NC hoping to ship first COVID-19 vaccines to hospital workers next week

WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is directing many businesses to shut down by 10 p.m. in order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Grocery chains and some retail stores that sell groceries will still be allowed to open past 10 p.m. Bars and restaurants must shut down by that time.
Cooper wants people off the streets from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. because of a sharp rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state.
North Carolina is hoping to deliver its first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines to hospital workers next week. Eleven North Carolina hospital sites, including four in our area, will get early shipments of the much-anticipated Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Johnston County Schools will return to remote learning next Monday. Students in Granville County will also return to remote learning.
Cumberland County leaders will give an update on how the vaccination process will happen there. A press briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m.
The W.G. Pearson Elementary School Learning Center and meal site is closed again on Wednesday.
TUESDAY
10 p.m.
Hoke County Schools' decision to move completely remote has drawn mixed reactions from parents.
ABC11's Michael Lozano spoke to Nathaniel Waldahl, a Hoke County father of two. Waldahl said Tuesday's announcement came as a shock.
"Honestly, at this point, I don't feel comfortable with my child's ability to pass," said Waldahl, who went on to question the decision being made just a week away from the fall semester coming to a close.
Waldahl said his kids, who are both in elementary school, started off doing schoolwork remotely but quickly shifted to the blended in-learning option.
"This is going to greatly affect them, because they get into a schedule, and now, all of sudden, you want to change it," Waldahl said.
Meanwhile, Shareia Ross, a Hoke County mother of two, said she's kept her kids working remotely all semester.
"I was considering sending them back, if the numbers dropped and they got everything under control, but it seems they have not," Ross said.
A Hoke County Schools spokesperson told ABC11 the decision was made considering the county being labeled a critical area, seeing major COVID-19 community spread, according to NCDHHS. Although the school hadn't been drastically impacted by the numbers, they wanted to take the proper precautions.
Several Sandhills schools have also adjusted their approach due to the statewide coronavirus surge.
In Harnett County, the school board approved reverting to a blended Plan B option for K-5th grade; while in Cumberland County, the school board recently passed a motion to delay high school in-person testing.
Hoke County Schools said they will monitor the numbers and work closely with county health officials to determine how they want to approach the spring semester.
7:30 p.m.
The Johnston County School Board voted Tuesday to return back to remote learning on Dec. 14. Johnston County is now listed in the red on the North Carolina County Alert System map, meaning there is critical spread of COVID-19. Plan C will remain in place until at least Jan. 15
80 percent of North Carolina counties now in red, orange zones on alert system map
3 p.m.
At an afternoon news conference, Gov. Roy Cooper expressed concern about exploding case counts and COVID-19 metrics moving in the wrong direction and tightened restrictions on non-essential businesses.
"Vaccines aren't here yet, we have to act to save lives," Coopr sai in announcing new changes in COVID-19 restrictions.
Cooper followed through on his recent warnings and announced a modified Stay At Home order that will soon take effect, the first such restrictions since Memorial Day. Specifically, the order imposes new measures that would close non-essential businesses like gyms, restaurants and retail, at 10 p.m. nightly, and allow them to reopen at 5 a.m. The new restrictions also include moving the alcohol curfew to 9 p.m. - a two hour change. The order will expire January 8.
"We'll do more if our trends don't improve," Cooper said. "That could mean additional actions involving indoor restaurant dining, entertainment facilities or retail capacity. None of us want that.
"Our top priority is and must be saving lives," Cooper added.
12:10 p.m.
While speaking at a Racial Equity Task Force meeting, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday afternoon's COVID-19 update will be led by "additional steps the state will take to slow the spread of COVID-19," meaning more restrictions are likely to be announced. Gov. Cooper complimented the task force for their work in the midst of a pandemic.
The announcement will be made at 3 p.m. and be carried live on ABC11 and abc11.com.
11:40 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported on Tuesday 4,670 new COVID-19 cases in the state, surpassing 400,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The state also reported another record number of hospitalizations -- with 2,373. That's up 133 from Monday.
277 confirmed COVID-19 patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours.
84 percent of those hospitalized are over the age of 50.
The percent positivity in the state is at 9.7 percent -- down from Monday but still well above the goal of 5 percent.
45 additional deaths were reported on Tuesday -- bringing the total to 5,605 since March.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
With talk of possible new COVID-19 regulations circulating in recent days, Gov. Roy Cooper and the state's Coronavirus Task Force are at another crossroads in the response to the virus. The state's current executive order ends Friday and the next step could come in an announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
Gov. Cooper released a statement on Twitter over the weekend that said in part the state was examining what additional measures could be taken to slow the spread of the virus.
After a steady increase in numbers, we’ve broken another case record today with 6,018 new cases. We’re examining what action may be needed to protect North Carolinians, but we need everyone to wear masks and follow safety measures. Our actions right now are life or death.— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 5, 2020
The announcement will be carried live on ABC11 and abc11.com at 3 p.m.
On Nov. 24, Gov. Cooper extended North Carolina's Phase 3 Executive Order to Dec. 11, one week after it was set to expire. Mask-wearing policies were tightened weeks ago, asking everyone to wear a mask at all times when indoors in public places.
Business owners are watching the announcement closely. As temperatures drop, restaurants are battling the cold in addition to COVID-19 restrictions as outdoor dining becomes a less attractive option for many in the winter months. Clovis LaCour with Raleigh bar Dram & Draught told ABC11 he's having trouble finding heaters for outdoor seating. Others are concerned more indoor dining restrictions could be implemented.
As the state remains under Phase 3, the current limit on mass gatherings is 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. After the virus was declared a worldwide pandemic in March, 5,560 people have died from it in North Carolina. There have been nearly 400,000 total cases in the state after 4,372 more were reported on Monday.
ABC News is reporting that an internal Health and Human Services memo carried startling new coronavirus death figures that showed the U.S. saw a 50% increase in deaths compared to the week before. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 7, the country recorded 1,341,309 new cases, an 18.8% jump from the previous seven-day period, according to the memo.