Legality of COVID-19 executive orders up for debate in court battle between Gov. Roy Cooper, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest

7:30 a.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper told Good Morning America that our state was able to handle all the immediate needs and response to Hurricane Isaias.
Thankfully, the storm moved through the state quickly, causing less damage than other similarly strong storms.
"It's double trouble really, when you're dealing with a hurricane and COVID-19 at the same time," Cooper said.
Cooper said despite the COVID-19 numbers in our state stabilizing, emergency responders had to prepare for a worst-case scenario from Isaias with social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions in mind.
WATCH: Roy Cooper on GMA
"Our COVID-19 numbers have stabilized in North Carolina, we have not seen the spikes like other states--I put in a mandatory mask order over a month ago and we have stayed in our Phase 2...Still in a disaster we know that when you have congregate sheltering, a lot of people in one place, you have the potential for the spread of the virus. So we had to make sure that we had extra precautions as we planned for evacuation shelters. We knew that we needed a lot more of them, because you have to have about 115 sq ft per person in a shelter in order to be able to ensure social distancing."
Cooper is scheduled to give a live update on the state's Isaias response and recovery efforts at 3 p.m. ABC11 will bring you that update live.
TUESDAY MORNING HEADLINES
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest are heading to court over whether some of Cooper's COVID-19 executive orders should be blocked because other elected officials didn't consent to them.
A state judge scheduled online arguments for Tuesday between lawyers for Forest and Cooper. The two are running against each other for governor this fall.
Forest sued the governor last month, saying Cooper's unilateral orders shuttering businesses, limiting assemblies and mandating face coverings in public needed the concurrence of the Council of State. State attorneys representing Cooper say the governor didn't require the council's OK because of his authority using other emergency powers.
Evictions have been top of mind during the pandemic, as millions of people have lost their jobs--making it tough for some of them to pay rent.
One study estimates that as many as 23 million Americans are at risk of being evicted. Now, tenants across the country are starting to crowd courtrooms - or appearing virtually - detailing how the pandemic has upended their lives, from eliminating their jobs to making them and their families ill.
Monday the state reported its 126,532nd positive COVID-19 case. The virus has resulted in the death of 1,982 people since March.
However, 105,093 people are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
MONDAY UPDATES
6:15 p.m.
Cumberland County is reporting 245 new COVID-19 cases and one death since Friday. The total number of county cases is now 2,975 with 50 deaths.
5:10 p.m.
Wake County has confirmed two COVID-19 outbreaks at two Raleigh long-term care facilities. One is at Morningside of Raleigh and the other is at Falls River Court and Village.
4:55 p.m.
Lee County is reporting the 11th county death from COVID-19.
County health officials are reporting 1,210 total COVID-19 cases with 132 new cases since last Monday.
4 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 105,093 COVID-19 patients are presumed to be recovered throughout the state. This is up 12,791 from last week's update.
12 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports another 1,313 confirmed cases after completing nearly 24,000 new tests.
The NCDHHS percent positive COVID-19 rate remained steady at 7%.
Thirteen more people have died from the virus, moving the virus' death toll in North Carolina up to 1,982.
The state's numbers showed 85 fewer people in the hospital with the virus, but a lower percentage of hospitals (only 79%) successfully reported their bed space.
To view the numbers yourself, click here.
And for questions about how the state comes up with its numbers, click here.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
White House coronavirus task force leader Dr. Deborah Birx says widespread coronavirus infections in urban and rural America mark a "new phase" for the pandemic as she doubled down on calls to wear face masks and observe social distancing measures.
Birx, speaking on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday morning, said "What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread."
Birx said mitigation efforts across the west and the south are beginning to work but warned that people need to take the virus seriously and employ significant safety precautions when cases first begin to tick up.
Negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill are set to resume, but the path forward promises to be challenging. The Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats reported progress over the weekend even as they highlighted their differences. Ahead of Monday's talks, all sides predict a long slog ahead despite the lapse of a $600-per-week supplemental jobless benefit, the beginning of school season and the call of lawmakers' cherished August recess.
At least several more days of talks are expected. The White House is seeking opportunities to boost President Donald Trump, like more $1,200 stimulus payments. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants big money for state and local governments.
The coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than 689,000 people worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 4,667,000 cases have been confirmed in the United States.