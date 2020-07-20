67,000 students already signed up for Virtual Academy in Wake County; registration deadline Monday

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
11:25 p.m.
More than 67,000 students have applied for Wake County Public School System's Virtual Academy.
WCPSS made the announcement Monday morning on Twitter.
The school district is the largest in the state, with more than 160,000 students.
District leaders are already hinting that all students may be required to start the school year in the Virtual Academy. The school board is set to make an official decision on that Tuesday.
If WCPSS opts to start the upcoming school year with only virtual classes, registration for Virtual Academy will be extended.
CLICK HERE: To register for WCPSS Virtual Academy
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Monday is the deadline to register for Wake County's Virtual Academy. The option allows students to learn completely online this fall. As of Thursday night, 38,000 students had signed up for the academy.
Students in the Wake County Public School System may all start the school year in virtual classes whether they sign up for the all-online option or not. School Board Chairman Keith Sutton told ABC11 on Thursday that he was "strongly considering" starting the year without holding any in person classes.
Neighboring school systems such as Durham and Orange counties as well as Chapel Hill-Carrboro City have made the decision to proceed with Plan C for the first few weeks of the 2020-2021 school year.
One private school, Thales Academy, is expected to reopen to students for in-person learning Monday. In a statement, the academy said it believes providing an in-person education is of utmost importance for the well-being of their students. The academy finished last school year virtually.
Morrisville is handing out free face masks Monday. Residents can pick up their masks from noon to 1 p.m. at Crosstimbers Apartments (900 Golden Horseshoe Circle). Free drive-thru COVID-19 tests are available at the Wake County Commons Building on Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
A judge is listening to arguments this week about whether the COVID-19 pandemic demands changes to North Carolina's voting systems this fall. U.S. District Judge William Osteen scheduled a hearing starting Monday involving a lawsuit by two voting advocacy groups and several citizens who fear current rules threaten their health if they want to vote.
The plaintiffs want Osteen to block several voting restrictions now. A new state law already eases absentee ballot rules and directs that an online portal be created to file applications. Similar virus-related voting lawsuits have been filed in North Carolina and other states.
North Carolina has just under 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 99, 778. Starting Monday, stores like Walmart, Sam's Club, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens and Kohl's are requiring customers to wear masks at all locations. Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday issued a mandatory mask requirement across North Carolina in June.
SUNDAY
7:16 p.m.
Durham County health officials report a total of 5,072 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday evening, up 62 from Sunday.
In the past day, health officials report one person has died from virus-related complications.
5:02 p.m.
Wake County health officials report 67 additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday evening, raising the county total number of cases to 8,800.
12:20 p.m.
North Carolina is reporting 1,820 more COVID-19 cases since Saturday, bringing the total to 99,778 statewide. This is the first time a daily case increase has been below 2,000 since Wednesday.
With 86 percent of hospitals reporting, 1,115 cases are currently being hospitalized. That's down 39 from Saturday.
Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
According to data from NCDHHS, 523 ICU beds and 4,492 inpatient hospital beds are empty.
The percent positive test rate is currently 9 percent. The rate has fluctuated between 8 and 10 percent over the past few weeks.
Five more people have died from the virus, bringing the state death total to 1,634.
The state has completed 15,721 more tests, bringing the total to 1,394,864 tests completed.
7:30 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have 3,712,445 been confirmed in the United States.
SATURDAY
7:14 p.m.
Durham County has surpassed 5,000 total COVID-19 cases.
As of Saturday evening, Durham County health officials report 5,011 total COVID-19 cases, up 67 from Friday.
5:02 p.m.
Wake County health officials report 8,668 total COVID-19 cases as of Saturday evening, up 141 from Friday
12:20 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 97,958 total cases of COVID-19, up 2,481 since Friday in the highest daily case increase to date. The previous high was July 11 with 2,462.
There are 26 less hospitalized cases being reported, bringing the total to 1,154.
Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
There have been 23 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,629 throughout the state.
In total, 1,379,143 tests have been completed as the state continues to exceed testing goals.
The total percent positive of tests is currently 9 percent. The rate has been fluctuating between 8 and 10 percent over the past few weeks.
With 90 percent of hospitals reporting, 480 ICU beds and 4,125 inpatient hospital beds are empty.
7:30 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 3,647,715 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States.