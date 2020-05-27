COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new record high as state reports 488 new cases, 28 deaths

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
12:30 p.m.
Sampson County is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases, which bring the total the 402 county-wide. There have been two more deaths, bringing the total to four.
11:28 a.m.
At least 488 new COVID-19 cases were reported in North Carolina, bringing the state total to 24,628 cases. At the same time, the state reported 28 more deaths, for a total of 794, and 11,825 more completed tests.
The state reached its highest number of reported hospitalizations for severe complications due to COVID-19, with 702 people in 92% of North Carolina hospitals reporting to the NC Department of Health and Human Services. While that represents a large jump from the previous single-day high of 627 patients, NCDHHS reports that 29% of the state's 19,048 inpatient beds and 22% of the state's 3,223 intensive care unit beds are still available, meaning overall, hospitalizations are staying fairly level.
HOW ARE WE DOING?
As the state looks to go through the phases of reopening, officials are looking to meet certain benchmarks.
Here's how we're doing on some of those:
Decrease in percent of positive tests? For the second day in a row, NCDHHS reported 8% positive tests. This number has remained fairly level over the past few days after an increase to 10% last Friday.
Hospitalizations decreasing? For the second time this week, the state has broken its record COVID-19 hospitalizations. The previous record was Monday, with 627 reported hospitalizations. Still, 29 percent of inpatient beds and 22 percent of ICU beds in the state are available. NCDHHS reports 76% of ventilators are available.
Testing capacity? The state doubled its goal with 11,825 completed tests.
Contract tracers? The state still only has 250 and is working to double this workforce to 500. Recently, 152 new contact tracers were hired through the Carolina Community Tracing Collaborative, but it is unclear whether these recent hires have been deployed.
PPE Supplies? Though the state still does not have a 30-day supply of surgical gowns on hand, supplies have now reached a 29 day supply--a dramatic increase from a 0 day supply last week. However, the state's stockpile of N95 respirators has decreased to a 19-day supply.
10:10 a.m.
Governor Roy Cooper has abruptly replaced the head of the Division of Employment Security for the state of North Carolina.
North Carolina unemployment office has seen 5,000 percent surge in claims since start of the pandemic
North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Tony Copeland has named Pryor Gibson as Assistant Secretary for the Division of Employment Security (DES). He will assume the role immediately.
He replaces Lockhart Taylor, who previously assumed the role. According to a news release, he will now have a different job at the agency with separate duties and responsibilities.
"It is always an honor to serve the people of North Carolina, and I am ready to take on the challenges at DES helping people get back on their feet and back in the economy," said Gibson.
Previously, Gibson served as Director of Hometown Strong, Governor Roy Cooper's initiative to stimulate economies and help businesses thrive in North Carolina's rural communities by focusing on infrastructure improvement, broadband access and workforce training.
DES said Wednesday more than 955,815 claims have been filed since March 15. 14,777 of those were filed May 26.
According to DES data, 608,390 claimants have been paid from a combined total of $2,730,013,872.
10 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday released the latest information regarding COVID-19 outbreaks at congregate care facilities.
The facilities with the most associated cases in the region include:
- The Laurels Of Chatham in Chatham County with 109 cases and 21 deaths
- Durham Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Durham County with 111 cases and 16 deaths
- Pruitt Health - Carolina Point in Orange County with 112 cases and 20 deaths
- Treyburn Rehabilitation Center in Durham County with 94 cases and 21 deaths
- Springbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Johnston County with 83 cases and 16 deaths
WEDNESDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Some gyms and fitness centers are expected to file a restraining order Wednesday in light of not being allowed to reopen under Phase 2. Gyms are working with a Raleigh-based attorney to file the order against Gov. Roy Cooper, hoping to prove they're essential and their rights are being violated. The Facebook group "ReOpen NC's Health Clubs" has more than 6,400 members and has raised more than $23,000 for legal fees. Gym owners hope to get in front of a judge by the end of the week.
Infectious disease experts say risk at the gym can be greatly mitigated by following these rules
State lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow bars and private clubs to sell alcohol outside in a patio setting. Another bill would expand the customer capacity for restaurants and breweries by accounting for outdoor space. Currently under Phase 2, restaurants have to operate at 50 percent capacity.
North Carolina has now had more than 24,000 positive COVID-19 cases statewide. 12 new deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 766.
YMCA of the Triangle will open its swimming pools on Friday at select branches. YMCA will also continue its Summer Day Camp this year, beginning the week of June 1.
Some of the hardest-hit areas in the country begin to reopen Wednesday. At least 14 states are seeing a growing number of COVID-19 cases. Mexico saw its highest daily jump in cases on Wednesday.
The National Hockey League unveiled a plan to restart its season on Wednesday. The NHL and Raleigh's Carolina Hurricanes will restart the season this summer in two yet-to-be-named "hub cities."
TUESDAY
10 p.m.
ABC11 spoke to three Triangle RNC delegates who are pushing the Charlotte convention to continue with proper COVID-19 precautions.
6:30 p.m.
The Bureau of Prisons reported that an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution Butner I's Satellite Prison Camp has died from COVID-19.
Officials said 52-year-old Isaac Lamar Byers tested positive for COVID-19 on April 23 and went into respiratory failure on April 27.
He was taken to a hospital for further treatment but his condition declined on May 10 and he was placed on a ventilator. Byers, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, died Tuesday.
Byers had been imprisoned at Butner on a drug charge since Nov. 5, 2019.
6 p.m.
Wake County is reporting 1,509 COVID-19 cases, up 39 from Monday. There have been 33 coronavirus-related deaths county-wide.
5:30 p.m.
Cumberland County reports that a resident has died from complications associated with the novel coronavirus. The patient was in their 70s and a resident of the N.C. State Veterans Nursing Home in Fayetteville, where there has ben an outbreak of COVID-19..
This outbreak is one of three ongoing outbreaks in congregate living settings in Cumberland County. The other two are at Village Green Health and Rehabilitation Center and the Cumberland County Detention Center.
Countywide, there have been six new cases since Monday. Cumberland County's case count is now 607 with 18 deaths.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and staff who are affected by the recent deaths associated with the N.C. State Veterans Nursing Home," said Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green. "Public Health is working in lockstep with the home to stop the spread and have tested all staff and residents."
4 p.m.
Sampson County health officials are reporting 59 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the county total to 392 positive cases.
3 p.m.
In a news conference, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen explained that the minimum requirements for businesses have been codified into the governor's Safer at Home executive order, however, the department issued a list of recommended guidelines for businesses that want to do more to protect their employees and customers.
"The requirements set a floor," Cohen said. "At minimum, these are the requirements you need to meet."
For example, restaurants are required to put tables at least six feet apart. However, it's additionally recommended that restaurants not allow parties larger than 10 people at tables or use shared tables among multiple parties.
"We know many folks want to go beyond the minimum," Cohen said, encouraging businesses to implement the recommendations to further protect their employees and customers.
Gov. Roy Cooper also responded to Monday's statements from President Donald Trump threatening to pull the Republican National Convention from North Carolina.
"It's okay for political conventions to be political, but pandemic response cannot be," Cooper said.
Cooper also discussed efforts by the state to bring federal money to local counties, including $150 million for county government and local municipalities from the $3.56 billion allocation of the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund. Cooper also highlighted the state's new Pandemic Recovery Office, builtto oversee the distribution of state and federal money, provide technical assistance and help boost economic recovery in the state.
"Our state needs more help, but we also need more flexibility in how that money is invested," Cooper said. "Congress needs to do more to help stabilize state and local government."
While Cooper and Cohen commended North Carolinians who engaged in safe activities over the holiday weekend and NASCAR for the successful Coca Cola 600, Cooper said he found some events, like Saturday night's event at the ACE Speedway in Alamance County, concerning.
"It is dangerous and reckless to draw a crowd, and I hope and pray that no one gets sick or even dies from the gathering that happened this weekend," Cooper said. "We are deeply concerned about that kind of activity."
Cooper echoed similar concerns for gyms that opened across the state despite the executive order.
"One of the reasons that we are moving cautiously into Phase 2 is that there are a lot of businesses just by their nature that can easily cause transfer of COVID-19 from one person to the next," Cooper said. "We would ask everyone to abide by the rules set by people that understand the health arena."
1 p.m.
High school sports will not be able to resume until at least June 15.
ABC11 has confirmed that the N.C. High School Athletic Association has voted to extend the dead period for sports another two weeks. The dead period was previously set to end June 1.
NCHSAA is scheduled to make a public announcement about the decision at 4 p.m.
12:37 p.m.
Halifax County is aware of 932 confirmed tests performed on Halifax County residents, with 157 postivie cases and one confirmed death.
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Many Cohen sent a letter to the Republican National Convention on Monday and requested a written plan for how the convention plans to address COVID-19 safety protocols.
The letter comes a day after President Donald Trump threatened to pull the RNC from North Carolina if Governor Roy Cooper doesn't guarantee that full attendance will be allowed at the arena.
The conference is scheduled to start on August 24 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
"Jordan Whichard from Governor Cooper's team shared with you the written protocols that NASCAR developed and then refined after discussions with our public health teams which allowed that event to occur in the Charlotte area this past weekend," she wrote. "While the RNC convention is obviously a very different event with its unique challenges for COVID-19, we hoped it would help illustrate the type of plan that would facilitate further conversations."
She continued: "The status of COVID-19 infections in our state and in the Charlotte area continues to rapidly evolve, thus, it will be important to have several scenarios planned that can be deployed depending on the public health situation."
11 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported only 176 new cases Tuesday, which is the lowest number since May 3. However, the numbers could have been under-reported due to the holiday weekend. The state saw an all-time high in positive cases Saturday.
North Carolina is now reporting a total of 24,140 cases and 766 deaths. According to the state dashboard, 12 additional deaths were reported since Monday.
Hospitalizations were the highest ever on Monday, with 627 patients in the hospital. That number fell slightly on Tuesday to 621, however, the state dashboard shows that only 78 percent of hospitals reported their numbers in the last 24 hours, which is slightly lower than other days in the last week.
HOW ARE WE DOING?
As the state looks to go through the phases of reopening, officials are looking to meet certain benchmarks.
Here's how we're doing on some of those:
Decrease in percent of positive tests? The state saw some spikes last week but appears to be leveling back out.
Hospitalizations decreasing? The state saw the most hospitalizations so far in the pandemic on Monday. It decreased slightly on Tuesday. Still, 28 percent of inpatient beds and 22 percent of ICU beds in the state are available.
Testing capacity? The state did not meet its goal in the last 24 hours with only 3,503 tests.
Contract tracers? The state still only has 250 and is working to double this workforce to 500.
PPE Supplies? While the state reports enough procedure masks, face shields, N95 masks and gloves to cover at least 30 days, the state still has a 0-day supply of gowns.
10:20 a.m.
YMCA of the Triangle announced it will open its outdoor pools at some locations on Friday. YMCA will also continue its Summer Day Camp this year, beginning the week of June 1.
In Durham, pools and gyms will not be able to reopen until at least June 1 as the city is taking a more cautious approach due to the number of coronavirus cases in a concentrated area. Durham County has 37 cases for every 10,000 residents.
10:00 a.m.
North Carolina has paid out $2,723,602,746 to 600,487 people since March 15, according to the Department of Employment Security (DES).
The majority of the job losses are directly related to COVID-19.
DES said 948,829 people have filed unemployment claims, meaning the department has paid 63% of the people who have filed.
9:00 a.m.
Cumberland County Public Library will have contactless curbside pickup available at all eight library locations starting May 27.
Residents interested in renting a book can place an order online here or call 910-483-7727.
The library will then bag the items to be picked up at an agreed upon time.
6:15 a.m.
The in-person graduation ceremony for one Wake County high school will get underway Tuesday
Knightdale High School will be honoring its seniors by allowing them and up to eight family members to attend a ceremony at the school.
The senior and their loved ones meet a staff member at the entrance of the school. The staff member will let the family know when they're clear to enter the auditorium.
Once inside, other school staff members will read off the senior's name and hand them their diploma.
The family will have some time to cheer and take pictures. Then they will be ushered out of the auditorium and the next family will enter.
Seniors who are unable to attend Tuesday or decide not to, will still be celebrated during a virtual ceremony on June 9.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
There now have been at least 98,220 deaths in America from coronavirus, with nearly 500 in the last 24 hours. The World Health Organization is warning that countries with declining cases could see a second peak if they ease restrictions too soon.
Eleven states reported an increase of COVID-19 cases Monday, including North Carolina, which reported seeing its highest number of hospitalizations so far. Monday's news comes days after the state saw its highest spike in cases.
The state reports 23,964 confirmed cases, 754 deaths, and 627 people currently in the hospital being treated for the virus. The state has completed 344,690 tests.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said while the number of positive cases continues to increase, the rate of positive tests is remaining level. That's possible because the state is testing more people than ever before.
NCDHHS also released it's weekly update on how many people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state. That number increased last week by 3,317--making the total 14,954.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to threaten Gov. Roy Cooper. The president said he would pull the GOP convention from Charlotte if Cooper did not soon make it clear that attendance at the event would not be capped due to COVID-19 restrictions. Cooper responded by saying state health officials are working with the Republican National Convention to determine a way to safely hold the convention as scheduled.
MONDAY
11 p.m.
A newly formed Facebook group called ReOpen NC's Health Clubs has more than 6,000 members. Some gym owners are planning to take legal action against the state Wednesday due to health clubs being left out of Phase 2 reopening.
10 p.m.
Visit Raleigh told ABC11 it estimates a total loss of $60 million due to COVID-19.
6 p.m.
Cumberland County Schools has altered the previously announced graduation schedule after receiving feedback from graduating seniors, parents and high school administrators.
Graduating seniors will now be able to 'walk across the stage' and receive diplomas between June 12-19 at their high schools. Smaller high schools that do not have auditoriums will have the option to distribute diplomas at the district's Educational Resource Center if needed.
5:45 p.m.
Cumberland County officials said there are 601 COVID-19 cases, up 17 since Saturday. There has been another death of a county resident, bringing the total to 17 deaths.
4:20 p.m.
North Carolina health officials said Monday 14,954 patients are presumed to be recovered throughout the state. Last week, the state announced 11,637 patients were presumed to be recovered, meaning there has been 3,317 more recoveries since then.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases
3:20 p.m.
Lee County is reporting 11 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 370. 196 people have resumed normal activities while 171 are being monitored. There are three COVID-19 deaths county-wide.
11 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the highest number of hospitalizations so far in the pandemic. Currently, 627 people are hospitalized in the state due to complications from COVID-19. That's up 40 from Sunday.
Still, 28 percent of inpatient beds and 22 percent of ICU beds in the state are available.
An additional 742 cases were reported on Monday, bringing the total to 23,964.
In the last 24 hours, 8,034 were recorded as being completed in the state.
Ten more deaths were reported. So far since the beginning of the pandemic there have been 754 deaths.
HOW ARE WE DOING?
As the state looks to go through the phases of reopening, officials are looking to meet certain benchmarks.
Here's how we're doing on some of those:
Decrease in percent of positive tests? In the last 24 hours, 8 percent of the tests completed were positive. The state is working toward a downward trajectory in this metric but the 7-day rolling average has been going up.
Hospitalizations decreasing? The state saw the most hospitalizations so far in the pandemic in the last 24 hours. Still, 28 percent of inpatient beds and 22 percent of ICU beds in the state are available.
Testing capacity? The state did meet its goal in the last 24 hours with 8,034 tests.
Contract tracers? The state still only has 250 and is working to double this workforce to 500.
PPE Supplies? While the state reports enough procedure masks, face shields, N95 masks and gloves to cover at least 30 days, the state still has a 0-day supply of gowns.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
ReOpen NC is planning another protest on Memorial Day in the first full week of Phase 2 of North Carolina's reopening. Protesters will be outside the governor's mansion Monday in Raleigh for their sixth rally since COVID-19 was classified as a pandemic.
ReOpen NC representatives say they'll speak about a new strategy for their team at a 10:30 a.m. press conference. Organizers say they want to use the holiday to remind people of their freedoms, calling the demonstration a "freedom rally." Other rallies are scheduled in Charlotte, Asheville, Greensboro and Wilmington.
The U.S. nears a somber milestone on Monday as it closes in on 100,000 coronavirus deaths. There are more than 1.6 million confirmed cases in the U.S. In North Carolina, there are more than 23,000 confirmed cases and 744 deaths. The number of cases reported by the state on Sunday was 23,222, which was an increase of 497 cases from Saturday. Seven more deaths were reported on Sunday.
The number of recoveries in the state will be updated today at 4 p.m. The latest update, last Monday, had the state at 11,637 recoveries so far. There are currently 587 people hospitalized from COVID-19 in North Carolina. When Gov. Roy Cooper spoke Friday, he urged North Carolinians to continue using safe practices during the holiday.
"I want you to have a great time, but continue using caution," Cooper said, advising residents to wear face coverings, keep six feet apart, wash their hands frequently, and keep gatherings below 10 people when indoors and below 25 when outdoors. "This is how we protect ourselves and particularly our family and neighbors."
Gyms are closed for several more weeks in North Carolina. Under Phase 2, which launched Friday afternoon, some restaurants and businesses can open at limited capacity.
Due to the pandemic, several Memorial Day services in the Triangle will be streamed online, including a wreath-laying ceremony in Raleigh. A service in Durham will also be shown online at 8 a.m.
The Memorial Day weekend brought out crowds across the country, as seen at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri and a local racetrack in Alamance County. In those cases, there appeared to be minimal social distancing or covering of the face.