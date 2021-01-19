Vaccinations begin in Durham County on Tuesday for medical workers and those 65+

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here
Can't find an appointment to get vaccinated? Duke chief medical officer explains why
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Several counties are ramping up their efforts to vaccinate people on Tuesday.
Durham County COVID-19 vaccinations will be available starting Tuesday for medical workers and those 65 and older. You can call (919) 560-4357 to make an appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Vaccines are available at Southern Durham High School on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. by appointment only.
In Wake County, you can now book an appointment for a vaccine as phone lines open at 8:30 a.m for the same groups on Tuesday. The number to call is (919) 250-1515. You can also sign up at wakegov.com/vaccine. You'll have to answer four questions before proceeding:
- Are you 65 or older?
- Are you a healthcare worker?
- Do you have an established primary care provider?
- What is your name, email address and phone number?
You don't have to get vaccinated in the county where you live.
At UNC-Chapel Hill, vaccinations continue at the Friday Center. You can make an appointment at yourshot.org.
In the U.S., 12 million doses have been administered, but 31 million have been shipped, meaning about 60% of those doses are still in freezers. In North Carolina, roughly 303,000 shots have been administered with nearly a million doses distributed. More than 42,000 in North Carolina have gotten both doses of the vaccine. You can find the nearest site to get a vaccine through ABC11's COVID-19 tracker.
Tuesday is the first day of classes for the second semester at UNC and NC State. UNC is not offering any in-person classes until Feb. 8. NCSU is offering a mix of in-person, online and hybrid learning classes. Both schools have canceled spring break.
Students in Harnett County will return to the classroom on Tuesday. Elementary school students will be at school four days a week while middle and high school students will continue on their A/B schedule. All students will be remote on Wednesdays for cleaning.
MONDAY
10 p.m.
College students throughout the Triangle are returning to campus and classes amid the ongoing pandemic.
UNC begins its semester virtually Tuesday while NC State starts the same day with a mix of in-person, hybrid and online classes for the semester.
"Obviously online schooling is a bit difficult but it's understandable given the conditions," said Trevor Phelps, a freshman from Greensboro.
5:20 p.m.
Wake County is offering new testing sites in ZIP codes seeing high rates of COVID-19 infection.
While three permanent COVID-19 testing sites remain open six days a week,Wake County Public Health has teamed up with the Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department to offer free drive-thru testing in three areas that have seen upward of 9% positivity rates. These Raleigh park testing locations will be open tomorrow through Sunday.
"There's no cost, no appointment necessary, no insurance needed, and no ID required," said Eugene Chalwe, Wake County's COVID-19 Operations Manager. "We need to stress, if you have any reason to believe you might have been exposed to COVID-19, you are welcome to be tested. You don't even need a car at our drive-thru testing, you can simply walk up."
Wake County will offer testing from Tuesday through Sunday at the following Raleigh parks:
- Peach Road Community, 911 Ileagnes Road
- Sanderford Road Park, 2623 Sanderford Road
- Green Community Park, 4201 Green Road
Here are the hours:
Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For the latest testing times and locations, click here.
5:07 p.m.
To broaden access to the COVID-19 vaccine, Cape Fear Valley Health has added an additional vaccine clinic at its Health Pavilion North location within the ExpressCare clinic location at 6387 Ramsey St. in Fayetteville starting Wednesday. The clinic will be open Tuesdays through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the first week, the clinic is available to those who schedule appointments only.
The HPN ExpressCare at this location is temporarily closed starting Monday because the ExpressCare staff is joining the COVID-19 vaccination efforts. The ExpressCare at Highsmith Rainey Specialty Hospital will remain open, and an additional provider has been added to the clinic to care for patients seeking walk-in ExpressCare visits.
Cape Fear Valley Health is currently offering vaccinations to healthcare workers and members of the public who are age 65 and older. Appointments may be scheduled for those that live in Cumberland or Bladen County.
Hoke Hospital will be offering COVID-19 vaccines for the week of January 19 to those with appointments only. Starting next week (January 26), Hoke Hospital's COVID-19 vaccine clinic will convert to a walk-in only clinic that will allow individuals to stay in their vehicles until their group is called.
Current vaccination clinic hours (for both employees and the public) are as follows:
- Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center Auditorium: Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cape Fear Valley Health Pavilion North (HPN) at ExpressCare: Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Bladen County Hospital: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Hoke Hospital: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
4:33 p.m.
This week, more than 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are scheduled to be administered to people 65 and older across UNC Health's 15 vaccination clinics.
Vaccine supply is increasing, but that doesn't mean it's all smooth sailing, experts warned.
"I think what you're seeing now is ramping up as we get more supply of vaccine from the state," said Dr. David Wohl, UNC Health infectious disease specialist. "We're able to get more of that vaccine into people's arms."
But Wohl said they still need a steady supply.
"We really need to have a steady stream, so that we know what we're getting and then we can tell people, 'This is when we're going to get another supply,'" Wohl said. "'This is how much we're going to get. This is how many slots we're opening up.' It just allows us to be more responsive and more consistent and right now, it's just been a little bit haphazard."
3:40 p.m.
The Lee County Government Health Department said it has 317 new cases since last Monday for a total of 4,429 positive COVID-19 cases.
A total of 46 deaths have been recorded in Lee County
The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Lee County is 43.14 and the percent positive tests is 16.3%.
The Health Department is registering people for the COVID-19 vaccine in Group 1 and 2 of the NCDHHS vaccine rollout plan. This includes essential healthcare workers that have close contact with COVID-19 patients, long-term care facility staff and residents, and older adults aged 65 and older.
The Health Department has two dedicated phone lines for vaccine registration - (919) 721-4769 and (984) 368-2112. The lines are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Health Department is currently working on additional registration tools that we hope to make available to the public by the end of the week.
2:41 p.m.
UNC-Chapel Hill announced that in the first week of the Carolina Together Testing Program, more than 6,900 people have been tested at two centers and at residence halls during move-in.
Into the second week, UNC announced several updates.
Starting Tuesday, all three testing centers will open. The hours will be:
Frank Porter Graham Student Union, gallery space, side closest to Davis Library
Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. -5 p.m.
Parking is available in the Undergraduate Library Parking Lot
CURRENT ArtSpace + Studio
Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. -6 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. -5 p.m.
Parking is available in the Granville Towers West Parking Lot
UNC Rams Head Recreation Center, multi-purpose room, closest to dining hall
Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. -6 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. -5 p.m.
Parking is available in the Rams Head Parking Deck
More information can be found here.
2 p.m.
Incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain says the coronavirus pandemic will get worse before it gets better, projecting another 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the first five weeks of President-elect Joe Biden's administration.
Speaking to CNN's "State of the Union," Klain said Biden was inheriting a dire situation, saying even with vaccines, "It's going to take a while to turn this around."
Biden has set a goal of injecting 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in his first 100 days in office, a goal Klain said they were on pace to meet.
Klain added he believed there was enough supply of the pair of vaccines currently granted emergency approval to ensure that those who have received their first shot will get the required second.
1 p.m.
Coronavirus deaths are rising in nearly two-thirds of American states as a winter surge pushes the overall toll toward 400,000 amid warnings that a new, highly contagious variant is taking hold. As Americans observed a national holiday Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo pleaded with federal authorities to block travelers from countries where new variants are spreading. He cited new versions detected in Britain, South Africa and Brazil. A vast effort is underway to get Americans vaccinated, but the campaign is off to an uneven start. According to the latest federal data, about 31 million doses of vaccine have been distributed, but fewer than 11 million people have received at least one dose.
12 p.m.
The head of the World Health Organization says it's "not right" that younger, healthier adults in rich countries get vaccinated against COVID-19 before older people in poorer countries.
Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus kicked off WHO's week-long executive board meeting -- virtually from its headquarters in Geneva -- on Monday by lamenting that only 25 vaccine doses have been provided in a single poor country, while over 39 million doses have been administered in nearly 50 richer nations.
"Just 25 doses have been given in one lowest income country -- not 25 million, not 25,000 -- just 25. I need to be blunt," Tedros said. He did not specify the country.
Tedros, an Ethiopian who goes by his first name, nonetheless hailed the scientific achievement behind rolling out vaccines less than a year after the pandemic erupted in China, where a WHO-backed team has now been deployed to look into origins of the coronavirus.
"Vaccines are the shot in the arm we all need, literally and figuratively," he said. "But we now face the real danger that even as vaccines bring hope to some, they become another brick in the wall of inequality between the worlds of the world's haves and have-nots."
In some of his toughest public words yet against vaccine makers, Tedros again criticized "bilateral deals" between drug companies and countries that hurt the ability of the WHO-backed COVAX program that aims to get vaccines to all countries based on need.
NCDHHS' Your Spot, Your Shot information
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Durham County COVID-19 vaccinations will be available Tuesday for medical workers and those 65 and older. Starting Monday, you can call to arrange a vaccination through the health department. You can call (919) 560-4357 to make an appointment beginning at 8:30 a.m.
In Wake County, phone lines open at 8:30 a.m for the same group on Tuesday. The number to call is (919) 250-1515. You can find the nearest site to get a vaccine through ABC11's COVID-19 tracker.
Doctors are hopeful about vaccines making their way across the Triangle. The UNC Health system has given out approximately 41,000 doses so far.
"If you had told me in November or December that we're already in our second group of immunizations of community people in the second week of January, I'd have said 'no way,'" said Dr. Sachin Gupta with UNC Health. "Yet here we are and we're already talking about immunizing our second group of people, those 65 and older."
The U.S. is nearing the 400,000 death mark from COVID-19 and could pass that as soon as Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.
Because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, North Carolina will not release COVID-19 statistics on Monday.