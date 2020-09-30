NC reports 1,495 new COVID-19 cases as state corrects technical issues

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
2 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper is giving a media briefing where he announced that North Carolina will move to Phase 3 reopening effective Friday.
For the first time since March, bars will be able to open, albeit with limited outdoor capacity. Movie theaters, amusement parks, and outdoor venues will also be able to open with limited seating.
All of the above businesses would be allowed to open to 30 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is less. In addition, as Cooper announced last week, all outdoor stadiums that can seat more than 10,000 people will only be allowed to open to 7 percent capacity.
An 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales will remain in effect, Cooper said.
12:00 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,495 new COVID-19 cases and 13,225 more completed tests.
The percentage of positive tests spiked again, climbing for the fourth day to 6.5% as of Monday. However, many counties in the Triangle and to the north have kept their percentage of positive tests below 5%, including Wake, Durham, Orange, Chatham, Lee, Franklin, Granville, Person, Vance, Halifax and Northampton.
Currently, 956 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 97% of hospitals reporting. In the last 24 hours, 389 suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals statewide, an increase of more than 100 patients from the previous two days. There are 297 adult ICU patients with COVID-19 in North Carolina hospitals, and 507 available ICU beds in the state.
9:45
New COVID-19 screenings will be required for entering three Wake County facitlies soon.
Starting Friday, Oct. 2, anyone entering the Wake County Justice Center, Wake County Courthouse or Wake County Office Building will have to get their temperature checked and answer some questions about possible symptoms.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has a much-anticipated update scheduled for Wednesday, two days before Phase 2.5 of our state's reopening plan is set to expire.
Last week, Gov. Cooper announced that outdoor event venues could open for up to 7% capacity. Gov. Cooper indicated that if numbers continued to trend positively, more restrictions could be lifted. Bars, movie theaters and restaurants have been fighting to stay alive in light of restrictions that have been in place for months.
The announcement is set for 2 p.m. and will air live on ABC11, abc11.com and the ABC11 Facebook page.
TUESDAY
3:35 p.m.
Moore County health officials are reporting five more deaths from COVID-19. One death was a resident at Accordius Health at Aberdeen and another death was a resident of Magnolia Gardens. There have been 34 Moore County COVID-19 deaths with 20 linked to long-term care facilities.
The health department has also identified a new COVID-19 cluster at Magnolia Gardens in Southern Pines. Six staff members and 19 residents tested positive for the virus.
1:49 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 1,040 positive COVID 19 cases, which include 15 new cases. In all, 19 people have died countywide of COVID-19 complications.
1:25 p.m.
In a statement on its COVID-19 dashboard, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said technical issues prevented some data files from being processed, leading to a low number of new COVID-19 cases and tests in North Carolina.
The state reported 889 new COVID-19 cases and 13,346 more completed tests, including 104 antigen tests and 13,242 molecular tests. 49 more people have died from COVID-19.
As of Sunday, 6% of tests are positive -- the highest the metric has been in three weeks.
Currently, 950 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 97% of hospitals reporting. In the last 24 hours, 285 suspected COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals statewide.
1:23 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department reports 15 new cases, bringing the total to 2,302 positive cases of COVID-19. There have been 27 deaths in the county.
10:15 a.m.
Wake County is launching House Wake! COVID-19 Eviction Prevention Program to help people struggling with paying rent during the pandemic.
The county has committed up to $17 million dollars of CARES Act funding and hopes to prevent an estimated 3,000 households from being evicted.
For those who qualify, the program aims to pay 50% of back rent owed from March to December of 2020. In return, landlords will forgive the remaining 50% of rent payments owed in 2020, discount rent by 25% from January to March and agree not to evict a tenant receives help.
"Eviction is a harsh reality that many in our community are facing right now due to no fault of their own," Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Ford said. "Through this new program, we can mediate relationships with landlords and help more than 3,000 households remain in their homes."
The program passed the Wake County Board of Commissioners unanimously.
"This is to give our renters a little financial breathing room. Give them a chance to kind of get financially back on their feet, get back into paying and hopefully our economic situation will be a bit more improved by then," Wake County Housing Affordability and Community Revitalization Deputy Director Edward Barberio said.
In order to qualify for the program, you must rent a property in Wake County, have suffered financially from COVID-19 and not currently be receiving other rental assistance, such as Section 8. You can see if you qualify on Wake County's website.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Wake County Public School System is expected to vote on a proposal that would bring students back to the classroom on Tuesday. The proposal includes a three-week in-person rotation for Pre-K through fifth grade and K-12 regional programs starting on Oct. 26. Grades 6 through 12 would start a three-week rotation on Nov. 9 and Pre-K through fifth grade would return to daily in-person learning on Nov. 16.
The board is emphasizing wearing masks and social distancing and should elaborate on new policies in the proposal. The board meeting begins at 6 p.m.
Orange County Schools leaders did not come to an agreement about its transition to Plan B at a meeting on Monday. The Chatham County Board of Education will also meet Tuesday night.