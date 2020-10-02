Bars, restaurants, movie theaters reopen as Phase 3 begins

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
8:11 p.m.
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, released a statement saying he has tested positive for COVID-19, the same day President Donald Trump was taken to a hospital as a cautionary measure Friday.
"Over the last few months, I've been routinely tested for COVID-19, including testing negative last Saturday, but tonight my rapid antigen test came back positive," Tillis said. "I will be following the recommendations of my doctor and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and notifying those I've been in close contact with. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well. As we all know, COVID-19 is a very contagious and deadly virus, especially because many carriers are asymptomatic. I encourage all North Carolinians to follow the recommendations of medical experts, including wearing a mask, washing hands, and practicing social distancing. For any North Carolinian who believes they were exposed to the virus or starts to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested to protect those around you."
Tillis met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barret on Tuesday. He then traveled back to North Carolina where he was on the debate stage last night.
Back in August, Tillis came under controversy for not wearing mask on the White House South Lawn and issued an apology after his Democratic opponent Cal Cunningham questioned his decision.
5:13 p.m.
The Wayne County Health Department has received notification of 3,509 total positive cases of COVID-19. Of those 115, have been attributed to congregate living facilities and 2,942 are cases from outside any type of congregate facility.
There are 259 active cases in Wayne County and four new deaths were reported this week, bringing the county total to 71.
5 p.m.
The Carolina Theatre will reopen for film screenings on Friday, October 9, leading with "Hocus Pocus" and "On the Rocks" starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones.
Throughout the rest of October, Carolina Theatre's Retro Film Series will also feature "Clue," "Young Frankenstein," "Aliens," "The Princess Bride," "Labyrinth," "Dune," "The Big Lebowski" and "Blade Runner." A ROCKY HORROR "Socially-Distanced" PICTURE SHOW will play on October 23 and 24.
The venue's 1,000-seat Fletcher Hall will welcome no more than 100 guests per screening. The venue has set a limit of 50 guests in 226-seat Cinema One.
The Carolina Theatre will not program any films in Cinema Two.
4:30 p.m.
The Town of Chapel Hill announced on Friday is canceling Town-sponsored festivals and special events in excess of state and local crowd limitations through December 2020. The Town also will not accept applications for outdoor special events that exceed crowd limitations sponsored by other organizations.
"In the best interests of public health and safety we have decided to not offer the festivals and events that have become synonymous with Chapel Hill," said Town Manager Maurice Jones. "We all look forward to the day when we can celebrate together again in large groups and enjoy all that our community has to offer."
Canceled events include the Festifall Arts Festival, the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade, and Chapel Hillidays (including the Santa Rooftop Rescue).
The annual Halloween-related closure of Franklin Street is also canceled.
"While not an organized event, Halloween in Chapel Hill has, for years, resulted in many people walking to Franklin Street to share in the revelry of showing off costumes. Those behaviors are not safe this year, according to public health professionals," a news release from the town said.
"We know Halloween on Franklin Street is a beloved annual gathering for so many in our community but crowds greater than 50 people go against the current public health guidance," said Police Chief and Executive Director for Community Safety Chris Blue. "As a Chapel Hill native, I, too, am disappointed that this annual tradition cannot happen. However, given the risks associated with such an event during the current pandemic, supporting a Halloween event in our downtown is not in the best interest of safety for our community."
Downtown restaurants and businesses will operate in accordance with state and local orders.
3:15 p.m.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended essential flexibilities for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) to ensure participants continue to receive the food and health support they need throughout the COVID-19 national public health emergency. Extending these waivers allows nutritionally at-risk mothers, babies and children to use their benefits in a safe manner and enables the WIC program to operate based on local conditions throughout the pandemic.
WIC remains open to serve eligible families, with some modifications in how services are provided in response to COVID-19. USDA's The WIC waivers allow for:
Participants to be approved for WIC without being physically present in a local office
Remote issuance of benefits to any participant
Flexibility in food package requirements, including milk, yogurt and whole wheat or whole grain bread
3 p.m.
A Central Prison offender with pre-existing medical conditions who tested positive for COVID-19 has died at a hospital.
"His death is tragic, and we continue to work hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons," said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. "The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority."
The offender, a man in his early 70s, tested positive for the virus on August 22. He was hospitalized several times in the ensuing weeks. His condition worsened and he died in the hospital at Central Prison on October 2.
11:40 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,775 new COVID-19 cases, a decrease from Thursday but trending above average from the past few weeks. The 7-day average for cases is increasing slightly, a metric health officials watch closely.
However, the state also reported a large increase in the number of completed tests, adding 34,904. As of Wednesday, 5.8% of tests are positive.
Currently, 921 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 97% of hospitals reporting.
FRIDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan starts at 5 p.m. on Friday.
For the first time since March, bars will be able to open, albeit with limited outdoor capacity. Movie theaters, amusement parks, and outdoor venues will also be able to open with limited seating.
All of the above businesses would be allowed to open to 30 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is less. In addition, as Cooper announced last week, all outdoor stadiums that can seat more than 10,000 people will only be allowed to open to 7 percent capacity.
An 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales will remain in effect. Phase 3 is scheduled to last until at least Oct. 23.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. The shocking news comes a month until the election and after the president has spent the year largely downplaying the threat of the virus.
THURSDAY
5:40 p.m.
The Person County Board of Education voted to move elementary students in Person County Schools to Plan A, which would allow them to be in school five days per week. Students will be allowed to learn remotely full-time as well.
As required under state guidelines, grades 6-12 will remain in Plan B, meaning students have both in-person and online classes.
5:30 p.m.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced a new program, RETOOLNC, which will distribute $12 million in funds to minority and women-owned small businesses that lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We want businesses to have access to resources so they can navigate the pandemic and continue to serve their communities, and we know that some businesses have historically had a harder time getting the help they need," Cooper said in a written statement. "COVID-19 is shining a spotlight on inequities for communities of color in North Carolina, including in our economy, and this program is a good step forward."
Eligible businesses can receive up to $25,000 from the program to offset the cost of altering services to meet industry needs.
In order to qualify, eligible businesses must have been operating for at least a year, be certified as a North Carolina Historically Underutilized Business or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, be an independent business with a location in North Carolina and less than 50 employees, and have annual revenues less than $1.5M. Businesses cannot have any tax delinquencies, bankruptcies or tax liens.
3:30 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 1,062 total positive COVID 19 cases, including 19 new ones since September 30. There have been 21 COVID-19 related deaths countywide.
12:45 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,277 more COVID-19 cases Thursday. However, the agency had previously said that a technical issue caused reported cases and tests to be low Tuesday and that cases would be higher than average once the issue was corrected.
NCDHHS reported 27,976 more completed tests, more than double the number of reported tests Wednesday. The percentage of positive tests also dropped to 5.7% after a four-day increase to 6.6%.
Currently, 939 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 97% of hospitals reporting. In the last 24 hours, 365 suspected COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals around the state.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Hillside High School in Durham is closed for the second time in two weeks after learning of a likely positive COVID-19 case in an employee. The employee in question was helping administer the SAT last Saturday. Hillside will reopen on Friday. HHS was also closed on Sept. 23.
Southwest Elementary School in Durham is also closed through Oct. 9 after school officials learned an employee may have been infectious.
Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, movie theaters, amusement parks and outdoor venues will be able to reopen with a limited capacity of 30% or 100 people under Phase 3.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin held an "extensive conversation" Wednesday on a huge COVID-19 rescue package, meeting face to face for the first time in more than a month in a last-ditch effort to seal a tentative accord on an additional round of coronavirus relief.
After a 90-minute meeting in the Capitol, Pelosi issued a statement saying the two would continue to talk. "We found areas where we are seeking further clarification," she said. Talks resume Thursday.
The NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans have postponed their game originally scheduled for Sunday after several Titans players tested positive for COVID-19.
12:26 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department reports 22 new cases, bringing the total to 2,330 positive cases of COVID-19. Deaths remain at 27 countywide.