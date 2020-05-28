NC Senate passes bill that would allow bars to reopen, serve alcohol outdoors

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
12:30 p.m.
In a letter, more than forty Durham faith leaders signed a statement of solidarity, advocating for continued physical distancing during worship services.
"We reject the notion that houses of worship ought to be exempt from orders that limit large gatherings," the group wrote. "Lest our churches, temples and mosques become incubators for COVID-19, houses of worship are the very places that must model safety and promote wellness."
The leaders wrote that while they would like to bring their congregations together, they believed that doing so would jeopardize lives. In the letter, they said were "gravely alarmed by the widespread, reckless move to reopen institution that put human beings in close proximity to each other."
In addition, the leaders advocated helping others, especially the African American, Latinx and immigrant communities hardest hit by the health and economic impacts of the virus. "The hour calls for urgent action," they wrote.
10:45 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 33 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 827. A total of 708 people are hospitalized, an increase of six patients.
NCDHHS said it confirmed 784 new cases, for a total of 25,412 in the state.
There were 10,968 tests completed. Overall, the state has finished 375,192 tests for COVID-19.
HOW ARE WE DOING?
As the state looks to go through the phases of reopening, officials are looking to meet certain benchmarks.
Here's how we're doing on some of those:
Decrease in percent of positive tests? This metric has been level so far this week, with percent positive around 7 or 8 percent.
Hospitalizations decreasing? For the third time this week, the state has broken its record COVID-19 hospitalizations with 708 currently hospitalized. Still, 24 percent of inpatient beds and 18 percent of ICU beds in the state are available. NCDHHS reports 76 percent of ventilators are available.
Testing capacity? The state met its goal in the last 24 hours.
Contract tracers? The state still only has 250 and is working to double this workforce to 500. Recently, 152 new contact tracers were hired through the Carolina Community Tracing Collaborative, but it is unclear whether these recent hires have been deployed.
PPE Supplies? Though the state still does not have a 30-day supply of surgical gowns on hand, supplies have now reached a 29 day supply--a dramatic increase from a 0 day supply last week. However, the state's stockpile of N95 respirators has decreased to a 19-day supply.
10:15 a.m.
The North Carolina Senate has passed a bill to allow restaurants and bars to allow outdoor seating equal to 50 percent of capacity. The legislation is sponsored by Sen. Rick Gunn (R-Alamance).
Under Phase 2 of North Carolina's reopening plan, bars are not allowed to reopen and restaurants are allowed to operate indoors or outdoors at 50 percent capacity. The measure passed by a 42-5 margin.
"Other states and cities are expanding outdoor seating options based on the science, facts, and data," Sen. Gunn said. "This industry has taken the brunt of the shutdown, and this policy just makes sense. I hope Gov. Cooper will support it."
Gov. Cooper has not spoken publicly on the bill, which now goes to the House before going to his desk. California and Illinois have passed similar legislation to allow more businesses to reopen via outdoor seating.
9:40 a.m.
Taiwan's government has sent 100,000 surgical masks to help North Carolina in the fight against COVID-19. Daniel C.M. Hung, Acting Director-General of the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office, presented the masks to Quincy Davis with North Carolina Emergency Management.
Huge thanks to the government of Taiwan for sending 100,000 N-95 masks to help protect North Carolinians. Daniel C.M. Hung, Acting Director General of the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office presented them to @NCEmergency's Quincy Davis to help NC fight #COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/djK34iHNP2— NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) May 28, 2020
"The fight against this global COVID-19 crisis takes all of us working together to protect our people and our health care and emergency response professionals on the frontlines every day," said Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall. "Thank you to Acting Director-General Daniel Hung and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office for helping facilitate this donation of critical supplies."
8:10 a.m.
CVS Health is opening 55 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thrus across North Carolina. The sites will use self-swab kits and help CVS towards its goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites across the country by the end of May.
Patients must register at CVS.com beginning on Friday to schedule an appointment. A complete list of testing sites can be found here.
8 a.m.
A vote is expected on Thursday to determine whether North Carolina bars closed due to the pandemic could again serve patrons outdoors. One of two bills that cleared a Senate committee on Tuesday would allow bars whose doors remain completely closed under Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order to sell beverages outside, whether on a patio or under a tent.
Under the current policy, bars wouldn't be able to open back up until Phase 3, which is several weeks away. Restaurants and salons were allowed to reopen with the introduction of Phase 2.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina Gov. Cooper is sharing the state's next COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. on Thursday, a day after no update was given. Gov. Cooper and the state's coronavirus task force's briefing will be shown on ABC11 and on ABC11.com and the ABC11 Facebook page. The state continues in Phase 2 of its reopening plan a day after it set a record for COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
NC lawmakers pushing to help teens get their licenses during the COVID-19 pandemic
The death toll surpassed the 100,000 mark in the United States on Wednesday, the highest of any country in the world. In North Carolina, 702 people are hospitalized from COVID-19, the highest mark yet. That's an increase of 81 from the previous day.
At least 488 new COVID-19 cases were reported in North Carolina yesterday, bringing the state total to 24,628 cases. At the same time, the state reported 28 more deaths, for a total of 794, and 11,825 more completed tests. The latest numbers should be released Thursday morning.
The Durham Performing Arts Center is hosting a blood drive on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The DPAC is working with The Blood Connection group. Donors must register on The Blood Connection's website.
We're expected to learn today that another two million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the last week. That would bring the total to nearly 41 million since the pandemic started in March.
WEDNESDAY
6:05 p.m.
Cumberland County is reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 633. There have been 20 deaths county-wide including 2 new reported Wednesday.
The two deaths were residents at N.C. State Veterans Nursing Home in Fayetteville, where there is a known outbreak. The two other outbreaks are at Village Green Health and Rehabilitation and Cumberland County Detention Center.
The Department of Public Health reports two Cumberland County residents have died from complications associated with the coronavirus and an increase of 26 new cases. Cumberland County's case count is now 633 with 20 deaths.
4 p.m.
Lee County is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, bringing the total to 386. There have been three deaths county-wide.
2 p.m.
Harrah's Cherokee Casinos announced that it will reopen to the public at 6 a.m. on Thursday.
Harrah's will operate at 30 percent capacity, consistent with NC and Tribal guidelines and operating with social distancing in place. Most restaurants are open with limited seating as well as carryout options.
Among the enhanced health and safety protocols are more-frequent cleaning and sanitization. Employee health checks are conducted daily, and employees are required to wear company-provided masks. Guests will undergo temperature checks before entering the casinos and are also required to wear masks. The casino gaming areas will temporarily be non-smoking.
12:50 p.m.
Halifax County is reporting 164 COVID-19 cases, up 7 from Tuesday. There has been one death and 109 patients have recovered. At this time, 942 tests have been performed.
12:30 p.m.
Sampson County is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases, which bring the total the 402 county-wide. There have been two more deaths, bringing the total to four.
11:28 a.m.
At least 488 new COVID-19 cases were reported in North Carolina, bringing the state total to 24,628 cases. At the same time, the state reported 28 more deaths, for a total of 794, and 11,825 more completed tests.
The state reached its highest number of reported hospitalizations for severe complications due to COVID-19, with 702 people in 92% of North Carolina hospitals reporting to the NC Department of Health and Human Services. While that represents a large jump from the previous single-day high of 627 patients, NCDHHS reports that 29% of the state's 19,048 inpatient beds and 22% of the state's 3,223 intensive care unit beds are still available, meaning overall, hospitalizations are staying fairly level.
HOW ARE WE DOING?
As the state looks to go through the phases of reopening, officials are looking to meet certain benchmarks.
Here's how we're doing on some of those:
Decrease in percent of positive tests? For the second day in a row, NCDHHS reported 8% positive tests. This number has remained fairly level over the past few days after an increase to 10% last Friday.
Hospitalizations decreasing? For the second time this week, the state has broken its record COVID-19 hospitalizations. The previous record was Monday, with 627 reported hospitalizations. Still, 29 percent of inpatient beds and 22 percent of ICU beds in the state are available. NCDHHS reports 76% of ventilators are available.
Testing capacity? The state doubled its goal with 11,825 completed tests.
Contract tracers? The state still only has 250 and is working to double this workforce to 500. Recently, 152 new contact tracers were hired through the Carolina Community Tracing Collaborative, but it is unclear whether these recent hires have been deployed.
PPE Supplies? Though the state still does not have a 30-day supply of surgical gowns on hand, supplies have now reached a 29 day supply--a dramatic increase from a 0 day supply last week. However, the state's stockpile of N95 respirators has decreased to a 19-day supply.
10:10 a.m.
Governor Roy Cooper has abruptly replaced the head of the Division of Employment Security for the state of North Carolina.
North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Tony Copeland has named Pryor Gibson as Assistant Secretary for the Division of Employment Security (DES). He will assume the role immediately.
He replaces Lockhart Taylor, who previously assumed the role. According to a news release, he will now have a different job at the agency with separate duties and responsibilities.
"It is always an honor to serve the people of North Carolina, and I am ready to take on the challenges at DES helping people get back on their feet and back in the economy," said Gibson.
Previously, Gibson served as Director of Hometown Strong, Governor Roy Cooper's initiative to stimulate economies and help businesses thrive in North Carolina's rural communities by focusing on infrastructure improvement, broadband access and workforce training.
DES said Wednesday more than 955,815 claims have been filed since March 15. 14,777 of those were filed May 26.
According to DES data, 608,390 claimants have been paid from a combined total of $2,730,013,872.
10 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday released the latest information regarding COVID-19 outbreaks at congregate care facilities.
The facilities with the most associated cases in the region include:
- The Laurels Of Chatham in Chatham County with 109 cases and 21 deaths
- Durham Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Durham County with 111 cases and 16 deaths
- Pruitt Health - Carolina Point in Orange County with 112 cases and 20 deaths
- Treyburn Rehabilitation Center in Durham County with 94 cases and 21 deaths
- Springbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Johnston County with 83 cases and 16 deaths
WEDNESDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Some gyms and fitness centers are expected to file a restraining order Wednesday in light of not being allowed to reopen under Phase 2. Gyms are working with a Raleigh-based attorney to file the order against Gov. Roy Cooper, hoping to prove they're essential and their rights are being violated. The Facebook group "ReOpen NC's Health Clubs" has more than 6,400 members and has raised more than $23,000 for legal fees. Gym owners hope to get in front of a judge by the end of the week.
State lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow bars and private clubs to sell alcohol outside in a patio setting. Another bill would expand the customer capacity for restaurants and breweries by accounting for outdoor space. Under Phase 2, restaurants have to operate at 50 percent capacity.
North Carolina has now had more than 24,000 positive COVID-19 cases statewide. 12 new deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 766.
YMCA of the Triangle will open its swimming pools on Friday at select branches. YMCA will also continue its Summer Day Camp this year, beginning the week of June 1.
Some of the hardest-hit areas in the country begin to reopen Wednesday. At least 14 states are seeing a growing number of COVID-19 cases. Mexico saw its highest daily jump in cases on Wednesday.
The National Hockey League unveiled a plan to restart its season on Wednesday. The NHL and Raleigh's Carolina Hurricanes will restart the season this summer in two yet-to-be-named "hub cities."