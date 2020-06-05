North Carolina exploring possibility of opening bars, gyms earlier than expected

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
FRIDAY MORNING STORYLINES
On Thursday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper mentioned the possibility of opening bars and gyms earlier than anticipated. North Carolina began Phase 2 of its reopening plan May 22. State leaders said they do not feel the state is ready to enter Phase 3 yet given the upward trajectory of positive cases.
However, a modified reopening phase is being considered.
"We're analyzing whether bars and gyms should be able to open, and I will say that there's a possibility that even before we get to the timeline of Phase 3 that we might want to do a Phase 2.5 or look at some of these additional items that might boost our economy but that we would feel safe about not boosting the number of COVID-19 enough to overwhelm our hospitals," Cooper said.
Cooper added he won't support legislation that ties the hands of the executive branch to open and close businesses in a time of emergency. State lawmakers may soon send Cooper a bill overriding his executive order keeping gyms closed in the state.
Meanwhile, a new jobs report is expected out Friday. Economists are forecasting the report will show 8.5 million more jobs were lost in May.
THURSDAY
4:30 p.m.
Governor Roy Cooper introduced a new executive order to address the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on communities of color.
During a Thursday afternoon news conference, Governor Cooper announced Executive Order 143, which established the creation of the Andrea HarrisSocial, Economic, Environmental and Health Equity Task Force, headed by Department of Administration Secretary Machelle Sanders.
The Task Force's goal is to create economic stability, eliminate health disparities, and achieve environmental justice in the state:
- Access to health care for underserved communities
- Enhanced patient engagement in healthcare settings
- Economic opportunities in business development and employment
- Environmental Justice and Inclusion
- Create educational opportunities for communities of color
FULL STORY: Gov. Cooper establishes task force to address COVID-19 disparities in undeserved communities
Dr. Cadra Burns, senior deputy director of the North Carolina Division of Public Health, elaborated in the new testing and tracing tools announced earlier, adding that these tools are aimed at breaking down barriers to access to testing and finding trusted and accepted places for testing within communities of color.
"COVID-19 didn't create these disparities, but it made them visible for all to see," Burns said. "This is no longer acceptable, and the question is, what can we do? I can proudly say, a lot."
Cooper also answered questions about two pieces of legislation aimed to allow bars and restaurants to open, and said he had concerns about both, because codifying that language into law would make it more difficult to act should North Carolina see a spike in cases.
However, Cooper said that state leaders are analyzing the data to determine whether bars and gyms would be allowed to open in a possible Phase 2.5, before the end of the minimum five-week period before Phase 3 can begin. Earlier, Cooper had said he wouldn't consider this option.
However, Cooper would not give a specific date for a Phase 2.5, adding, "We're gonna let the science and the data drive decisions here."
3:40 p.m.
A federal judge in New York denied Bernie Madoff's request for compassionate release from Butner Federal Correctional Complex, according to ABC News.
"This was one of the most egregious financial crimes of our time," the decision said. "Given its length, breadth, and impact, Mr. Madoff's fraud was unprecedented."
Madoff, 81, was sentenced to 150 years in prison in 2009 after pleading guilty to 11 federal felonies in connection to what is considered the largest Ponzi scheme in history.
A lawyer representing Madoff released the following statement, asking President Donald Trump to commute Madoff's sentence:
"Judge Chin recognized today that Madoff's health is in serious decline and that he is, in fact, terminally ill. Nonetheless, Judge Chin essentially found that because of the nature of Madoff's crimes--Madoff is beyond redemption. We are disappointed with Judge Chin's refusal to grant Madoff any compassion.
Our only hope now is that President Trump will show mercy to Madoff by granting a sentence commutation. We implore the President to personally consider Madoff's rapidly declining health. President Trump, through his leadership on the First Step Act, has demonstrated his commitment to mercy and redemption."
3:30 p.m.
An inmate at Butner Federal Correctional Complex died after testing positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release,56-year-old Andrew Charles Markovci tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 21. He was taken to the hospital on May 28, where he died on June 4.
Markovci was sentenced in South Carolina to a 12-years for a bank robbery. He had been at Butner since July 2019.
3 p.m.
Halifax County said it has three new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 200 confirmed cases in the county.
One person has died and 153 patients are considered recovered.
1:50 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services launched new tools to aid in testing and contact tracing across the state.
According to a news release, the new tools allow users to monitor their own symptoms to determine whether they should be tested for COVID-19, and help them find a testing location nearby.
"These new COVID-19 testing tools and resources help North Carolinians have the support and information they need to take care of themselves and their loved ones," said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D., in a written statement. "When more people get tested, and we all work alongside the COVID-19 Community Team to do our part with contact tracing, we can protect our loved ones and slow the spread of the virus."
12:33 p.m.
Sampson County is reporting 35 new cases which bring the total to 545 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.
12 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported the highest daily increase in cases, with 1,189 new cases. The highest one-day increase previously was 1,185 cases.
However, the state also reported 19,039 total completed tests. That's well over the state's goal of 5,000 to 7,000 per day.
The percent positive is at 9 percent, which has remained mostly level over the last week.
There are 659 people currently hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms, down from Tuesday's record high of 716 people.
9:30 a.m.
Governor Cooper's office announced he would hold a media briefing on COVID-19 and issue a new Executive Order for the state at 4:30 p.m.
It was not clear from the news release what the executive order would be related to.
9 a.m.
The City of Fayetteville's Independence Day Concert and fireworks event scheduled for July 1 at Festival Park is canceled.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Free testing is being expanded for people with COVID-19 like symptoms Thursday and Friday in Wake County. You can also get tested if you're a healthcare worker, 65 or older, or part of a historically vulnerable or marginalized population. The testing sessions last from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Wake County Commons building on Carya Drive. Those interested must register online first.
The total number of COVID-19 cases eclipsed 30,000 in North Carolina on Wednesday, according to state reports. 684 people are in the hospital from coronavirus-related symptoms. There have been at least 939 deaths.
A Creekside Elementary School student died from severe complications related to COVID-19, according to a GoFundMe page organized for her family.
In the GoFundMe, which has raised more than $12,600, organizers wrote Aurea Soto Morales was hospitalized at UNC Hospital and died on Monday. Organizers added that Aurea's mother, father and sister have also contracted COVID-19.
Creekside Elementary School Principal Victoria Creamer released the following statement:
"Our whole Creekside community's heart is broken over the loss of one of our wonderful students, who was a shining light wherever she went. Even though we must remain physically distant due to COVID-19, we are still reaching out to support our children, families, and staff during this difficult time. We ask that the family and our Creekside community be given privacy so that we may have the space and time to grieve."