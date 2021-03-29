COVID-19 eviction moratorium extended through June

11:35 a.m.
The Biden administration is extending a federal moratorium on evictions of tenants who have fallen behind on rent during the coronavirus pandemic.
The moratorium was scheduled to end Wednesday, but on Monday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it would be extended through the end of June.
However, as ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson has repeatedly shown, that moratorium alone is not keeping all tenants from being evicted.
All of East Campus Union at Duke University is closed due to COVID-19 cases among the dining staff.
Students were informed of the closure Saturday. Starting this morning, hot catered meals will be prepared in separate kitchens and available for pick-up. Rotating food trucks will also be available in front of East Campus Union around dinner time.
The Biden administration is currently working to develop a system for people to prove they've been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to a senior administration official.
Multiple government agencies are engaged in conversations and planning, coordinated by the White House, as this kind of system will play a role in multiple aspects of life, including potentially the workforce, the official said.
A draft of a World Health Organization report shows the origins of the COVID-19 virus remains inconclusive.
The report suggests the virus most likely jumped from bats to another animal and then to humans. In the report, scientists said it is 'extremely unlikely' that the virus spread into the world from a laboratory leak.
Finally, some good news for parents of children too young to qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci said it's possible that children could go to camps or playgrounds this summer.
He said he'd like to see COVID-19 rates continue to drop throughout the spring, but that it was "conceivable that that will be possible."
SUNDAY
4 p.m.
Lee County will expand COVID-19 vaccine registration to everyone starting Monday.
At this time, the Lee County Health Department is only administering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
To register for a vaccine, people are asked to contact the Lee County Health Department at (919) 842-5744 or to register in Spanish, (919) 718-4640 option 8. The line will be open MOnday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
2:40 p.m.
Children may not need to be vaccinated for COVID-19 for parents to send them to camps or playgrounds this summer, the nation's top infectious disease expert told CBS News on Sunday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has previously said that elementary school-aged kids won't likely be vaccinated until the first quarter of 2022, as vaccine developers continued to study their effects in children.
12:20 p.m.
In a statement sent to Duke students on Saturday, school officials said all of East Campus Union, including the Marketplace and Trinity Cafe will be closed until further notice due to several COVID-19 cases in dining staff.
Duke said other dining options will be made available to students. Starting Monday, hot, catered meals will be prepared in a separate kitchen and available for pick-up. Rotating food trucks will also be an option for dinner each night in front of the East Campus Union.
7:40 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 30,219,071 COVID-19 cases throughout the United States since the pandemic began.
SATURDAY
6 p.m.
Bars and restaurants in downtown Raleigh saw more crowds as some COVID-19 restrictions were lifted Friday evening.
The alcohol curfew has been eliminated as of Friday night and restaurants can operate indoors up to 75% capacity.
12:45 p.m.
As of Friday, March 26, the NCDHHS COVID-19 dashboard data will be only be updated Monday through Fridays.
7:20 a.m.
As of Saturday morning, Johns Hopkins University is reporting 30,160,408 COVID-19 cases in the United States since the pandemic started.