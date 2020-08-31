Gov. Roy Cooper extends alcohol curfew through early October

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
5:00 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper extended the statewide alcohol curfew until October 2, according to a news release from his office.
The current order, which required restaurants and other businesses to stop selling alcohol for on-site consumption at 11 p.m., was set to expire today.
"North Carolina has made good progress stabilizing our COVID-19 numbers, and this order will help us continue it," said Cooper in a written statement. "Now is the time to continue staying cautious and vigilant as we work to beat this pandemic."
3:40 p.m.
To date, 145,884 COVID-19 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus, an increase of 9,254 patients from last week.
Because North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services does not track when each specific patient recovers from COVID-19, health officials use an estimated recovery time of 14 days for non-hospitalized patients and 28 days for hospitalized patients.
Since March, 87% of all COVID-19 patients in North Carolina have recovered.
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,186 new COVID-19 cases and 12,077 new completed tests. 7.2% of tests were positive on Sunday.
Currently, 923 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, with 84% of hospitals reporting. This is the tenth consecutive day that hospitalizations have remained below 1,000 people, with just 1,008 people in the hospital with COVID-19 on August 20.
On average, laboratories are able to process COVID-19 tests within two days across the state.
9:15 a.m.
NC State's women's soccer team has canceled its season due in part to COVID-19.
The team's twitter account posted the announcement Monday morning. It cited "a depleted roster" due to injuries and students not returning to campus due to COVID-19.
A statement in regard to the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/vZW6DytDwN— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) August 31, 2020
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
A new COVID-19 drive-through testing site is opening at NC State University on Monday after a number of clusters were reported in recent weeks. Students are strongly advised to get a test from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McKimmon Conference Center on Gorman Street. Anyone can sign up for a test through the Wake County website.
Football practice is allowed to resume on Monday at NCSU after the athletic department shut down from a COVID-19 cluster.
After staying closed for months, some North Carolina gyms are planning to reopen on Tuesday, citing a medical loophole. Crunch Fitness in Cameron Village is one of the gyms hoping to reopen. Crunch referenced a letter sent from the North Carolina Attorney General that said gyms can reopen for medical purposes, but customers require a medical need to exercise.
Durham's WG Pearson Elementary School is closed after an employee is said to have likely tested positive from COVID-19. The school will reopen on Wednesday.
SUNDAY
12:20 p.m.
North Carolina is reporting 1,051 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 166,127.
Nine more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 2,692.
With 88 percent of hospitals reporting, 917 are currently being hospitalized. That's down 48 from Saturday.
NCDHHS said 19,913 more tests have been completed. The percent positive rate of tests is currently 8.8 percent - the highest it has been all month. Dr. Mandy Cohen said she wants this number to be around 5 percent.
7:30 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 5,961,884 COVID-19 cases throughout the United States.