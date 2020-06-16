With 829 hospitalizations, North Carolina hits another record high

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
1:45 p.m.
Halifax County Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 and three total deaths.
The county now has 252 positive cases. Of those, 210 patients are considered recovered.
12 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported another record high number of hospitalizations in the state -- with 829 people currently in the hospital due to complications from COVID-19.
There are at least 584 ICU beds and at least 4,661 inpatient beds still available.
751 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The number is well below the 7-day average trend, which had been increasing last week but is now on a slightly downward slope.
36 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,154 since the start of the pandemic.
12,942 tests were reported as completed in the last 24 hours. Testing has decreased in the state compared to last week, when North Carolina completed a record 21,822 tests in one day.
On Monday, NCDHHS reported that 9 percent of the total completed tests came back positive. Dr. Mandy Cohen said last week that the goal is to be closer to 5 percent.
10:30 a.m.
The steady decrease of people filing for unemployment ended yesterday with a sharp increase in applications.
North Carolina's Department of Employment Security said the increase was due primarily because people who filed for unemployment in March are running out of their 12 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits.
That means those people are being forced to file a separate claim for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, a 13-week federal extension of benefits.
DES said 1,051,917 people filed for unemployment benefits since March 15. The department has finished processing 93 percent of those claims, with 67 percent of applicants being approved for benefits.
Those 701,019 people have received a total of $4,040,734,252
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Raleigh will hold a vote Tuesday on whether or not face masks will be required in public areas.
Orange and Durham counties already have public face-covering requirements. Gov. Roy Cooper has also previously discussed making face coverings in public a state-wide requirement.
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin reportedly discussed the idea with other mayors and Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Greg Ford in a meeting Monday evening.
The vote is expected to happen Tuesday during a 1 p.m. virtual meeting.
N.C. State University announced that anyone in a university building or university program will be required to wear a mask starting July 1.
Monday, the state reported 983 new positive COVID-19 cases, putting North Carolina past 45,000 confirmed positive cases since March. There have also been at least 1,118 deaths. Currently 797 people are in the hospital receiving treatment. Nine more deaths were reported Monday.
Central Carolina Community College is hosting the first of two COVID-19 testing events Tuesday in Sanford. People with symptoms, those who have had close contact with an infected person or who are at higher risk for catching the coronavirus can be tested for free from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. A second testing day will happen on June 23.
MONDAY
6:09 p.m.
Lee County confirmed that 596 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes eight new cases reported on Saturday, two cases reported Sunday, and 11 cases Monday.
The Health Department continues to monitor 174 people. There have been six deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
6 p.m.
Both Raleigh City Council and Wake County Board of Commissioners will vote on whether to require face coverings Tuesday. A representative for the City of Raleigh said Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin will discuss the idea with other mayors and Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Greg Ford in a meeting Monday evening.
Additionally, North Carolina State University said face coverings will be required in all university buildings and during university programs starting July 1.
5:47 p.m.
Cumberland County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, for a total of 918. There have been 30 deaths countywide.
The Cumberland County Department of Public Health is offering drive-thru testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays while supplies last and staffing is available. You can visit the Testing and Collection page to schedule an appointment.
On Tuesdays, test collection will be conducted at Manna Church, 5117 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Thursdays, test collection will be conducted at Cumberland County Health Department, 1235 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
5:41 p.m.
A 12th Moore County resident has died from COVID-19 complications. The victim was a resident of a Moore County residential care facility and died Friday. It's the seventh death linked to a nursing home or residential care facility in Moore County. There are 335 confirmed COVID-19 cases countywide.
4:45 p.m.
According to the NCDHHS weekly report, 29,219 COVID-19 patients are presumed to be recovered. That is 5,566 more since last Monday.
4:30 p.m.
Sampson County is reporting 42 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 749. There have been four deaths county-wide.
3:10 p.m.
Halifax County health officials reported three more COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total to 249. There was one virus-related death, bringing the total of deaths county-wide to three. At this time, 200 patients have recovered.
2:00 p.m.
During an afternoon news conference, Gov. Roy Cooper said he would make an announcement early next week about whether the state will move into a new phase of reopening on Friday, June 26--five weeks since Phase 2 began. Cooper has not yet said whether the next step will be a full Phase 3 or a modified Phase 2.5, lifting some restrictions currently in place.
Cooper cited the current metrics, which he and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen both said are moving in the wrong direction, but added, "Let's press to make sure we can flatten that curve."
Cooper also said he and other state leaders are actively discussing whether cloth face coverings should be mandatory in public across the state. Some counties, like Durham County and Orange County, already have similar restrictions in place. Face coverings are currently required for employees at personal care salons--like hair salons and barbershops--but customers are not required to wear face coverings.
Cohen and Cooper both continued to stress wearing face coverings as one of three major components to slow the spread of COVID-19, including staying 6 feet apart from other people and washing hands frequently. "I know we see things going in the wrong direction, but if we act collectively, we can take control of our fate here," Cohen said. "I know folks want to move forward with additional openings and want to get back to the activities, I know they want to get their kids back to school...this is the way to do it--to focus on these collective actions we can do."
Cohen and Cooper both also stressed increased testing across the state as a tool to help find the virus in North Carolina--particularly among historically marginalized communities, people who work in high risk settings like nursing homes or grocery stores, and in the nine counties where cases are surging: Mecklenburg, Wake, Durham, Johnston, Alamance, Guilford, Forsyth, Lee and Duplin.
However, Cohen also said that testing is not the only way to track viral spread and creates an incomplete picture of how the virus moves through our communities. When responding to a question about proactive testing in nursing homes where no cases have been reported, Cohen said that there is a direct correlation between further reopening and increased cases in more vulnerable communities. Cohen said protective equipment, close contact tracing, visitor restrictions, and strict adherence to the "three w's" are all part of the state's strategy to prevent spread within congregate care settings.
Additionally, Cohen said that the state is working to proactively test residents and workers in all long-term care facilities, and has already done so in state-run facilities.
11:50 a.m.
Eight percent of COVID-19 tests were positive in the latest report from the state. North Carolina health officials said the total number of COVID-19 cases throughout the state is 45,102 after 983 more were reported on Monday. Nine more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 1,118 deaths statewide.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 797, down one from Sunday's report. With 73 percent of hospitals reporting, 22 percent of ICU beds are available and 27 percent of inpatient beds are available.
An additional 11,349 tests have been completed, bringing the state's total to 638,479.
11:45 a.m.
Lee County has reported its sixth COVID-19 related death.
11 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced that the state's Community Action Agencies (CAAs) have begun to receive flexible funds that can be used to help low-income individuals and families meet needs caused by the economic disruption of the COVID-19.
These funds help eligible residents facing eviction with unmet rent and utility expenses.
"With the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor's moratorium on evictions and utility shutoffs is the only thing keeping many families in safe and stable housing," said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen. "This flexible funding will allow our Community Action Agencies to continue to meet a wide array of needs in our communities, including helping families remain in their homes when the moratorium is lifted."
To be eligible for CSBG-funded services, individuals and families must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
To apply for help, contact your local Community Action Agency.
8:05 a.m.
Wake County health officials are reporting 3,102 COVID-19 cases, which is up 240 since Friday. There have been 42 deaths county-wide to date.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will give an update Monday afternoon as coronavirus cases continue to rise. North Carolina saw more than 1,400 cases announced on Sunday with a 9% positive test rate. 798 people are in the hospital because of COVID-19.
Cooper will speak at 2 p.m. ABC11 will carry the briefing on-air and online at abc11.com.
The state will update the number of coronavirus recoveries on Monday. A week ago, the state reported 23,653 recoveries.
Wake County Public School System leaders will weigh options on reopening schools in the fall on Monday morning. The school board will hear from parents and the community in a special session.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is lifting its dead period for summer workouts for teams. Fall sports teams can have voluntary non-contact drills if their local school district approves. Schools in the Wake County Public School System won't have drills until at least July 6.