believe you might have been exposed to COVID-19, you are welcome to be tested. You don't even need a car at our drive-thru testing, you can simply walk up."
Wake County will offer testing from Tuesday through Sunday at the following Raleigh parks:
- Peach Road Community, 911 Ileagnes Road
- Sanderford Road Park, 2623 Sanderford Road
- Green Community Park, 4201 Green Road
Here are the hours:
Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For the latest testing times and locations, click here.
5:07 p.m.
To broaden access to the COVID-19 vaccine, Cape Fear Valley Health has added an additional vaccine clinic at its Health Pavilion North location within the ExpressCare clinic location at 6387 Ramsey St. in Fayetteville starting Wednesday. The clinic will be open Tuesdays through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the first week, the clinic is available to those who schedule appointments only.
The HPN ExpressCare at this location is temporarily closed starting Monday because the ExpressCare staff is joining the COVID-19 vaccination efforts. The ExpressCare at Highsmith Rainey Specialty Hospital will remain open, and an additional provider has been added to the clinic to care for patients seeking walk-in ExpressCare visits.
Cape Fear Valley Health is currently offering vaccinations to healthcare workers and members of the public who are age 65 and older. Appointments may be scheduled for those that live in Cumberland or Bladen County.
Hoke Hospital will be offering COVID-19 vaccines for the week of January 19 to those with appointments only. Starting next week (January 26), Hoke Hospital's COVID-19 vaccine clinic will convert to a walk-in only clinic that will allow individuals to stay in their vehicles until their group is called.
Current vaccination clinic hours (for both employees and the public) are as follows:
- Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center Auditorium: Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cape Fear Valley Health Pavilion North (HPN) at ExpressCare: Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Bladen County Hospital: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Hoke Hospital: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
4:33 p.m.
This week, more than 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are scheduled to be administered to people 65 and older across UNC Health's 15 vaccination clinics.
Vaccine supply is increasing, but that doesn't mean it's all smooth sailing, experts warned.
"I think what you're seeing now is ramping up as we get more supply of vaccine from the state," said Dr. David Wohl, UNC Health infectious disease specialist. "We're able to get more of that vaccine into people's arms."
But Wohl said they still need a steady supply.
"We really need to have a steady stream, so that we know what we're getting and then we can tell people, 'This is when we're going to get another supply,'" Wohl said. "'This is how much we're going to get. This is how many slots we're opening up.' It just allows us to be more responsive and more consistent and right now, it's just been a little bit haphazard."
3:40 p.m.
The Lee County Government Health Department said it has 317 new cases since last Monday for a total of 4,429 positive COVID-19 cases.
A total of 46 deaths have been recorded in Lee County
The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Lee County is 43.14 and the percent positive tests is 16.3%.
The Health Department is registering people for the COVID-19 vaccine in Group 1 and 2 of the NCDHHS vaccine rollout plan. This includes essential healthcare workers that have close contact with COVID-19 patients, long-term care facility staff and residents, and older adults aged 65 and older.
The Health Department has two dedicated phone lines for vaccine registration - (919) 721-4769 and (984) 368-2112. The lines are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Health Department is currently working on additional registration tools that we hope to make available to the public by the end of the week.
2:41 p.m.
UNC-Chapel Hill announced that in the first week of the Carolina Together Testing Program, more than 6,900 people have been tested at two centers and at residence halls during move-in.
Into the second week, UNC announced several updates.
Starting Tuesday, all three testing centers will open. The hours will be:
Frank Porter Graham Student Union, gallery space, side closest to Davis Library
Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. -5 p.m.
Parking is available in the Undergraduate Library Parking Lot
CURRENT ArtSpace + Studio
Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. -6 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. -5 p.m.
Parking is available in the Granville Towers West Parking Lot
UNC Rams Head Recreation Center, multi-purpose room, closest to dining hall
Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. -6 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. -5 p.m.
Parking is available in the Rams Head Parking Deck
More information can be found here.
2 p.m.
Incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain says the coronavirus pandemic will get worse before it gets better, projecting another 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the first five weeks of President-elect Joe Biden's administration.
Speaking to CNN's "State of the Union," Klain said Biden was inheriting a dire situation, saying even with vaccines, "It's going to take a while to turn this around."
Biden has set a goal of injecting 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in his first 100 days in office, a goal Klain said they were on pace to meet.
Klain added he believed there was enough supply of the pair of vaccines currently granted emergency approval to ensure that those who have received their first shot will get the required second.
1 p.m.
Coronavirus deaths are rising in nearly two-thirds of American states as a winter surge pushes the overall toll toward 400,000 amid warnings that a new, highly contagious variant is taking hold. As Americans observed a national holiday Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo pleaded with federal authorities to block travelers from countries where new variants are spreading. He cited new versions detected in Britain, South Africa and Brazil. A vast effort is underway to get Americans vaccinated, but the campaign is off to an uneven start. According to the latest federal data, about 31 million doses of vaccine have been distributed, but fewer than 11 million people have received at least one dose.
12 p.m.
The head of the World Health Organization says it's "not right" that younger, healthier adults in rich countries get vaccinated against COVID-19 before older people in poorer countries.
Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus kicked off WHO's week-long executive board meeting -- virtually from its headquarters in Geneva -- on Monday by lamenting that only 25 vaccine doses have been provided in a single poor country, while over 39 million doses have been administered in nearly 50 richer nations.
"Just 25 doses have been given in one lowest income country -- not 25 million, not 25,000 -- just 25. I need to be blunt," Tedros said. He did not specify the country.
Tedros, an Ethiopian who goes by his first name, nonetheless hailed the scientific achievement behind rolling out vaccines less than a year after the pandemic erupted in China, where a WHO-backed team has now been deployed to look into origins of the coronavirus.
"Vaccines are the shot in the arm we all need, literally and figuratively," he said. "But we now face the real danger that even as vaccines bring hope to some, they become another brick in the wall of inequality between the worlds of the world's haves and have-nots."
In some of his toughest public words yet against vaccine makers, Tedros again criticized "bilateral deals" between drug companies and countries that hurt the ability of the WHO-backed COVAX program that aims to get vaccines to all countries based on need.
NCDHHS' Your Spot, Your Shot information
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Durham County COVID-19 vaccinations will be available Tuesday for medical workers and those 65 and older. Starting Monday, you can call to arrange a vaccination through the health department. You can call (919) 560-4357 to make an appointment beginning at 8:30 a.m.
In Wake County, phone lines open at 8:30 a.m for the same group on Tuesday. The number to call is (919) 250-1515. You can find the nearest site to get a vaccine through ABC11's COVID-19 tracker.
Doctors are hopeful about vaccines making their way across the Triangle. The UNC Health system has given out approximately 41,000 doses so far.
"If you had told me in November or December that we're already in our second group of immunizations of community people in the second week of January, I'd have said 'no way,'" said Dr. Sachin Gupta with UNC Health. "Yet here we are and we're already talking about immunizing our second group of people, those 65 and older."
The U.S. is nearing the 400,000 death mark from COVID-19 and could pass that as soon as Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.
Because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, North Carolina will not release COVID-19 statistics on Monday.