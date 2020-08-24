North Carolina reports lowest single-day number of tests completed in more than a month

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
3:25 p.m.
Lee County is reporting 52 more cases of COVID-19 since last Monday, bringing the total to 1,375.
There have been 11 deaths county-wide.
3:20 p.m.
East Carolina University has identified clusters of COVID-19 in two residence halls. There are currently six positive cases related to Jones Hall and six related to White Hall.
A "cluster" is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity in location. "Location" is defined as a single residential hall or dwelling.
12 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported the lowest single-day number of completed tests in more than a month. 9,003 completed tests were reported.
This comes after Gov. Roy Cooper and Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen announced last week that over the last few weeks, testing sites have seen a decrease in the number of people asking to be tested.
Because of that, Cooper announced that NCDHHS was working on a renewed push to provide free testing in communities where it's needed.
"Cost should not prevent people from getting a test particularly if they have symptoms, have been exposed or work in high-risk jobs," he said.
Also on Monday, 1,281 new cases were also reported.
The percent positive in the state has been holding steady around 7 percent.
Four additional deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,535 since the start of the pandemic.
948 people are currently hospitalized in North Carolina.
9:45 a.m.
Duke University announced it will not admit fans to home fall sporting events, including football games at Wallace Wade Stadium, this year.
"To be sure, our venues will not be the same without our passionate, energetic fan base," said Vice President and Director of Athletics Kevin White. "Given the unique and challenging circumstances, this determination was reached with the health and safety of our fans, student-athletes, coaches and staff at the forefront. As this evolving process continues, it is imperative to be both adaptable and compliant in anticipation of hosting fans in the near future."
Fans with season tickets for football will receive an email from the athletic department with options on how to proceed.
Duke Coach David Cutcliffe told media they've been testing twice a week to try and stay on top of it and he's proud of his players for being diligent and taking the pandemic seriously. The Blue Devils begin the season at Notre Dame on Sept. 12.
Earlier this month, ACC officials said they were moving forward with plans for fall sports with the caveat that they would make decisions based on medical advice.
7:50 a.m.
Bacon fans have another reason to lament the COVID-19 pandemic. The North Carolina Bacon Festival has been canceled.
The festival was originally scheduled for Oct. 10 and 11 in Rocky Point. The festival's Facebook page reads "We have tried everything to make it happen this year, but we cannot operate under phase two."
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
N.C. State University goes all virtual on Monday while North Carolina Central University students return to in-person learning amid heightened safety protocols. NCCU said they are ramping up their precautions, requiring everyone to wear masks, mandating temperature checks and placing hand sanitizing stations around campus. When students returned to class, they were at 60% of credit hours taking place online.
East Carolina University students will shift to virtual learning on Wednesday. NCSU will be all online through the rest of the fall semester.
Monday should provide an update on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in North Carolina. The state's latest numbers on deaths, hospitalizations and cases should be unveiled around noon Monday.
The Clayton Fire Department has had 17 firefighters test positive for COVID-19 with five having been hospitalized. The station and the mayor have a scheduled press conference for Monday at 11:30 a.m.
Those in Harnett County can get free cloth face masks later this week. Masks will be distributed at Harnett Central High School on Wednesday and Overhills High School on Thursday. Both locations will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
7:12 p.m.
Durham County health officials report 6,648 total COVID-19 cases as of Sunday evening, up 32 from Saturday.
6 p.m.
The Clayton Fire Department announced it now has an additional firefighter and their spouse in the hospital as of Sunday evening.
In total, this now means five people associated with the fire department are in the hospital.
"We have been humbled and blessed by the outpouring of support," Clayton officials wrote.
On Saturday, the Clayton Fire Department said three firefighters had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and14 others tested positive for the virus.
5:40 p.m.
NC State has identified two additional clusters of COVID-19 in Greek Village: one at the Delta Zeta sorority house, the other at the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house.
There are 28 positive cases at the Delta Zeta sorority house and 13 at the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house, according to a news release.
This brings the total number of clusters associated with the campus to 11.
2:12 p.m.
UNC has identified a cluster of COVID-19 at Avery residence hall.
A "cluster" is defined as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity in location, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
This marks the 10th reported cluster at UNC.
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 1,427 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 155,113.
Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
With 84 percent of hospitals reporting, hospitalizations have dipped below 900 for the first time in at least a month. There are currently 898 patients hospitalized.
Ten more people have died, bringing the total to 2,531.
The state is reporting 26,354 more completed tests, bringing the total to 2,078,472. According to NCDHHS, 7 percent of tests are positive.
10:20 a.m.
UNC-Charlotte will delay in-person classes until Oct. 1. Classes will begin as scheduled on Sept. 7 but will be conducted remotely. All undergraduate classes will be suspended on Sept. 28 and 29 to allow for new campus move-in dates.
10 a.m.
East Carolina University will move undergraduate classes online for the remainder of the fall semester starting Wednesday, Aug. 26 due to recent COVID-19 clusters on campus.
Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson made the announcement Sunday morning. Classes at ECU began Aug. 10.
"This decision to move online for the fall semester was not made lightly," said Mitchelson. "We are appreciative of the ongoing support and approval of our plan to move forward by UNC System President Peter Hans and public health experts. We believe this decision is best for the well-being of our entire
campus community."
ECU moves undergraduate classes online for rest of fall semester amid COVID-19, UNC Charlotte to delay in-person classes 3 weeks
Undergraduate classes will be suspended Monday and Tuesday so students and faculty can adjust to the semester schedule change.
University residence halls will begin move-out this week, concluding on Aug. 30.
"Quite clearly this is a difficult time for all of Pirate Nation," Mitchelson said. "No Pirate can feel good about the sequence of events that we have coped with since March. If ever there was a time for Pirate Nation to come together and to support one another, it is now. If ever there was a time for us to care for
one another, it is now. If ever there was a time for Pirates to be compassionate, it is right now."
7:30 a.m.
According from data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 5,668,564 COVID-19 cases in the United States.