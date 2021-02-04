Gov. Roy Cooper provides an update to the state's COVID-19 response

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here
9 a.m.
UNC-Chapel Hill has found another cluster of COVID-19 cases on campus, this time at Connor residence hall. Tuesday, there was a cluster discovered at Morrison residence hall.
The state defines a cluster as five or more cases within close proximity. In January, the school alerted students to clusters at Avery and Carmichael halls.
UNC started the semester with all virtual classes on Tuesday. Jan. 19. The university delayed the start of in-person classes for three weeks citing record COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in North Carolina.
8:40 a.m.
Wake County is adding new COVID-19 testing sites at parks in Raleigh and Morrisville next week.
There will be testing done at Brier Creek Park in Morrisville and Method Community Park and Tarboro Road Park in Raleigh from Monday, Feb. 8 to Sunday, Feb. 14.
The county also announced Union Church will give away meals at 5808 Departure Drive on Friday (noon to 6 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). For more testing sites and information, check out the county's COVID-19 testing page.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The state will unveil more about a COVID-19 relief bill today after it was passed by state senators Wednesday night. The bill contains federal money that was part of a stimulus package from December.
Included in the bill:
- $1.6 billion to help reopen schools and improve technology to help close learning gaps.
- $546 million for rent assistance
- $95 million for the state health department to help with vaccine distribution. The state is on track to receive more than 145,000 new first doses over the next three weeks from the federal government
Gov. Roy Cooper and others are expected to speak about the bill Thursday at 3 p.m.
The coronavirus relief bill approved by the Senate on Wednesday also supports direct payments to more parents.
Parents who missed an opportunity last year to get $335 checks to help offset childcare costs and expenses associated with remote learning would have until May 31 to take advantage of the so-called Extra Credit grants
A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic is again open Thursday at a Crown Complex in Fayetteville. The clinic will begin at 9 a.m. and is for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. No appointment is necessary.
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m.
The Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says schools can safely reopen even if teachers are not vaccinated for the coronavirus.
As some teachers' unions balk at resuming in-person instruction before teachers are inoculated, Dr. Rochelle Walensky says, "Vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools." Walensky cited CDC data showing that social distancing and wearing a mask significantly reduce the spread of the virus in school settings.
White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients called on Congress to pass additional funding to ensure schools have the resources necessary to support reopening.
President Joe Biden has pledged to ensure nearly all K-8 schools will reopen for in-person instruction in the first 100 days of his administration.
Teachers are prioritized as "essential workers" under the CDC's vaccination plans, though many have yet to receive doses as the nation continues to face a supply shortage of the vaccine.
3 p.m.
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine does more than prevent people from falling seriously ill - it appears to reduce transmission of the virus and offers strong protection for three months on just a single dose, researchers said Wednesday in an encouraging turn in the campaign to suppress the outbreak.
12:45 p.m.
North Carolina is reporting 12,079 COVID-19 cases due to a backlog from December and January. This brings the total of North Carolina cases to 776,307.
According to North Carolina health officials, Wednesday's data includes tests performed at FastMed Urgent Care clinics during December and January not previously reported.
The delayed numbers count for 7,912 of the 12,079 new cases. The delayed reports also add 40,000 new tests to the dashboard.
Prior to December 2020, all testing from FastMed was done by third-party labs and test results were reported to NCDHHS from those labs and included in the NC COVID-19 Dashboard and FastMed has since fixed its reporting error.
NCDHHS says cases have been trending down since the second week of January.
169 more people in North Carolina have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total to 9,578. This is the highest single day of reported deaths since Dec. 26.
Throughout the state, 2,706 remain hospitalized as the state's percent positive test rate is 14%, up from Tuesday's 10.2%.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The Wake County Public School System will allow Pre-K through third graders to come back to school for daily in-person learning on Feb. 15. The decision passed by an 8-1 vote on Tuesday night. Grades 4 and 5 will meet in person in three-week rotations as will many middle and high school students. Special education regional programs will meet for daily in-person learning.
The move comes a day after Gov. Cooper and other state officials urged school districts to let students back into the classroom.
A COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic is scheduled for Wednesday at West Johnston High School. The clinic starts at 10 a.m. and is for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. A drive-thru clinic is also set for Wednesday at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville. The clinic begins at 9 a.m. and walk-ups are welcome after 1 p.m.
More than 1,099,218 total doses have been administered in NC and more than 32,000,000 have been administered in the U.S. UNC Health recently celebrated 100,000 vaccines administered.
TUESDAY
7 p.m.
The Wake County school board voted 8-1 to return to partial in-person learning on Feb. 15.
6 p.m.
A Cumberland County Facebook group, eager to see students have a safe in-person learning option, organized a small rally outside the courthouse on Tuesday evening.
The group known "Cumberland County Families and Teachers To Safely Reopen Schools" has garnered nearly 3,500 members since its inception last year.
Adriana Cowne, a member of the Facebook group and mother of three, told ABC11 its been too long for families to not have an in-class option.
"March will be a year that they will be out of school, and the sooner that they can get there, the better," said Cowne.
This group held a pep rally back in September, demanding the same thing from the Cumberland County Board of Education.
"The science is there that says that our kids are not super spreaders," Cowne said. A statement backed by Governor Roy Cooper and state health officials on Tuesday afternoon.
Now, Cowne and other parents want the school board to move that in-person learning start date of March 15 much sooner.
"My oldest one has ADHD, and it's been a struggle. My 5th grader is doing well, academically, but socially, he still misses his friends," Cowne said.
School Board Vice Chairman Greg West made an appearance at Tuesday's rally, telling Eyewitness News that parents, who have exceptional children, should be given the option to choose.
"There's a lot going on, but we're close to being open either way," West said. When asked about the school board reconvening to discuss fast tracking the start date for in-person learning, West said it's always a possibility.
5 p.m.
North Carolina's Republican Party criticized Gov. Roy Cooper for not going far enough in a bid to reopen schools to in-person learning.
NCGOP Communications Director Tim Wigginton called Cooper's media briefing earlier Tuesday an "attempt to save face in anticipation of legislative action" and said the actions the governor took were "toothless."
A day earlier, Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly filed a Senate bill that would put school districts on a path to reopen schools.
"North Carolina parents and kids need decisive action to reopen schools for in-person instruction. Republicans are leading the way fighting for kids and Governor Cooper is throwing up a smokescreen to cover up his inaction," Wigginton said. "The science and data show not only is it safe for kids and teachers to return to schools, but kids are suffering and falling behind with the schoolhouse doors locked. Cooper needs to modify or repeal his executive orders and put our kids back in school as the science and data show. It is time for Cooper to lead for our kids and stoop carrying water for the extreme liberal special interests who want to keep kids out of the classroom."
2 p.m.
Saying "it's time," Gov. Roy Cooper called on students to return to the classroom.
The announcement came a day after Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly filed a Senate bill that would put school districts on a path to reopen schools.
At a media briefing, the governor was joined by top education and state officials, all urging K-12 school districts across the state to return to in-person instruction for all students -- while maintaining an option for remote learning for students and teachers.
"When the pandemic first hit in March, we moved to remote instruction to keep people safe from this virus that we knew little about. We asked science and public-health experts to develop safety plans to help students continue learning whether they were in the classroom or at home," Cooper said. "Learning has continued. Educators, parents and students have persevered. We've learned much more about this virus, and now, it's time to get our children back into the classroom."
"Protecting the health and safety of the people of this state, especially our children and our teachers, has been our goal, and since North Carolina went to all-remote instruction at the beginning of this pandemic, our No. 1 priority has been getting our children safely back into the classroom," Cooper said. "We know school is important for reasons beyond academic instruction. School is where students learn social skills, get reliable meals and find their voice."
At least 90 of the state's 115 school districts are providing some in-person instruction right now, Cooper said.
"Research done right here in North Carolina tells us that in-person learning is working and that students can be in classrooms safely with the right safety protocols in place," Cooper said. "It's critically important that these schools follow the safety protocols laid out by the Department of Health and Human Services. That guidance reinforces the important of in-person learning while maintaining strong public-health measures to protect students, teachers, staff and families."
Cooper was joined by NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt and State Board of Education Chair Eric Davis in urging a return to in-classroom instruction.
Cooper, Truitt, Davis and Cohen sent a letter on Tuesday to local school board members and superintendents encouraging in-person instruction across the state. Read the letter here.
"The hard truth is that even with immediate action, we face a challenging pathway ahead," Truitt said. "Even before the COVID crisis, a majority of our students were already behind in reading and math proficiency. Imagine what has happened after nearly a year of remote learning. We also know that remote learning and this pandemic have taken a tremendous toll on thousands and thousands of families, disrupting jobs, childcare, healthcare, social networks and even food security. In short, this crisis has negatively impacted students' mental health and overall well-being as well as their academic preparation."
Cohen said the science shows in-person learning is safe, albeit with proper safety protocols in place.
"Even with the thousands of students and teachers attending school in-person across the state, we have seen few COVID-19 clusters in our public schools," Cohen said. "Our Department will continue to serve our school communities, offering resources and support so we can keep our school doors open."
Increasing evidence suggests that there are low rates of COVID-19 transmission in primary and secondary school settings even with high rates of community transmission. Studies also show that children infected with COVID-19 generally have mild or no symptoms, and are less likely to spread the disease.
"Learning loss resulting from COVID has the potential to be a generational hurdle, but the data we have seen shows us that schools can reopen safely if they adhere to COVID prevention policies," Truitt said. "For many schools, the logistics of returning to in-person instruction five days per week will be a challenge, but this is absolutely a challenge we must face head-on.
Truitt added that most teachers "want nothing more than to return to the classrooms and teach in person. But they like our students, are being held back by districtwide policies over which they have little input."
11:40 a.m.
Tuesday's report from the NCDHHS included 2,926 newly-reported COVID-19 cases, the lowest number in more than a month. There were a total of 2,741 hospitalizations, 40 less than on Monday's report and the lowest total of 2021.
The number of newly reported cases is the lowest since Dec. 27, when 2,898 cases were reported.
The daily percent positive rate was 10.2% and 67 more deaths were reported, totaling 9,409 since the start of the pandemic. Complete numbers are available at the state's COVID-19 dashboard. Around 97% of hospitals reported data to the state.
10:35 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is launching two new resources to help the state's citizens get COVID-19 vaccine information. Those wanting to know more can go to YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov or call 888-675-4567 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
10:30 a.m.
State Superintendent Catherine Truitt announced during a Council of State meeting that she and Gov. Roy Cooper will endorse schools reopening their classrooms to students this afternoon.
"(I'm) happy to say that I will be standing with the governor today, Secretary Cohen and Chairman Eric Davis in an effort to urge our districts across the state to reopen our schools to in-person learning," Truitt said. "This is the right thing to do for kids and I'm incredibly grateful that that four of us will be singing from the same songbook this afternoon at 2 o'clock."
The briefing will be shown on ABC11 and abc11.com.
TUESDAY
Gov. Roy Cooper and the state's Coronavirus Task Force will give an update on the state's progress in getting out a vaccine and the response to the virus. The briefing is set for Tuesday afternoon at 2 and will be carried live on ABC11, abc11.com and the ABC11 North Carolina app.
At 5:30 p.m., the state kicks off a series of virtual fireside chats with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen. Cohen will talk with Rev. Dr. William Barber III on Tuesday about the efforts to spread the vaccine.
Wake County expects its initial shipment of 3,900 doses on Tuesday. Wake County expects to get the doses for each of the next three weeks. The county has received more than 80,000 requests for vaccinations.
Also at 5:30 p.m., the Wake County Public School System school board will meet to discuss reopening and the Superintendent will share updates about the second semester.
Cumberland County is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville on Tuesday. The clinic starts at 9 a.m. and is for people ready to get their second dose. Another clinic is set for West Johnston High School in Benson on Wednesday at 10 a.m. for Groups 1 and 2.