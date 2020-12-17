North Carolina surpasses 6,000 COVID-19 deaths since start of pandemic

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here
7:50 p.m.
Moore County Health Department is reporting two new COVID-19 outbreaks among its long-term care facilities.
Health officials said four residents and seven staff members at the Coventry at 105 Gossman Drive, Southern Pines tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, two staff members and oen resident tested positive for COVID-19 at Elmcroft at 101 Brucewood Road, Southern Pines.
5:45 p.m.
With students scheduled to return to school on a staggered schedule on Plan B beginning January 7, Cumberland County Schools (CCS) Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr., announced the decision to adjust the school re-entry schedule to allow for a two-week virus incubation period after the holidays.
"We realize that there are many factors to consider around this transition," said Dr. Connelly. "We have had to consider medical metrics, staff and building readiness, student success with virtual learning, students who are not being successful with virtual learning, the impact of virtual learning on students' social and emotional wellness, and the impact on families economically and emotionally. All things considered, student and staff safety and well-being are our number one priority."
The actual reentry plans and procedures remain the same; however, the dates have been adjusted. The district's updated re-entry schedule is contingent upon the metrics and the other factors that administrators are monitoring.
3:36 p.m.
The Lee County Government Health Department said a county resident has died as a result of COVID-19 related complications. This is the 38th COVID-19 death confirmed in Lee County.
2:30 p.m.
According to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report, obtained by ABC News, North Carolina is in the red zone for cases and for test positivity.
The state is 35th in the country for cases and 31st for test positivity with 98% of all NC counties having "moderate or high levels of community transmission" and 60% having high levels of community transmission.
1:06 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 2,424 total positive COVID 19 cases, including 23 new ones Thursday.
One additional death was reported, bringing the county's total to 44 -- 1.8% of cases.
1 p.m.
North Carolina continues to see record-high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations -- topping 2,800 on Thursday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that 2,804 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
320 confirmed COVID-19 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours. 312 suspected patients were also admitted in that timeframe.
North Carolina on Thursday also surpassed 6,000 related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. So far, there have been a total of 6,065 reported.
5,786 new cases were reported.
The percent positive is at 11.7 percent.
12:36 p.m.
Sampson County reports 63 new cases of COVID-19. It also had 79 cases Wednesday. The county has a total of 4,569 positive cases.
One death was reported Thursday, bringing the overall total to 56 countywide.
12 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that it selected 17 school districts and 11 charter schools to participate in a pilot program to deploy COVID-19 rapid testing in K-12 public schools where any in-person instruction is happening.
The goal of the rapid testing program is to slow the spread of COVID-19 by quickly identifying students and staff who may have the virus, especially after the holiday season. Schools and districts selected for the program are offering full in-person instruction (Plan A) or hybrid remote and in-person instruction (Plan B).
NCDHHS sent the selected districts and schools more than 50,000 federally funded rapid antigen tests. Tests are to be used for students and staff who have COVID-19 symptoms or who are close contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Students and staff will have access to more than 200 school-based testing locations across 17 counties as part of the pilot. Local health departments in each county participated in the application process and, in some cases, will help with testing.
More information is available here.
10:10 a.m.
Dr. Jason Wittes, a pharmacy director with Wake County, expressed that the COVID-19 vaccine supply is low and has just shipped in recent days. It's expected to be months before enough doses are produced for everyone who needs a vaccine.
In Phase 1 of the distribution process, the county will vaccinate the EMS, health care workers at risk of exposure in clinics & the jail, public health, and adult & child protective services staff who work with the vulnerable.
As cases of #COVID19 continue to climb in Wake County, a safe and effective vaccine will help defend us against the virus. Everyone who wants a vaccine will eventually get one. But, it’s important to understand the vaccination process will take months. – Dr. Jason Wittes— Wake County, NC (@WakeGOV) December 17, 2020
"We're so close," said WakeMed CEO Donald Gintzig. "This is the home stretch. We don't drop our guard, we double down. We strongly encourage everyone to remain vigilant with the 3Ws and to get flu shots. The more vigilant we are, the better we will weather the winter together."
WakeMed is expecting a shipment of around 3,900 doses on Thursday.WakeMed employees will start getting vaccinated on Friday.
7:55 a.m.
Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Matt Calabria will hold a news conference on Thursday at 10 a.m. to give an update on the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Wake County and discuss vaccine distribution plans. The update will be streamed live on abc11.com.
The state considers Wake County an "orange level/substantial" county with a substantial community spread of COVID-19.
7:15 a.m.
The United States again set a record for the number of deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday.
According to Johns Hopkins University, another 3,656 people died from the virus. It's the fourth time since the beginning of the pandemic that more than 3,000 people died in a single day from the virus. The previous record of 3,300 fatalities was recorded on Dec. 11.
In addition, there were 247,403 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the United States on Wednesday--another record high. It's the 44th straight day that the U.S. has reported more than 100,000 new infections. The previous single-day record of 231,775 was set on Dec. 11.
Nearly 17 million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started in March. In that time, more than 307,000 have died from the virus.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The FDA plans to review the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a committee meeting Thursday morning. A vote for emergency use authorization is scheduled later in the afternoon.
If authorized it would be the second vaccine available for widespread use in the United States.
Six million doses are ready to ship with Gov. Roy Cooper planning for North Carolina to get 175,000 doses. Orange County woman Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, a research fellow and scientific lead at the National Institute of Health, is one of the lead scientists responsible for creating Moderna's vaccine.
WakeMed is expected to get its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday and frontline workers will get their vaccinations starting Friday. WakeMed Hospitals will receive 3,900 doses of the vaccine in total. The Durham VA will start giving out shots Thursday, and Duke Health plans to vaccinate 400 more staff members.
A church in Hendersonville is linked to a COVID-19 outbreak. First Baptist Church is pausing church activities for 30 days after a Christmas celebration is believed to have caused 72 COVID-19 cases.
The Duke women's basketball team has paused all team activities after two positive COVID-19 tests. Duke's game this weekend against N.C. State has been postponed.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons says correctional officers and health care staffers will get the vaccine before inmates. The first shipment of vaccines to federal prisons arrived Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY
4:36 p.m.
The Lee County Government Health Department reports that a county resident has died as a result of COVID-19 related complications -- the 37th COVID-19-related death in Lee County.
The patient was hospitalized at Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford.
"A thirty-seventh county resident has died of COVID-19," said Heath Cain, Director of the Lee County Health Department. "Please keep the family and friends of the individual in your thoughts and prayers and join us in offering our sincere condolences. As new cases continue to climb across the county and state, we are renewing our calls to follow the three W's - wear, wait, and wash; wear a face mask when in public, wait six feet or more away from others, and wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. It takes the community working together to help slow the spread of this virus."
Residents are reminded that if they are feeling sick, they should stay home and away from others. Contact your health care provider for additional guidance about symptoms, testing, and treatment.
3 p.m.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that the Duke at NC State women's basketball game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Sunday, Dec. 20.
The postponement follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining and contract tracing within the Duke women's basketball program.
2:39 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 39 new cases for a total of 2,401 total positive COVID 19 cases.
One additional death was reported for a total of 43 countywide since the pandemic began.
11:50 a.m.
North Carolina's latest COVID-19 report carried several concerning figures on Wednesday.
The state hit another record high in COVID-19 hospitalizations as 2,811 people are currently hospitalized with 97% of the state's hospitals reporting. That's an increase of 76 from Tuesday.
The daily percent positive rate jumped to 12.5%, the highest since the start of the pandemic. The rate had dipped to 10.9% on Tuesday, which was a decrease from Monday's 11.6%. The state has a goal of 5%.
There were 5,273 newly-reported positive COVID-19 cases, which is consistent with the number of new cases reported over the last week. There have now been 451,874 total cases in the state since March.
Another 98 people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 5,979 in North Carolina. That's the highest single-day reported deaths total of the pandemic.
For complete coronavirus-related data, check out the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
11 a.m.
Raleigh-Durham International Airport expects Christmas week to bring a small uptick in travelers, but traffic will remain well below holiday weeks in previous years.
RDU expects over 100,000 passengers from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27 this year. On Christmas week in 2019 RDU handled 289,000 passengers, so the change would be a decrease of 64 percent.
For New Year's week, RDU is expecting similar numbers, which would be about a 60 percent decrease.
Overall in 2019, RDU had 14.2 million people travel through the airport. In 2020, the total number of travelers is expected to be around 5 million.
The Sundays after Christmas and New Years' (December 27 and January 3) are expected to be the busiest travel days of the year with between 18,000-19,000 passengers each day.
Airport officials said COVID-19 health and safety measures will continue to be enforced. They say those measures are working.
"Travelers who choose to fly over the holidays can fly with confidence knowing that airports and airlines follow stringent health and safety measures," said Michael Landguth, President & CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. "Studies show the risk of viral spread is extremely low when our protocols are followed. We are asking the flying public to travel smart. From the moment you leave your house until you return home - wear your mask, wait six feet apart and wash your hands frequently."
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
With less than 10 days until Christmas, Gov. Roy Cooper is advising North Carolinians to celebrate the holidays virtually to fight the spread of COVID-19.
"The safest option is to connect online or by phone," Cooper said. "If you have to gather in person, try to get tested first, do it outdoors, limit the number of people and wear a mask."
Tuesday, the state reported another 182 people are in the hospital with COVID-19. That brings the state to a record high of 2,735 with 96% of the state's hospitals reporting.
Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials will talk about its holiday travel outlook today at 10 a.m. to give people tips on how to stay safe at airports in the coming weeks.
In college basketball, Saint Louis and N.C. State have agreed to meet Thursday in St. Louis as part of a two-game men's basketball series. This will be the Wolfpack's first game in two weeks. N.C. State last played December 3 by beating Massachusetts-Lowell in "Bubbleville" in Uncasville, Connecticut, but a game two days later against Connecticut was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Wolfpack's program.